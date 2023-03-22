Ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated musical prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Paramount+ wants to feed some hungry fans some cool, cool, cool, cool sliders. The iconic drive-in Mel's Diner on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood is turning into the favorite hangout of the Rydell High students, the Frosty Palace, for two days only courtesy of the streaming platform in partnership with Popsugar. On Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7 from 4.30 to 8:00 p.m. PST, the promotional pop-up will serve up its own twist on era-appropriate meals, and maybe even the famous Polar Burger, to celebrate the prequel's launch on April 6.

The food is only one part of the experience of revisiting the Frosty Palace, however. The pop-up will also have plenty of photo opportunities as well as 1950s music and aesthetic to transport fans back to the time when Rydell High's ladies' gang was formed. In the original Grease, the malt shop was one of the more iconic set designs, evoking that classic diner feel but on a larger scale with a giant snowman crowning the roof of the shop. Driving up to that same shop is sure to give fans chills, and they'll also come away with official Rise of the Pink Ladies merch to boot. Better yet, merchandise will be customized on-site for the lucky fans who want to don the jacket and join the Pink Ladies themselves.

In addition to all of this, the pop-up will offer a way for fans to see the premiere of Rise of the Pink Ladies in style on April 6. The series is slated for a two-episode premiere on Paramount+, but the first episode can be seen on release night in a retro drive-in-themed screening at 8:30 p.m. PST. Don't expect this drive-in to launch into song and dance, but it's the perfect backdrop to cap off a night of 50s fun.

What's the Word With Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies?

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is set four years before the dominance of the T-Birds, the rise of rock-n'-roll, and the arrival of John Travolta and the late great Olivia Newton-John, instead following a group of outcasts looking for a gang to call their own to disrupt the system at Rydell High - the Pink Ladies. Like its predecessor, the series will have no shortage of rockin' musical numbers as the Pink Ladies slowly make a name for themselves in the halls of the iconic school. Making up the cast are Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, and Jackie Hoffman among others. Annabel Oakes serves as the series showrunner.

Reserve your visit to the Frosty Palace on the official promotional website, but you better hurry as spots are limited and sure to go as fast as Greased Lightnin'. Following the premiere on April 6, new episodes of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will release every Thursday on Paramount+. Check out the video below to see why Grease is, once again, the word.