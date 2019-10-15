HBO Max Orders ‘Rydell High’, a Musical Series Inspired by ‘Grease’

0

Are you tired of only hearing “You’re the One That I Want” at the worst karaoke bar in your hometown? Incredible news, then: HBO Max, in partnership with Paramount Television and Picturestart, has ordered a full season of Rydell High, a musical series “inspired by” the 1978 hit Grease. The project is not to be confused with the Grease prequel, Summer Loving, which is currently in development and also produced by Paramount. “Tell me more, tell me more,” they said, and by goodness, Paramount is going to listen.

Rydell High will still be set in the suspiciously synchronized high school as the original movie during the 1950s, but will feature “some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet.”

“Grease is an iconic pop-culture phenomenon that works for every generation, and I’m thrilled that our friends at Paramount were excited about the idea of opening up the show and putting it on a larger canvas for a weekly series,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said in a statement. “This is high school and life in small-town USA told on the scale of a big rock’n’roll musical. It’s Grease 2.0 but with the same spirit, energy, and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs.”

Here is the official synopsis for HBO Max’s Rydell High: