In news we've all been waiting for, Paramount+ has ordered Grease prequel Rise of the Pink Ladies straight to series, with ten episodes on their way to the streaming service, as per Deadline. Set four years before the events of the classic 1978 musical, the show will follow four high school outcasts as they band together to "spark a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever".

You might think we'd be getting new versions of Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty and Jan, but Rise of the Pink Ladies will focus on entirely new characters, in the first scripted series to be ordered for the studio's in-house platform since Paramount Television Studios President Nicole Clemens assumed the additional duties of overseeing Paramount+'s lineup of original episodic content.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Is Christina Baranski in 'Grease'? The Actor Responds

This is the same project that was initially announced to be in the works for HBO Max back in 2019, when it was known as Grease: Rydell High. When you factor in prequel Summer Lovin', which hired Brett Haley to direct from a script by Leah McKendrick last summer for Paramount, we could be in the earliest throws of a Grease Cinematic Universe, which is a terrifying prospect to say the least.

Rise of the Pink Ladies will be written by Atypical alum Annabel Oakes, who will also executive produce and act as showrunner. Marty Bowen and Erik Feig are also listed as executive producers through their respective Temple Hill and Picturestart banners, so it sounds as though the prequel is fairly far along the development process already.

Grease remains a monolithic figure in the realms of both the musical and pop culture at large, having made $366 million at the box office and delivered an all-time classic soundtrack, not to mention spawning a sequel, several stage shows, a live TV adaptation and a Venezuelan telenova among its many offshoots. There's no word on a start date for production as of yet, but Rise of the Pink Ladies is coming, whether you like it or not.

KEEP READING: Paramount+ To Launch New Low-Cost Ad-Supported Plan With More Movies, Original Series, and Live Sports This Summer

Share Share Tweet Email

The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now It's not TV, it's HBO Max.

Read Next

Scott Campbell (105 Articles Published) Scott was a chef for many years, but he swapped the kitchen for the keyboard and hasn't looked back. He doesn't use social media, so feel free to like and follow him in person as long as you don't get too close. Don't snap him, though, because he'll definitely break. More From Scott Campbell