It didn't take long for the Russo Brothers' new spy film The Gray Man, which saw its premiere in select theaters on July 15 before debuting on Netflix a week later on July 22, to get the greenlight to go from a standalone film to a franchise as it has been announced that a spin-off and a sequel to the spy thriller are now in development over at Netflix.

Based on Mark Greaney's novel series of the same name that began in 2009, it makes sense that with such a successful first outing there would be more adaptations since the book series currently consists of a total of 11 novels with a twelfth set to be published in 2023. The newly released film has been well received by audiences with it sitting at a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel is set to once again see Ryan Gosling in the starring role with Joe and Anthony Russo set to return as directors for the sequel with The Gray Man co-writer Stephen McFeely (The Electric State, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War) returning to write the script. The brothers provided a statement along with the sequel announcement, saying, “The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.” The details for the spin-off are being kept under wraps, but it was revealed that Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Zombieland) are set to pen the screenplay.

The Gray Man follows former CIA operative Court Gentry aka Sierra Six, played by Gosling, as he is hunted after he discovers some of the CIA's darkest secrets and a former colleague named Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans, puts a bounty on him. On the run and with few allies, Gentry turns to Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) as he attempts to stay one step ahead of a global manhunt by international assassins. This is the third film from the Russo Brothers' production company AGBO to premiere on Netflix, and the company’s second consecutive debut at #1 worldwide, with a sequel to follow. 2020’s Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, is the 5th most popular film on Netflix and also has a sequel to be released on Netflix in 2023. "With The Gray Man, the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving," said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film. "We're excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out The Gray Man universe."

Image via Netflix

Alongside Gosling, Evans, and de Armas, the cast of the first film includes Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. Currently, only Gosling has been announced to be returning. Along with directing the film with his brother, Joe Russo also penned the script alongside McFeely and Christoper Markus, who he previously collaborated with on Avengers: Endgame. Along with the Russos, Gosling, and McFeely, returning for the sequel project are producers Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, who will be producing the film via Roth Kirschenbaum Films alongside the Russos. Joining the Russos as producers for AGBO is Mike Larocca

The sequel to The Gray Man is now in development with no word of when the film is set to release. You can now watch the first entry in the new spy film franchise on Netflix. Check out the new poster revealed for the sequel and check out the trailer for the first The Gray Man down below: