Netflix has released the first official trailer for their upcoming espionage film, The Gray Man. Aside from the dastardly debonair leading men, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the trailer guarantees deceit, intrigue and plenty of explosions.

In the trailer, we get more in-depth information about what the Sierra Program is, or rather who it is. Gosling plays the film’s title character, Sierra Six, or the Gray Man, a criminal turned mercenary for the CIA. Six has fallen from grace with the CIA and is being hunted by a former colleague, Lloyd Hansen, played by Evans in a sharp turn from his hardly-morally-gray character, Captain America. Evans’s portrayal of the film’s antagonist is eerily cheerful and psychopathic, reminiscent of the unhinged baddies of the late ‘80s and ‘90s action flicks. The hit Evans puts on Gosling’s head will ensure that the viewer can trust no one, as everyone in this all-star cast will be battling it out for the honor of killing The Gray Man.

With some of the MCU’s most action-packed installments under their belt, Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame) return to the directors’ chair for Netflix’s biggest budget feature film yet. In the same vein as the Captain America films, this trailer takes us into the Russo Brothers' signature fast-paced fight scenes without losing dialogue and its driving plot. They maintain their out-of-breath one-liners to break up the intensity of a moment, only to plunge the viewer back in for more. In an interview with Deadline, Joe Russo explained that “The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it.” The Gray Man trailer is a rain of bullets, explosions, and one-liners as smooth as their whiskey.

The Gray Man will also star Ana De Armas as Agent Dani Miranda and Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy, as well as Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, and, in his Hollywood debut, Dhanush, as a lethal assassin.

The Gray Man will have a limited release in theaters on July 15, and its Netflix premiere on July 22. Check out the trailer below:

