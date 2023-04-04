It's time to take a trip back to high school with the T-Birds, Pink Ladies, and everyone else. After four years, a title change, and a change in streaming platform since it was first announced in 2019, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (2023) is hitting your screens. Originally set to premiere on HBO Max with the name Grease: Rydell High, the prequel series is now releasing on Paramount+. The musical show draws the curtain on its premiere on April 6, 2023.

Set in 1954, four years before the cherished original feature film Grease (1978), the prequel brings in a new story of high school dynamics. And music, obviously. Despite all the changes and the time it's taken to bring the series to the screen, it has become one of 2023's most eagerly awaited shows. Before Sandy, Rizzo, Frenchie, Jan, and Marty joined the adored crew, an exclusive group of misfit young ladies practically controlled the school. And suppose you're a fan of the original classic. In that case, the official trailer and official music video released by Paramount+ probably have you eager to catch more of the series' outstanding cast. Read on for a handy guide to the cast and characters of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Image via Paramount+

Related:'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Review: A Prequel Series That Puts on a Show With a Powerful Message

Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano

Image via Paramount+

Right in the spotlight of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is the "Pink Ladies" girl gang, with Marisa Davila playing the group's leader, Jane Facciano. In the show, Jane is steaming up the windows with dashing jock Buddy, during the last, beautiful days of her summer. But the popular girls, especially Buddy's ex-girlfriend Susan (Madison Thompson), target Jane with rumors and defamatory innuendo. Jane’s younger sister, here known as Fran, grows up to become the character we know as Frenchy.

Davila previously had a guest role in the sitcom Carol's Second Act and appeared in two episodes of Schooled. Davila also starred in the groundbreaking 2022 Netflix film Super Giant Robot Brothers and was the singing voice of Jasmine in the Disney Junior stage production of Aladdin. Coincidentally, Davila had her acting debut in 2015's Text History of Jane, a short film directed by Jing Shao where her role was the titular character named Jane.

Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia Valdovinos

Image via Paramount+

Cheyenne Isabel Wells is poised to command as Olivia, a bookworm with a bad reputation. She plays the antiheroine in the vein of Rizzo with equal amounts of grit and vulnerability. She becomes the Hester Prynne of Rydell High thanks to her amorous liaison with an English teacher (Chris McNally).

This is Wells' first fictional series as a main character and based on the teaser, her acting (and singing) talent seems quite promising.

Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski

Image via Paramount+

Ari Notartomaso plays the character of Cynthia Zdunowski, a wild child who hangs out with the T-Birds, the gang led by Olivia's brother Richie (Johnathan Nieves). Even though Cynthia is eager to join the T-Birds and Lead T Richie is a decent guy, the gang cannot accept the blow to their image if they take on an official girl member. Ari Notartomaso has previously appeared as Clara in Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021).

Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa

Image via Paramount+

Joining the Pink Ladies is an aspiring aromantic fashion designer who has no interest in boys, Nancy Nakagawa, played by the comic standout Tricia Fukuhara, who delivers some delightfully exasperated, theatrical line readings. Nancy appears determined to overthrow the repressive social structure of Rydell with the help of Cynthia, Olivia, and Jane. She will be the driving force in the fight against the sexism and misogyny that are ingrained in Rydell's history, always telling her girlfriends not to cede too much of their authority. Fukuhara has previously appeared in the 2021 film Queenpins, the 2019 short film Dante Falls, the series The Super Pops, and in Noggin Knows, Loot, and Only Children.

Shanel Bailey as Hazel

Image via Paramount+

The world of the prequel is far more diverse than the original, which was quite racially and sexually homogeneous. Pink Ladies doesn't downplay racism, though, unlike several multicultural IP refreshes. Hazel is frequently acting as the voice of these issues, portrayed by Shanel Bailey, a brilliant black girl who recently transferred to Rydell and struggles to fit in. Hazel is set to be introduced in the series in Episode 3. Shanel Bailey has previously co-starred in an episode of The Equalizer series alongside Queen Latifah.

Related: A Guide to April’s Exciting New TV Shows, From ‘Fatal Attraction’ to ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee

Image via Paramount+

Taking over from Eve Arden (Anatomy of a Murder), who played the part in both Grease and Grease 2, Jackie Hoffman will portray Assistant Principal McGee, the only returning character from the original Grease film. McGee is fair-minded yet firm, and she is relatively able and willing to attend Rydell's gatherings. In the first season, she will be shown taking on the outcast girl group.

Jackie Hoffman is perhaps best known for playing Mamacita in the miniseries Feud. She also starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and has a recurring role as Uma Heller in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Jason Schmidt as Buddy

Image via Paramount+

Buddy, Jane's Pink Ladies' good-natured, all-American target, will be portrayed by Jason Schmidt. Buddy and Jane will compete in the student council elections; Buddy's platform will focus on tradition and upholding the past, while Jane's ideas call for building a new sort of Rydell that is better for everyone. The two also disagree over hosting Rydell's Autumn Ball at the exclusive Athletic Club in the town, where prejudice in the 1950s will likely be brought to light. Buddy is a character with a lot of misogynistic traits, but he also has a lot of nuances and lovely complexity. Schmidt portrays a morally dubious figure, yet he gives Buddy more depth than just being a stereotypical athlete. Jason Schmidt previously made an appearance in FBI: Most Wanted in 2020.

Johnathan Nieves as Richie Valdovinos

Image via Paramount+

Johnathan Nieves plays Richie Valdovinos, Olivia's brother. He is the handsome boss of the T-Birds, a gang of greasers. He, along with his gang can be seen helping the Pink Ladies in their endeavor. Richie is a credible T-Bird-slash-rival for Jane's affections, thanks to the charisma and swagger Johnathan Nieves brings to the role. In addition to appearances in Grey's Anatomy, Better Call Saul, and New Amsterdam, he previously starred in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels as Mateo Vega.

Madison Thompson as Susan

Image via Paramount+

Susan, a member of the rumor gang and one of the popular cheerleaders at Rydell High will be played by Madison Thompson. She is Buddy's ex-fling and one among the first to target Jane with rumors and defamatory innuendo, causing her clique-crossing relationship with Buddy to fall apart. Fans can anticipate that the Pink Ladies would retaliate against her later in the narrative because of her part as basically the enemy of the Pink Ladies. Although Susan seems like the stereotypical Queen Bee at first, as the plot begins to unravel, fans may begin to see Susan's real self and discover who she really is beneath her "oh so flawless" exterior. Madison Thompson is best known for her portrayal of Erin Pierce on Ozark, an Emmy Award-winning Netflix series.

Other important characters set to appear in the series include Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (When They See Us) as Wally, Chris McNally (When Calls the Heart) as Mr. Daniels, Charlotte Kavanagh as Rosemary, Josette Halpert (The Other Kingdom) as Dot, Nicholas McDonough (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Gil, Maximo Weber Salas as Shy Guy, Alexis Sides as Potato, and Niamh Wilson (Degrassi: The Next Generation) as Lydia.