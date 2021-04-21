The Ace Attorney series is one of the best detective games there are, but the series hadn't been fully released in the US, until now! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ace Attorney franchise, Capcom has announced that it is bringing the Victorian Era-set 3DS games The Great Ace Attorney: The Adventure of Ryunosuke Naruhodo from 2015, and its 2017 sequel The Resolve of Ryunosuke Naruhodo together in a single collection, retitled The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, this summer.

The announcement was made by Ace Attorney franchise director Shu Takumi in a video released Wednesday. "Ace Attorney was first released in 2001, and incredibly this year is its 20th anniversary," Takumi said in the video. "I’m so pleased to be able to announce this global release of The Great Ace Attorney at this milestone." The new collection includes 10 episodes and eight "mini-escapades" separate from the main story.

The collection will also have dual audio tracks in both English and Japanese, and those who pre-order early will get an extra "From the Vaults" downloadable content. Those who don't like the detective work will also get a feature available to facilitate their laziness — auto-advancing story mode. This will essentially play the full story and allow players to skip over the detective work and courtroom battles.

These two Great Ace Attorney games were previously only available in Japan, and they star Ryunosuke Naruhodo, the ancestor of Ace Attorney Phoenix Wright. Naruhodo works in Victorian Era England and will meet such characters as Iris Wilson and one Herlock Sholmes (for real). This collection introduces an expanded jury system that will have Naruhodo work to convince individual jury members of his client's innocence, and even allow you to persuade them to vote in your favor if they are leaning the opposite way.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam on July 27th. You can watch the announcement video below.

