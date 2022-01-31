Exciting news for anyone who loves the iconic musical movie Grease! Paramount+ has just announced the cast list for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, as production begins on the new series. True to its roots, the series is a musical, set at the very same Rydell High and taking us back four years before the original film, setting the series in 1954. Before there was Danny and Sandy, there was Jane and Buddy.

In just a few years time, a lot can change — in the new series we're heading back to before rock-and-roll dominated the hearts and minds of America's youth, and well before the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds ruled Rydell High. The cast for the new series includes Marisa Davila (Schooled) as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara (Dante Falls) as Nancy, Shanel Bailey (The Equalizer) as Hazel, Madison Thompson (Ozark) as Susan, Johnathan Nieves (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (When They See Us) as Wally and Jackie Hoffman (Garden State) as Assistant Principal McGee.

Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, shared excitement for the new project, and it's ability to tether the nostalgia of the past with relevancy to the present: “We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with.”

In a world where reboots and remakes run rampant, some audiences may be apprehensive about the new series. But some of the best pieces of media are derived from already existing universes and established worlds. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies isn't trying to re-do Grease, but it's giving us a chance to revisit the world of Rydell High with fresh eyes. It's also giving us exciting new musical numbers with a delightful, up and coming new cast. Clemens also shared her faith in the series to captivate viewers, stating that writing and directing duo "Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent), who also serves as showrunner for the series. Alethea Jones will direct the pilot as well as two other episodes, in addition to executive producing the project. Season one will run for ten episodes. With filming now in progress in Vancouver, the series is expected to hit Paramount+ later this year.

