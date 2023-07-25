The Big Picture Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, previously canceled by Paramount+, will now be released on DVD, allowing fans to reconnect with their favorite rebel gang.

The series serves as a prequel to the iconic 1978 musical Grease, exploring the origin story of the Pink Ladies and their rebellion against the norms of Rydell High.

Despite mixed reviews, the show was praised for its unique narrative and relatability to the modern woman, leaving fans and the creative team devastated by its cancelation and removal from streaming catalogs.

After its cancelation and removal from Paramount+, Paramount Home Entertainment is pacifying fans of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies by bringing the short-lived show to DVD and Digital. Created by Annabel Oakes for Paramount+ the series received a shock cancelation last month alongside Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, and The Game in a cost-cutting move by Paramount. With these new releases, fans can now return to Rydell High School to reconnect with their favorite rebel gang. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Season 1 was released on digitalon July 24, and will be followed by a physical DVD release later on November 7, with over 30 minutes of special features.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is a prequel to the John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John-led 1978 musical classic Grease. Set four years prior to the events of Grease, the series tells the origin story of the titular notorious 50's girl gang, Pink Ladies. Central to the plot is a group of four outcast teenage girls who form a tight alliance to rebel against the norms at Rydell High setting off a moral panic that not only alters the conservative values of the school but ushers in the era of rock n’ roll. While mixed reviews were directed at its attempt to capture the nostalgia of its predecessor, the series was lauded for its effort at pushing its own unique narrative in a way that feels relatable to the modern woman.

Unfortunately, just a few weeks after the series finale aired, Paramount pulled the plug on the show. Worse, the streamer also announced its decision to remove the show from its catalog for content write-off. As expected, the decision prompted backlash from fans including show creator, Oakes, who called Paramount's decision a "brutal" one that left her and the creative team feeling "devastated." Paramount had planned to shop the show to rival platforms, but it appears to have re-strategized, favoring a physical and digital release instead.

The Team Behind Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

The prequel starred Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, and Tricia Fukuhara as the titular Pink Ladies, Jane, Olivia, Cynthia, and Nancy respectively. Emmy-nominated veteran actress Jackie Hoffman stepped into the role of Vice Principal McGee. Also featured are Shanel Bailey (The Equalizer), Johnathan Nieves (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), Jason Schmidt (FBI: Most Wanted), Madison Thompson (Ozark), and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (When They See Us). In addition to creating, Oakes also wrote, directed, and executive-produced the show. Executive producer, Alethea Jones also shared directorial credits for three episodes. Other executive produced include Marty Bowen, Erik Feig, and Samie Kim Falvey with Grace Gilroy serving as producer.