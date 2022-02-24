Paramount+ has been making some major moves lately when it comes to the studio’s biggest properties, and one of the major upcoming projects on the streamer is a prequel series to the 1978 musical blockbuster Grease, titled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The series itself has been in production for almost a month in Vancouver, and now we have learned about the latest new cast members to join this revival. Deadline reports that Charlotte Kavanagh, Josette Halpert, Nicholas McDonough, Maximo Weber Salas, and Alexis Sides have all joined the musical series.

Kavanagh will be playing Rosemary and Halpert will be portraying Dot while McDonough, Salas, and Sides are playing Gil, Shy Guy, and Potato respectively. These new additions join previously announced cast members Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, and Shanel Bailey as Hazel. The large ensemble also includes Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee, and Chris McNally as Mr. Daniels.

The series itself “takes place in 1954, four years before the original Grease, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. It follows four fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.” Rise Of The Pink Ladies is written, executive produced, and showrun by series creator Annabel Oakes. Adam Fishbach and Marty Bowen also serve as executive producers, along with Alethea Jones, who will be pulling double duty on the series, as she will be directing the pilot and two more episodes for the upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see how this series plays with fans of the original film, but it looks like this prequel is heading in the right direction, and it will feature new original music written and executive produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Justin Tranter. Tranter is best known for working with A-list talent like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Jamal Sims will also be choreographing the musical numbers for the series and is best known for his work on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Grease has been a musical staple in the genre ever since its debut over four decades ago and songs like "Greased Lightnin’" and "You’re the One That I Want" still make audiences get up and dance to this day. Hopefully this prequel series can capture the timeless and rebellious rock ‘n’ roll spirit of the original, while giving us new characters and musical jams to fall in love with all at the same time. It is going to be hard to match the energy that both John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John had in the original classic, but fingers crossed that this new cast has that electric spark the franchise is looking for. For all the latest news on Grease: The Rise of The Pink Ladies, including more cast news or the pending release date, stick with Collider.

