Every year the Academy Award nominations are filled with shocking snubs and surprises, and 2021 was no different. Many names that were widely expected to receive a nomination were absent from the final list, including Lady Gaga for Best Actress, Denis Villenueve for Best Director, and Caitríona Balfe for Best Supporting Actress. However, while Dune, Belfast, and even House of Gucci received other nominations, some of the best films of 2021 were left out entirely.

The Oscars tend to pull from a small circle of films. The Power of the Dog received twelve nominations, Dune got ten, and both West Side Story and Belfast received seven. It’s nice to see these worthy artists rewarded for their work, but it’s a shame that so many great films won’t be able to call themselves “Oscar nominees.” Make sure to check out these eleven movies from last year that got zero Oscar nominations.

A Hero

One of the surprises of this year’s nominations was the absence of A Hero in the Best International Feature Film category. The film hails from the brilliant Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who won the category twice for A Separation and The Salesman. A Hero is just as powerful as one would come to expect from Farhadi. It focuses on a difficult moral dilemma, and also offers commentary on media sensationalism and economic disparity. Farhadi’s brilliant writing deserved to be a contender for Best Original Screenplay for balancing these weighty themes.

Pig

It’s easy to forget that before Nicolas Cage became the king of VOD movies, he was considered to be one of the best actors in Hollywood. Cage had won Best Actor for Leaving Las Vegas and had worked with some of the best directors alive. In Pig, he returns to early greatness. While Cage has given strong performances recently with genre films like Color Out of Space, Mandy, and Mom and Dad, Pig is a subtle dramatic role of a peculiar man running from his past. It’s not just Cage’s performance that was worthy of recognition; credit is due to both Michael Sarnoski’s original screenplay and Alex Wolff’s supporting performance.

Mass

Who would’ve guessed that “The Fool” from Cabin in the Woods would make one of the most challenging and insightful films of the year? Actor Fran Kranz delivered a stunning debut as a writer and director with his gripping film Mass. Set entirely in a single location, the film centers on a sit down between two sets of parents. Jay (Jason Isaacs) and Gail (Martha Plimpton) lost their son in a school shooting, and the shooter’s parents Richard (Reed Birney) and Linda (Mass Dowd) are left with unanswered questions after their son takes his own life. Kranz and the entire cast deserved recognition for pulling off such difficult subject material.

The Last Duel

Ridley Scott made a major comeback this year, but the Oscars sure didn’t seem to care. Scott’s House of Gucci received surprising nominations from the Screen Actors Guild awards including Best Ensemble, but the Oscars only gave it one nomination for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling. Scott’s superior film, the medieval epic The Last Duel, was completely ignored. Scott is known for making historical epics, but the construction of The Last Duel is genius thanks to the Oscar worthy screenplay by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener. It shows the story of judicial duel in France during the 14th Century from three perspectives: Jean de Carrouges (Damon), Jacques le Gris (Adam Driver), and Jean’s wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer). Not only are all three actors worthy, but The Last Duel could have easily been a contender in below-the-line categories like Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Editing, and Best Sound.

The Card Counter

It’s still a shock that after writing classics like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Light Sleeper among others, the great screenwriter Paul Schrader received his first Academy Award nomination in 2019 for First Reformed. 2021’s The Card Counter is one of Schrader’s strongest recent achievements, balancing a meticulous depiction of gambling culture and a searing commentary on American militarism. It’s both stylish and cleverly written, and Oscar Isaac gives another great performance that the Oscars passed on. Isaac is one of the best actors of his generation, but somehow he’s still waiting on his first nomination.

Annette

2021 was the year of the musical. West Side Story was one of the nomination leaders, but Cyrano, Encanto, and tick, tick… BOOM! still managed to get some recognition. None of these musicals, or frankly any musical period, is quite like Leos Carax’s wild, hallucinatory Annette. The wild satire of the cult of celebrity features stunning performances from Adam Driver as a self-centered comedian, Marion Cotillard as a renowned soprano singer, and Simon Helberg as a lovesick accompanist. It’s the type of unique auteur work that could’ve spiced up the major races, and featured impressive makeup, production design, sound, and cinematography. At the very least Sparks’ absolute banger “So May We Start” would’ve been one of the coolest Best Original Song nominees in years.

The French Dispatch

Passing

It’s a somewhat rule that Netflix seemingly has an order in which they promote their awards season films. Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog scored Best Picture nominations, and tick, tick… Boom! and The Lost Daughter got major support. Unfortunately, Rebecca Hall’s touching period drama Passing must have been the fifth priority. Ruth Negga was considered to be among the leading contenders for a Best Supporting Actress nomination, especially after she got a surprise nom in Best Actress a few years prior in Loving. A generous Academy more attuned to subtle work would also have done well to recognize Passing in Best Cinematography or Best Original Score.

C'mon C'mon

We don’t deserve Mike Mills. The writer/director of Beginners and 20th Century Women is able to craft genuine real stories within a cynical world, and he can simultaneously break and warm our hearts. C’mon C’mon is not only a new high for Mills as a writer, but his most technically accomplished work behind the camera. The black-and-white cinematography in particular is absolutely stunning. Not only does Joaquin Phoenix deliver a performance far stronger than his Oscar winning role in Joker, but he shares the screen with one of the year’s true breakout stars in child actor Woody Norman. Nominations for both were unlikely, but completely deserving.

The Green Knight

The Academy doesn’t seem to go for medieval films very often, but surely they could have made an exception for what will undoubtedly be a future classic. David Lowery’s new take on the Arthurian world is more than just an epic quest movie, but a thoughtful meditation on mortality that the meaning of heroism. Virtually every technical aspect is top-notch; The Green Knight easily deserved nominations for editing, cinematography, score, makeup & hairstyling, costume design, production design, visual effects, and sound. Lowery himself has been waiting on a screenplay nomination after his incredible work on The Old Man & The Gun, A Ghost Story, and Pete’s Dragon, and The Green Knight could have made a play for Best Adapted Screenplay. Lowery adapted a text that has fascinated poets and historians alike since the 14th Century.

Red Rocket

Sean Baker is another filmmaker who seems destined to keep making films destined to only contend for critics’ circles. The Oscars may like to reward themselves for claiming to represent “real people,” but Baker spotlights underrepresented groups and takes the time to live in a community. Red Rocket is not only a slice of life, but a complex look at a charismatic anti-hero who shames himself with truly reprehensible behavior. There isn’t a performance this year as unique as Simon Rex’s amazing work as the hustler and former porn star Mikey Saber. He certainly could have spiced up the Best Actor race.

