Joe Russo and his brother Anthony Russo have been known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with films like Avengers: Infinity War and the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame but now the duo known as the Russo Brothers are taking over Netflix with their latest film The Gray Man. And for Netflix's Geeked Week, we got a sneak peek scene from the movie starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas. Based on the novel by Mark Greaney, the movie was written by Joe Russo and the Endgame writing partners of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Gosling is Six, a skilled operative who uncovers the dark secrets of the agency, which puts a target on his back. He is then hunted by Evans' Lloyd Hansen, but it seems as if Six gets a little help from Dani Miranda (de Armas) in the new sneak peek scene which also gives us a glimpse into Lloyd's fight against Six and just how quippy this movie is going to be.

The synopsis for The Gray Man is as follows: "When the CIA's most skilled operative-whose true identity is known to none-accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins."

Image via Netflix

While the scene is action-packed and at times aggressive, there are hilarious bits throughout it. Like Six shading Lloyd for his mustache and making fun of his energy while also trying to blow up the room with a grenade. What it gives us is a sense of how the movie is going to play out. What we knew of The Gray Man before felt straight up like an action movie with incredibly high stakes and so to know that it is genuinely funny makes it an exciting entry into the genre.

The scene also features Lloyd coming back after Six once the grenade goes off, and we get to see more of how these characters are going to deal with one another. Dani tranquilizes Lloyd who falls down the stairs and ends up saving Six, so we can assume that the two of them are on the same team, but it is going to be fascinating to see exactly who is on which side and what it means for these characters in the grand scheme of the movie.

We can't wait for The Gray Man to come out and see Evans, Gosling, and de Armas team up together. Check out the new Geeked Week clip below: