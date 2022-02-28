For those who grew up during the 2000s, it can be agreed that it was a much simpler time. Streaming wasn’t a thing yet, so when it came to movie viewing, a trip to the cinema or a rental from Blockbuster would do the trick. 2000s kids and their families were lucky enough to have a wide range of fantastic kid-friendly films released during that decade.

When audiences look back, successful and popular 2000s kids movies like Shrek, Finding Nemo, or Harry Potter are among their favorites. However, many other movies you forgot about from the 2000s were popular at the time but don’t come up in conversation as often. They might not be as renowned and remembered but are just as good.

12 'Zathura: A Space Adventure' (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure is a sci-fi adventure that sees two young brothers play an old board game that transports their house into space. The only way to make it back to earth is to win the game, and the boys must face several galactic threats and challenges.

The film is based on the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, who, to no surprise also wrote Jumanji. While that might be the more well-known film, Zathura is an underrated classic in its own right, thanks to its cosmic setting, fun humor, impressive practical effects, and even a few thrills.

11 'The Water Horse' (2007)

In the charming fantasy film The Water Horse, young Angus discovers an egg that hatches a ‘water horse,’ and eventually becomes the Loch Ness Monster. The two form a special bond, and Angus must protect the creature from outsiders who want to harm it.

The movie takes the mythical monster and uses it to create a heartwarming story with a beautiful central friendship, stunning locations, and wondrous visual effects. Its emotional themes also make it a film that children and adults alike can enjoy.

10 'The Spiderwick Chronicles' (2008)

Based on the children’s book series, The Spiderwick Chronicles follows twin brothers Jared and Simon, and their sister Mallory, who move into the Spiderwick Estate. They discover a field guide to fairies and soon realize their home is surrounded by mythical creatures.

Even though there are five short books in the series, the film manages to squeeze them all into one film and does so successfully. The story is magical with lots of twists, and a fantastical world full of fairies, griffins, goblins, and ogres is beautifully brought to the big screen.

9 'Nanny McPhee' (2005)

Nanny McPhee is the story of a widower who hires a new nanny to take care of his seven badly behaved children, who have chased all the previous nannies away. This is no ordinary nanny though – she has magical powers.

The film features a delightful performance from Emma Thompson, hilarious slap-stick comedy, and one of the great film food fights. It also offers valuable lessons about how appearances can be deceiving as well as the beauty of kindness. It's not just her Mary Poppins counterpart who should get all the attention.

8 'Surf's Up' (2007)

A great comedy in its own right, Surf's Up follows up-and-comer Cody Maverick as he competes in the Penguin World Surfing Championship. It presents its narrative through a unique and comedic mockumentary format, as a camera crew follows Cody and his competitors around.

The film is full of witty humor and references even adults will appreciate, as well as a lot of heart. The MVP is certainly Chicken Joe, Cody’s zoned-out and spiritual sidekick, voiced perfectly by Napoleon Dynamite's Jon Heder.

7 'Brother Bear' (2003)

A film that certainly deserves to be higher amongst the ranks of Disney classics, Brother Bear is a story of revenge, love, nature, and spirituality. After Kenai kills the bear that killed his brother, he is transformed into a bear and befriends a young cub.

The film has beautiful, natural scenery and strong, poignant themes at its heart. It’s very funny, but also one of Disney’s more emotional and mature films. Just like he did with Tarzan, Phil Collins also provides a wonderful soundtrack.

6 'Meet the Robinsons' (2007)

Among the best family movies from the 2000s, Meet the Robinsons follows Lewis, a young inventor, and orphan who wants to make a time machine to find his mother. He then meets a boy named Wilbur Robinson who whisks him away to the future to meet his larger-than-life family.

This lesser-known Disney animated flick is a wild and whimsical time-travel adventure movie, with lots of kooky characters and fun elements, such as a pet dinosaur. It’s a touching film with an inspiring message and deserves as much love as the most popular Disney films.

5 'Chicken Run' (2000)

Set in a prison-like egg farm in Yorkshire, Chicken Run is a classic stop-motion comedy by Aardman Animations. It's centered on a group of anthropomorphic chickens who believe that the arrival of a rooster (named Rocky Rhodes) signals their chance at escape from the horrible conditions on the farm. Will they make it in time or be turned into meat pies?

Although it was one of the most popular blockbusters in the early 2000s, the beloved film slowly faded into the background over the years. That is until the surprising announcement of its sequel, which premieres later this year.

4 'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Certainly one of the saddest children’s films of all time, Bridge to Terabithia follows Jesse and Leslie, who create the magical world of Terabithia to escape reality and deal with trauma.

While it is marketed as a fantasy film, the story is very much grounded in the real world as it deals with family, friendship, bullies, grief, and loss. It displays the wonders of children’s imaginations, and the power of friendship even in the darkest of times. A reminder to audiences though – remember to bring tissues.

3 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

One of Disney’s most visually stunning films to date and a remarkable standout among early 2000s kids' movies, Treasure Planet is a science fiction adaption of the classic novel Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson. The film follows Jim Hawkins on an intergalactic journey as he goes on a quest to find pirate treasure.

While the film retains elements of the source material’s period setting and style, it completely changes the setting to outer space. This clever fuse of polar-opposite worlds and genres makes for some incredible animation and proves why this is such a unique and special movie.

2 'August Rush' (2007)

One of many forgotten childhood movies of the 2000s, August Rush tells the story of young musical prodigy Evan, who runs away from his orphanage to find his birth parents. Little does he know his mother is searching for him, while his father is searching for her.

With a terrific turn from a young Freddie Highmore, this film celebrates the power of music – how it is all around everyone and the way it can help people find a connection. It’s an unabashed crowd-pleaser and also features a performance from Robin Williams as one of his rare unlikeable characters.

1 'Hachi: A Dog's Tale' (2009)

Based on a heartbreaking true story of a real-life Akita dog, Hachi: A Dog's Tale depicts the bond that forms between a dog and a man who adopts him. When Parker and Hachi form an unbreakable bond, the dog starts following him to the train station during his commute to work every day. One day, Parker doesn't come home, and Hachi is left waiting in the same spot in the station, waiting for his return.

Most fans likely remember Marley & Me, so it's easy to overlook this timeless classic. The heart-wrenching film is a great pick for adults who want a good sad movie, and for kids who will learn to appreciate their pets even more.

