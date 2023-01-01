Grease is the word in 2023 as Paramount+ started off the new year with a teaser for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the prequel series to the movie musical. The upcoming series stays true to the source material of the 1978 classic Grease, taking place at Rydell High four years before those “Summer Nights” brought Danny and Sandy together.

The streaming service shared the teaser trailer on Twitter, showing the process of sewing together one of the iconic jackets belonging to the pink ladies and giving audiences a sneak peek at the new series streaming soon. Piecing together the iconic pink jacket, the teaser gives audiences a brief clip of the sounds in the upcoming TV show musical. Along with the teaser, the Paramount+ Twitter account commented, “Witness the rise. Grease: #RiseOfThePinkLadies is coming to Paramount+ in 2023.”

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies brings fans to 1954 when follow four high school outcasts band together to form the iconic girl gang and as the official synopsis says, "spark a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.” Before John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John’s Danny and Sandy attended Rydell High when the T-Birds and Pink Ladies reigned supreme, there was Buddy and Jane played by Jason Schmidt and Marisa Davila (Schooled), respectively.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies': Charlotte Kavanagh, Josette Halpert, and More Join Prequel Series

The cast for the Rise of the Pink Ladies also includes Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara (Dante Falls) as Nancy, Shanel Bailey (The Equalizer) as Hazel, Madison Thompson (Ozark) as Susan, Johnathan Nieves (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) as Richie, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (When They See Us) as Wally and Jackie Hoffman (Garden State) as Assistant Principal McGee.

Production for Rise of the Pink Ladies began early last year with the script being written by Atypical alum Annabel Oakes, who will also executive produce and act as showrunner. Adam Fishbach and Marty Bowen also serve as executive producers through their respective Temple Hill and Picturestart banners as well as Alethea Jones, who will also be directing the pilot and two more episodes.

Rise of the Pink Ladies will feature new original music written and executive produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Justin Tranter, who best known for working with A-list talent like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Jamal Sims, who is best known for work on RuPaul’s Drag Race, will also be choreographing the musical numbers for the series.

Stay tuned on Collider for all the latest news on Grease: The Rise of The Pink Ladies, including more cast news or the pending release date. You can watch the teaser below: