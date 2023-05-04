Musicals comprise an enormous part of cinema history and a massive part of our everyday viewing habits. Whether we are tuning in to the newest Matilda reboot or indulging in classics like Gene Kelly's Singin' in the Rain, the singalong nature of these movies makes them like no other. That is why certain movie musicals are forever engrained in our minds, with one of the most widely celebrated to this day being the 1978 film Grease.

Originally based on a stage musical of the same name, Grease captured the hearts of a generation of moviegoers and subsequent generations. The music, the setting, and the love story all help make Grease the success it still is today, but perhaps it is the ensemble cast that is why we come back as an audience time and time again. So, with Grease about to celebrate its 45th anniversary and with a re-release of the movie in theaters scheduled, here is a breakdown of that beloved original cast of characters and exactly where the actors are now after all these years.

John Travolta As Danny Zuko

Danny is the handsome, sought-after romantic male lead. Yearning to rekindle his summer lovin' with Sandy, he spends the narrative trying to win her back without damaging his ego. A true heartthrob, his swagger and over-confidence get him into trouble, but he is still desperately lovable, a trait that actor John Travolta could only pull off.

After starring in Saturday Night Fever and Grease, Travolta made a name for himself as the perfect musical male lead and attracted much attention. However, the demand for movie musicals lessened slightly during the 80s, much like Travolta's career. However, a resurgence in the decade following would bring him back as a household name. He began to star in well-loved non-musical movies, such as Face/Off and Pulp Fiction. The latter is arguably his most impressive role to date, including a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. In 2007, he returned to mainstream musical attention with his portrayal of Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, which felt fitting considering his off-screen music career, including nine album releases. Travolta has unfortunately not been seen on screen since the passing of his wife, Kelly Preston, in 2020, so the re-release of Grease will provide many with the long-awaited return of Travolta to theaters.

Olivia Newton-John As Sandy Olsson

The perfect contrast to Danny's lovable rogue, Sandy is a kind-hearted do-gooder who falls for the seemingly equivalent Zuko during the summer holidays. After transferring to the same school as him, she realizes he wasn't quite the boy she had met previously, at least not on the outside. Sandy is well-mannered and sweet when we first meet her, but by the movie's end, her character arc has curved drastically to round off one of cinema's most famous on-screen couples.

Olivia Newton-John's portrayal of Sandy still undoubtedly stands as her most famous role to date, with the character forever etched into the annals of cinema history. She was an activist, actress, and singer-songwriter, with the latter making up most of her career. She is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. In later years, Newton-John toured concerts, often singing the hits from Grease. Sadly in 2022, despite only just hitting number 1 in the iTunes charts with her latest single the year prior, Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73. The world of film and music had truly lost a great, and perhaps the re-release of Grease into theaters will offer many the chance to pay their respects.

Jeff Conaway As Kenickie

Kenickie, one of the members of the T-birds and a great friend of Danny Zuko is one of the most fondly remembered characters in Grease. Kenickie has his own 'will-they/won't-they' relationship with Rizzo. The two characters tease many moments throughout the narrative, finally causing every audience member to call for their love to blossom desperately.

Interestingly, actor Jeff Conaway played the role of Danny Zuko in the original stage musical Grease, with John Travolta playing a supporting role instead. By the time the film was cast, Conaway was Kenickie, which was a blessing in disguise as many would not be able to imagine anyone else in the role. Outside of Grease, Conaway succeeded in shows such as Happy Days and Taxi, leading to two back-to-back nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the 1978 and 1979 Golden Globes, respectively. Unfortunately, Conaway passed away in 2011, making this re-release of Grease a great time to pay tribute to the man.

Stockard Channing As Rizzo

The on-screen lover of Kenickie, Rizzo is the leader of the Pink Ladies and the woman who catalyzes Sandy's famous character change. Rizzo is also a character with many memorable musical numbers in the film, with tunes such as “There are worse things I could do” and “Look at me, I'm Sandra-Dee,” some of the most beloved songs in the movie. Stockard Channing plays the role to perfection, finding the nuance between her feisty exterior and fragile interior. Aside from Grease, she is well-known for portraying First Lady Abbey in The West Wing and Ouisa Kittredge, a role she originated in Six Degrees of Separation. The part of Ouisa would land her a nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. She has spent most of her latter years on the stage, with her most recent role as the lead of Apologia in 2018. So for fans of Channing who haven't seen her face on the big screen for many years, this re-release is a wonderful opportunity to fix that.

Didi Conn As Frenchy

The wonderfully sweet Frenchy takes the frightened Sandy under her wing and cares for her in her first days at Rydell High. However, her dream is to enter beauty school, leading her to leave Rydell and pursue that goal. This, famously, leads to one of the film's most celebrated musical numbers and certainly Frenchy's highlight as a character. A standout favorite of Grease fans, the role wouldn't be the same without Didi Conn's bubbly portrayal, which makes up one of many on-screen roles for the actress. Her career makes for long reading, with over 50 on-screen credits spanning six decades. Her attention to detail as an actress is admired, with beloved roles such as Denise in Benson and Stacy in Shining Time Station. Her most recent on-screen appearance was in 2022 as Mrs. Devlin in Blue Bloods, although fans will be desperate once again to see her with her famous pink hair in theaters.

Of course, there are many other incredible performances in Grease, with the likes of Barry Pearl as Doody, Dinah Manoff as Marty, and Eve Arden as Principal McGee all part of the excellent ensemble cast. There are far too many to mention in detail, but this collection of adored roles makes the 45th anniversary of Grease one to be rightfully celebrated and the re-release into theaters not to be missed.