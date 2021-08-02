The 2D single-player adventure game Greak: Memories of Azur, developed by Navegante Entertainment, was first announced back in 2019 with the intent of being launched sometime in 2020. As happened with multiple forms of media due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this game’s release understandably was delayed. However, last month not only did we get a release announcement trailer, but excited players were also able to get their hands on the console-exclusive demo. Now, the game also has a new release date.

Greak: Memories of Azur is reminiscent of other 2D side-scrolling games like Hollow Night and The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince. Also featuring fun puzzles and enemies to both avoid and defeat, Greak differs in the sense that there are three protagonists each with their own unique abilities. As players, we will help guide the three siblings in their epic adventure through the mystical land of Azur.

From the trailer, we get to have a small taste of what to expect from these main characters. Greak, the youngest brother, seems to have at his disposal a crossbow and sword which he uses with incredible agility to fight enemies. Adara, the second youngest, uses magical projectiles to help her in solving puzzles and in battle. Finally, there’s Raydel, the eldest, who’s noticeably bigger than the other two, and is the most seasoned of the three in battle, using his gear – a sword and a shield from what we can observe in the trailer – to fight and protect his siblings as they progress through certain dangers.

These siblings’ main objective is to reunite and join forces so as to escape the Urlag invasion that has claimed their homeland. One of this game’s main charms is in its whimsical atmosphere, beautifully hand-drawn characters, and unique orchestrated soundtrack. If you’re a fan of 2D puzzle-platform games and your interest has been piqued by this one’s storyline and gorgeous art, the demo version is already available on the Switch eShop.If you’re itching to play the full version, you will not have to wait long.

Greak: Memories of Azur will release on August 17.

