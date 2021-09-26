Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is heading to Paramount+, and now the series is looking for leads to bring to life the origin of the Pink Ladies, who we saw as Rizzo, Frenchie, Marty, Jan, and eventually Sandy. But in the prequel series, we're going to get a look at the start of the Pink Ladies and their rise to popularity in the world of Grease and it seems as if Paramount+ is trying to find their stars.

The series will be written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes and will consist of 10 episodes. Marty Bowen and Adam Fishbach will executive produce for Temple Hill and Erik Feig will executive produce for PICTURESTART. The series is an exciting look into the franchise, since we only really have Grease and Grease 2 to go off of.

The logline for the show is as follows:

"Four years before the original Grease, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

Casting is looking for "true triple threats (actors/singers/dancers!) who are 18 and older to play high school juniors" — which is a notable difference from the original movie, where John Travolta and Dinah Manoff were the youngest cast members and were in their twenties. The casting announcement online states:

"We are looking for true triple threats who are 18 years or older to play high school juniors. PERFORMERS OF ALL GENDER EXPRESSIONS, ALL SEXUAL ORIENTATIONS, ALL BODY TYPES, ALL ETHNICITIES, ALL RACES, ALL NATIONALITIES, ALL RELIGIONS, & PERFORMERS WITH DISABILITIES ENCOURAGED TO SUBMIT! WE WANT TO MEET YOU!"

Grease has become somewhat notorious for its cast not looking their ages. The fact that the Paramount+ series is actively putting the call out for young performers who still look young enough to play high school juniors is a promising new aspect of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. And we have to see who paved the way for Rizzo!

Get your auditions in and become the new class of Rydell High! And really, who among us didn't want to be a Pink Lady when we watched Grease for the first time?

