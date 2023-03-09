It’s time for the girls to shine in the official music video for “Grease Is The Word”, a rebuffed version of Frankie Valli’s ear-worm song for Paramount+'s upcoming prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Before you continue, we’re warning you that the classic tune will immediately get stuck in your head - if it hasn’t already after just reading this far. Putting their own spin on things, the folks behind the remix ditched the disco feeling of the original film’s song, toning down the horn section and picking up the pace with a faster tempo. While the series is set in the 1950s, the title track is drumming up memories of welcoming the ‘60s with Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray.

As for the music video, it also acts as a trailer for the approaching series, spelling out the story of what’s to come for the titular gang of outcasts-turned-cool ladies. The opening moments introduce us to newly-official couple Jane (Marisa Davila) and Buddy (Jason Schmidt) who share a quick kiss before the music takes over and the entire drive-in breaks into song and dance. Wearing Buddy’s letterman jacket, Jane walks past the concession stand and by her peers who are movin’ and groovin’ to the title track. Gossip spreads as word breaks out that Jane and Buddy are official, with girls in colorful long skirts and guys with gelled hair joining in on the choreography.

The video also introduces us to other leading ladies including Tricia Fukuhara’s Nancy, Ari Notartomaso’s Cynthia, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells’ Olivia. While the series will tell the story of how the notorious Pink Ladies were formed; the classic Grease boy crew the T-Birds are already a thing, and we catch a glimpse of them in the teaser as well. Coming together in perfect harmony, the end of the video sees a major ensemble dance before things return to business as usual at the drive-in.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies': Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Also starring in Paramount+’s Grease origin story will be Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Jonathan Nieves as Richie, Madison Thompson as Susan, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally. While the project serves as a prequel to Randal Kleiser’s film, we can expect to see one Grease character back in action. Jackie Hoffman will take on the role of the future Principal McGee who, in Rise of the Pink Ladies, is paying her dues as the Assistant Principal.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies cruises onto Paramount+ on April 6. You can check out the music video for “Grease Is The Word” below.