Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, currently airing on Paramount+, shows how Grease's iconic girl group came to be. Following in the source material's footsteps, the prequel series is full of original songs about the trials and tribulations of high school... but should it be? The show is doing a lot right, but its musical numbers are falling flat, so much so that it makes one wonder if Rise of the Pink Ladies would actually be a better show if the songs were cut altogether.

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Challenges Stereotypes That Were Rampant in the Original Film

What really works about the show is the titular Pink Ladies themselves, and the supporting characters in their stories. The prequel follows the intertwined lives of Jane (Marisa Davila), Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), and Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara) as they shake up the status quo at Rydell High by campaigning for Jane to become the first female student body president in the school's history.

Like its predecessor, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies uses its characters to explore gender and sexuality, and does so with much more nuance than the original by also digging into race, class, and queer identity. Although the U.S. has come a long way from the discriminatory attitudes prevalent in the '50s, echoes of that culture still ring true today, which makes the storylines feel relevant and relatable despite the 70-year gap.

While the show isn't really saying anything that hasn't already been discussed in our modern socially-aware landscape, it does successfully and authentically humanize those conversations by delivering the message through high schoolers who actually look and act their age, which makes their self-discovery journeys easy to buy into. That might seem like a low bar, but when compared to Grease's cast... let's just say John Travolta is more convincing as Hairspray's Edna Turnblad than Danny Zuko.

Jane and Olivia both face the all too common high school experience of being shamed for engaging (or allegedly engaging, in Jane's case) in sexual activities while their male partners escaped the same degree of backlash. Slut-shaming has slowly become less acceptable with each new generation, but purity culture is still pervasive enough for their experience to hit home for many viewers. As a Latina and a woman with more notable curves than most of her peers, Olivia faces an even greater stigma surrounding her sexuality due to the stereotypes associated with those traits. Highlighting that distinction early on in the series was a promising sign because it showed that the writers had intersectionality in mind from the start.

Jane is half Puerto Rican herself, but she's white-passing, which creates an interesting dynamic within her love triangle with Buddy Aldridge (Jason Schmidt), your quintessential apple pie all-American prep, and Richie Valdovinos (Johnathan Nieves), Olivia's T-Bird bad-boy brother. Symbolically, whichever boy Jane chooses will likely represent if she really is a status quo breaker or not, but the writers may have something a little less expected in store.

Cynthia's androgynous presentation signaled that she certainly doesn't play by the rules, and that the prequel would offer a more diverse view on gender and sexuality than the original. While her sexuality hasn't been officially labeled in the show, Cynthia's relationship with Lydia (Niamh Wilson) shows that she is definitely interested in women, which feels like a natural fit for a story about challenging societal norms. Cynthia still has a lot of self discovery to do, but she seems to be headed in a promising direction.

The stars of the show aren't the only ones with compelling character arcs. Buddy and Richie may be competing for Jane's affection, but they thankfully don't receive the generic love interest treatment that's far too common in love triangles. Throughout the series, Buddy has slowly come to realize how big of a role white male privilege plays in his life. There's no denying he's a pretty good student and a generally likable guy, but he has to reckon with the fact that his own merits weren't the only thing driving his success when his father reveals that he rigged the presidential race in his favor, and has similarly meddled in many of his previous achievements as well, which he justifies by saying that Buddy is the type of guy destined for greatness.

This portrayal of white male mediocrity really nails it. Buddy never asked for that privilege, but he benefits from it nonetheless, and does so at the expense of more deserving marginalized people. His storyline also shows that even when people challenge that power structure, those who are already at the top have plenty of tools at their disposal to combat those efforts. The school's principal is in on the lie, and offhandedly tells Assistant Principal McGee (Jackie Hoffman) that a win for Buddy would make his college application stand out without a second thought about how it would do the same for Jane. By letting white men dictate what success looks like and who's deserving of it, the cycle continually perpetuates itself.

Richie, as a man of color, is all too aware of that system and views Buddy as the epitome of it. When he believes that Jane is getting back together with Buddy, he lashes out at her because he views it as a betrayal of not only himself, but of her Puerto Rican heritage too. Following their breakup, Richie spirals into increasingly self-destructive behaviors which culminates in an emotional breakdown in a parking garage with his fellow T-Birds. Each of the boys end up crying about a personal struggle that they've kept close to their chests, and they unconvincingly play off their tears as allergies. The group uses the guise of brushing non-existent dust off of Richie's jacket as an excuse for a group hug, which is funny, but it also works a commentary on toxic masculinity. Under patriarchy, the only negative emotion men are supposed to express is anger, but it seems that Richie has the potential to grow beyond that, like Danny before him (Or after him? You get the point).

The Music in 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Fails to Hit the Right Note

While the prequel's characters and themes are running like a well-oiled machine, the show's musical numbers are unfortunately failing to grease the wheels. In Grease — and in all successful musicals​​​​​​​​​, really — the songs serve two purposes; to make the viewing experience more fun, and to reveal the inner workings of its characters and their world. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, as much as I hate to say it, is frankly failing at both, and it's preventing the series from living up to its potential. In that way, the songs are the mediocre white men of the show (alright, that joke was admittedly mediocre too, but make like Buddy's dad and let me have this one).

Even the show's best songs don't come close to reaching the bar set by Grease's iconic soundtrack. For the most part, they sound painfully generic, and even though I rewatched the currently available episodes to write this article, I'm struggling to recall any standout numbers. To be clear, that isn't the casts' fault. Each and every one of them are clearly very talented performers, but vocals can only do so much.

The songs that are intended to liven up the episodes with some fun honestly tend to do the opposite. If there's a moment to check your phone during the viewing experience, it would be during those numbers. Sometimes they have fun visuals, but they're rarely enough to stop your eyes from glazing over for the two to four minutes of screen time they take up. They almost always feel shoehorned in just for the sake of having a couple musical moments per episode. Granted, the show is still airing, so there's potential for improvement, but it would be too little too late.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies seems to only be a musical because it's a prequel to a musical. At a glance, that makes sense. It would be kind of weird if it wasn't, right? But Grease is a musical because that's the medium that best serves its story. The same can't be said for this show, however. In Grease, the character-related songs reveal something deeper about the person singing. For example, "There Are Worse Things I Could Do" gives the audience a look into Rizzo's mind that would've felt unnatural for her to say through dialogue, and would've been hard to infer from her body language and facial expressions because she usually puts up an unbothered front. The song adds a whole new level of depth to her character and humanizes her.

In Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, on the other hand, nothing that's said through song is something that hasn't already been said through dialogue or something that could be easily inferred through the characters' physicality. It makes the songs feel like a waste of time, and it's a bit insulting to viewers' intelligence. Asking for two or three songs that live up to Grease per episode is a tall order, which is why the songs should've been scrapped to maintain its quality. It probably wouldn't have gained as many viewers that way, but those of us who love Grease more for its themes than its songs could recommend the show without giving a disclaimer for boring music video breaks in an otherwise good show. But hey, I, for one, will stay hopelessly devoted to its lovable characters 'til the end.