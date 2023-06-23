Another day, another show removed from a streaming platform to save money. Earlier on Friday, Paramount+ pulled the plug on Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies as well as Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, and The Game, becoming the latest streaming service to take a content write-down for taking content off of its catalog. Following the decision, Rise of the Pink Ladies creator Annabel Oakes took to social media to slam the move to not simply cancel the series, but "brutally" make it unavailable to watch unless it finds a new home.

Released earlier this year, Rise of the Pink Ladies was a prequel to the classic musical Grease and followed the origins of the titular Pink Ladies, a clique at Rydell High made up of four fed-up outcasts ready to shake things up with some big performances. Set in 1954 before the T-Birds ruled the school, the series saw Jane (Marisa Davila), Olivia (Cheynne Isabel Wells), Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara) found the group and take over the halls of Rydell High, causing a moral panic that would alter the very fabric of the school's culture forever. Oakes was tasked with bringing the series together as one of Paramount's several attempts to revisit iconic franchises on the small screen.

"I am sorry to say that this is true. @riseofthepinkladies has been canceled," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. Cancelation was one thing, but like creatives before her who've seen their work thrown away for the sake of money, the removal was the truly galling part. "In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next week, and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show." At this time, Paramount is shopping the series.

Image via Paramount+

The Removal of Rise of the Pink Ladies Continues a Depressing Trend in the Industry

Again, this is hardly anything new. Warner Bros. Discovery brought this technique into the mainstream by purging a wide range of content, including many animated and kids and family series, from HBO Max. Disney joined in on the massacre earlier this year when it gutted a slate of shows notably including Willow and The Mysterious Benedict Society among other things. What definitely stings about the removal of Rise of the Pink Ladies, however, is that it came during Pride Month. The series was applauded for its LGBTQ+ representation both on-screen and off with Notartomaso, a non-binary actor, playing Grease's first openly LGBTQ+ character Cynthia who finds her place at Rydell thanks to the Pink Ladies. Justin Tranter, the series' executive music producer, is also non-binary.

Oakes thanked the fans for their support of the series, assuring that even once Rise of the Pink Ladies is gone, the music will remain. "I've loved your art, your tik toks, and even and especially your wild fan fic and ships," she continued. "People are already sending messages and videos about how much the show meant to them and I absolutely love hearing and seeing them."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is still available on Paramount+ for the time being, but that won't last for long. It's no guarantee that the series will find a new home, so this may be the last chance to see it through legitimate means. "The #1 thing we would love is for you to watch the show before it comes down," Oakes ended with. Check out the trailer for the series below.