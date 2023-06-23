The season to take tax write-offs hasn’t ended, yet. After Warner Bros Discovery unceremoniously cancelled the Batgirl movie in last year August, many in the industry took a good look at their business and in turn the season of cancellations began that hasn’t stopped still. The latest series to take a hit is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies as Paramount+ has decided to take the original series off the platform for a tax write-off, Deadline has reported.

The move comes as Paramount+ begins the process of merging with Showtime, which will happen later this month, and months after the streamer cancelled series like Coyote, Guilty Party, and The Twilight Zone, among others to fans’ disapproval. This time around too Paramount+ has cancelled three other series for write-off that includes originals Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, and The Game. All of them will be removed permanently from Paramount+ platform but per the report, the studios are planning to shop some of them to rival broadcasters and streamers.

What’s Grease: Rise of Pink Ladies About?

The series created by Annabel Oakes, premiered in April this year, is a prequel to John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John-led the 1978 classic Grease and is based on the stage musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. The Rise of Pink Ladies is one among many series that the streamer had ordered based on its movie IPs like Fatal Attraction and the miniseries The Offer, which told the story of the making of The Godfather.

Set four years before the events of the original feature, the series follows four misfit highschoolers, who band together to have fun on their own terms, which sends the waves of moral panic through Rydell High and changing it forever. The series has a 64 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with common consensus that nostalgia did not hit the right note with either the fans or the critics. The musical numbers are decent but failed to make any noise as opposed to its predecessor.

The series cast Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Nicholas McDonough as Gil, Jackie Hoffman as Principal McGee, with Chris McNally, Charlotte Kavanagh, Niamh Wilson and many more. Executive producers include Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, and Alethea Jones, who directed the pilot plus two other episodes.