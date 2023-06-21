This July, Max is bringing a new original movie to its platform with the debut of its sci-fi thriller Gray Matter. The upcoming feature follows a teenager and her mother who have special abilities. Ahead of the movie's release on July 13, Max released the official trailer.

In Gray Matter, Aurora and her mother Ayla have one thing in common: they both possess superhuman abilities. They first started with Ayla, inherited later by Aurora. But Ayla won't let her daughter's new powers go unchecked, training the girl to navigate and manage them. Soon, though, a tragic accident places Aurora in more control of her fate than ever before, and she is forced to confront her past — and she won't like what she finds.

The trailer itself doesn't give away what the accident is, but it highlights not only the intensity of Aurora's powers but also how significant they really are. The first half showcases just some of what Aurora can do, and it seems her mother already taught her well. However, she's not enthused at the idea of having to demonstrate them in front of others. Given that she's in some sort of facility where choice is almost non-existent, who can blame her? Things get more ominous by the second half of the trailer. Aurora knows something is up with Ayla but is hard-pressed to get real answers. So, Aurora takes it upon herself to go digging, where she realizes much more unsettling forces are at work.

Image via max

The Cast and Creative Team Behind Gray Matter

Gray Matter stars Jessica Francis Dukes, Mia Isaac, and Garret Dillahunt, among others. Dukes recently starred in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix's Ozark as Special Agent Maya Miller. Her latest feature role was in the recently released Western Organ Trail. Isaac is best known for starring in Hulu's original movie Not Okay. Dillahunt has made the rounds in film and television, starring in projects like Where the Crawdads Sing, The Mindy Project, and Raising Hope.

Gray Matter was written by Phil Gelatt and marks the feature directorial debut of Meko Winbush. It was produced by Jeanette Volturno, Yolanda T. Cochran, and Jessica Malanaphy for CatchLight Studios. Executive producers include HOORAE's Issa Rae, Montrel McKay, and Sara Rastogi, 3 Arts Entertainment's Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky, Miramax Television's Bill Block and Marc Helwig, and Celia Khong and Nichole Roberts. Jax Clark co-produces for HOORAE.

Gray Matter premieres July 13 on Max. Watch the trailer below: