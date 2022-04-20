Well, it's not Grease Lightning, but it's close. The cult-favorite musical sequel Grease 2 is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its release, and in honor of its anniversary, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing a limited edition Blu-ray steelbook. You can catch the new Blu-ray release this June, just in time for some Summer Loving (a song that is not included in the film's soundtrack). So even if you can't Score Tonight (a song that is, in fact, included on the soundtrack), at least you can look forward to the upcoming summer.

The follow-up to the Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta led 1950s musical Grease, Grease 2 follows a new class of characters at Rydell High School, starring Michelle Pfieffer as Stephanie Zinone, the leader of The Pink Ladies, and Maxwell Caulfield as Michael Carrington, an English exchange student and Sandy Olsson's cousin. The two high school students from very different backgrounds, Michael the buttoned-up brit, and Stephanie the rough and tumble Stephanie, fall in love. An upbeat and campy ode to 1960s high school culture, the film has endured as a cult classic through the decades.

Though originally poorly received upon its release in 1982, Grease 2 has broken away from its status as a lazy cash-grab sequel. Though the film diverges from its 1978 predecessor and the play that inspired it, Grease 2 stands firm in developing its own identity. Set in the optimistic early days of the 1960s, when a young, fresh-faced Kennedy had just taken over the presidency, Grease 2 approaches the setting with both nostalgia and many winks toward the looming Cold War. The film even features a pretty raunchy plot involving a bomb shelter.

The new Steelbook Blu-ray release of the film includes a digital copy and new artwork. The inside of the Blu-ray case shows Stephanie and Michael reaching towards each other in a misty-white swirl of motorcycles. The back of the Blu-ray case shows a white lightning bolt against a teal background, with Michael atop a motorcycle, ready to scoot to his Pink Lady. You can catch the new Grease 2 Blu-ray Steelbook for a limited time before it heads off into the sunset. The Blu-ray Steelbook will be released on June 07. Until then, you can check out the first look at the Blu-ray artwork below:

