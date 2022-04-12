Read update There are bad movies that come out every single year, and 2022 is no exception (with critically-panned flops like Morbius, Amsterdam and Blonde). Along with these terrible films are unfortunately some of the worst roles that otherwise renowned actors play, which leave an indelible mark on their mostly impressive filmographies.

We've all been there in the cinema, confused and a little annoyed when a hugely talented actor is squandered in a role that gives them nothing to do beyond being recognizable to the audience. There are countless examples of this.

Actors take these roles for several reasons; sometimes they're just in it for the money, sometimes they're doing somebody a favor, and sometimes they hope their brief appearance might lead to a more significant role in a sequel. Sometimes even Academy-Award winners find themselves portraying a paper-thin character, and Frances McDormand deserves better.

Frances McDormand - 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon' (2011)

The third film in the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, is a stand-out entry in the series for several reasons. Firstly, it's the first entry without Megan Fox. Secondly, it's Shia LaBeouf's final appearance as Sam Witwicky. But most significantly, it's the film that somehow got two-time Academy-Award-winning actor Frances McDormand onboard and then gave her absolutely nothing to do.

McDormand played Director Mearing, an agent who spent most of her time squabbling with the Autobots and belittling her assistant. Worst of all, she was barely even given any screen time to make an impression. It's safe to say that McDormand won't be returning for the upcoming Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, which is set to arrive in June 2023.

Oscar Isaac - 'X-Men: Apocalypse' (2016)

With Moon Knight becoming a smash hit on Disney+ and capturing the hearts of fans and critics alike, Oscar Isaac can finally leave the memory of blue-faced Apocalypse beneath a pyramid in Egypt. Fans were ecstatic when Fox first announced that Isaac would be stepping into the shoes of the iconic and insanely powerful villain, but it quickly became clear this wasn't the match-made-in-heaven we all expected it to be.

Isaac didn't enjoy the shooting process, spending hours being put into prosthetics and then shooting beneath the sun in a huge, heavy costume. Apocalypse was also given little to do, spending most of the film recruiting other villains and very rarely displaying any of the powers that make him such a formidable villain in the comics.

Natalie Dormer - 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Before she rose to fame thanks to her role as Margery Tyrell in the multi-award-winning series Game of Thrones, Natalie Dormer made a brief appearance in the film that introduced audiences to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Captain America: The First Avenger.

Dormer played Private Lorraine, a character whose only real purpose in the film is to cause friction between Steve and Peggy (Hayley Atwell). After Steve has rescued a battalion of captured soldiers, Private Lorraine kisses Steve as a thank you, which Peggy sees and is naturally enraged by. After that, Dormer's character disappears from the film entirely, an absolute waste of a supremely-talented actress.

Anthony Hopkins - 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

There's a bit of a pattern within the Transformers franchise; they cast incredible actors without having anything interesting for them to do. Anthony Hopkins' performance as Sir Edmund Burton in Transformers: The Last Knight is certainly no exception to that pattern.

The renowned actor made it clear on the press tour that he didn't fully understand the film, and his performance reflects that. Though he's no stranger to a blockbuster – he was in the first three Thor films; after all – he seemed very restrained in his role here. He was limited to delivering exposition and nothing more, making the decision to cast such a legendary actor strange, to say the least.

Ray Fisher - 'Justice League' (2017)

The off-screen turmoil surrounding the theatrical shoot of Justice League and the abysmal treatment of Ray Fisher on the set of the movie resulted in him being entirely written out of the upcoming The Flash movie.

Moreover, it also meant Victor Stone was without an arc or any real personality in the film. In the theatrical cut, fans didn't get to see any of the dynamism or stoic prowess that made the character stand out so prominently in Zack Snyder's Justice League. It's a travesty that we'll never see Fisher step embody the superhero again, but the actor will soon reunite with Snyder once again for Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film Rebel Moon.

Channing Tatum - 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' (2013)

Four years after G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra underwhelmed audiences in 2009, G.I. Joe: Retaliation recruited action heroes Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis to revamp the franchise. Channing Tatum was one of the few actors brought back from the first film to help ease the transition, but his appearance was briefer than most expected.

Having just starred in mammoth hits Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street, Tatum's stock had never been higher, making it all the more confusing that the studio opted to kill Tatum's Duke in the first act. It wasn't as if Tatum's absence significantly improved the quality of the second film either. Instead, it made the two films feel disjointed and was likely a contributing factor to the franchise's untimely end.

David Harbour - 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Stranger Things, Black Mass and The Newsroom are just some of the projects David Harbour had used to display his enormous talent to audiences before his casting as Dexter Tolliver in Suicide Squad. When considering the range that Harbour displays as an actor, it's hard to believe he was somehow given such a dull, lifeless character to portray.

Tolliver's only purpose in the film is to spew exposition and give Viola Davis' Amanda Waller somebody to argue with. Thankfully, Harbour was eventually given a superhero role that allowed him to showcase his immense talent starring opposite Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Black Widow.

J. K. Simmons - 'Justice League' (2017)

If one thing is clear about J. K. Simmons' all-too-brief appearance in Justice League, it's that the Academy-Award-winning actor had been promised significantly more screentime in upcoming Ben-Affleck-starring Batman movies. Why else would he have taken on such a small role?

Simmons isn't given any time or space to put his stamp on the iconic Jim Gordon, and barring Simmons' exceptional mustache; anybody could have played this part. Though Jeffrey Wright excels in the role in The Batman, it's a shame audiences won't ever get to see what direction Simmons planned to take the character in. The outstanding performer was bound to bring something fresh to the table, making him another casualty of the canceled Ben Affleck solo film.

Hugh Jackman - 'Movie 43' (2013)

Movie 43 is a notoriously bad anthology comedy film starring an unbelievable number of big-name celebrities like Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Chloë Grace Moretz, Chris Pratt, Emma Stone, Uma Thurman and so many more. Any one of these award-winning stars could fit the bill of having laughably terrible roles in the critically-panned movie, which won three awards at the 34th Golden Raspberry Awards (like Worst Picture).

It's Hugh Jackman's role in "The Catch" as the city's most eligible bachelor, Davis, that takes the cake, though. It follows Beth (played by Kate Winslet) as she goes on a blind date with the successful Davis, only to discover that he has a pair of testicles dangling from his neck. Over the course of their dinner, no one else in the restaurant seems bothered by this glaring fact. The entire sequence (like the entire film) is cringe-worthy, and none of the jokes really land. Just like Beth, viewers just want the nightmare to end, which is likely not too far from what Jackman was thinking while filming that scene.

Florence Pugh - 'Don't Worry Darling' (2022)

Fans had high hopes for director Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, which is a psychological thriller film set in an eerily perfect 1950s-styled company town. Here, Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles) try their best to fit in, with Pugh playing the role of the perfect housewife and Styles being a hard-working husband. Soon, cracks begin to reveal darker secrets about the town and its residents.

With an underwhelming twist, a message that doesn't quite land and mediocre performances, the movie understandably received mixed reviews. Pugh actually carried the entire film with her performance, but her talents are wasted in the bad role for the unremarkable flick that had a lot of potential.

