Few characters are as timeless as God and Satan. The embodiments of good and evil themselves, these characters have appeared in countless movies reimagined with each passing decade, transcending genres but each time true to their core characteristics. God is a symbol of love, self-sacrifice, and holiness, and Satan symbolizes hatred, selfishness, and wickedness.

And while it’s easy to write off Satan’s character as one-dimensional, he has many layers to him. According to mythology, Satan is a fallen angel known as Lucifer. Being one of God’s creations makes him a much more interesting character to play. And entrusted to a gifted actor, Satan’s character often steals the show.

1 Gabriel Byrne in ‘End of Days’ (1999)

Jericho Cane (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is an ex-NYPD detective working for a private security company. One day, he’s charged with protecting an investment banker who, unbeknownst to him, has been possessed by the Devil. The banker is looking for a young girl chosen to birth the antichrist and hence, commence the end of days.

Speaking to his vanity, the Devil chooses a well-groomed, well-dressed investment banker to possess. Every interaction the Devil has with humans belies his true nature. He’s vengeful, cruel, lustful, and without mercy. But Byrne’s Devil is also slick, charismatic, and has a morbid sense of humor. He has a convincing manner and a menacing charm that attracts and spooks simultaneously. Byrne’s performance is so good his views on God give food for thought.

2 Peter Stormare in ‘Constantine’ (2005)

John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) is an exorcist looking to redeem himself for attempting suicide, knowing he is doomed for an afterlife in Hell. He meets detective Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz), whose twin sister died under mysterious circumstances. Constantine discovers that someone plans to bring back Mammon, Lucifer’s son, to conquer the Earth.

Lucifer only makes his entrance towards the end, and what an entrance it is. Ironically dressed in a crisp white suit with his bare feet dripping with what looks like tar, he descends upon Constantine like an angel from Heaven. Stormare’s Lucifer is repulsive but funny, mocking, and toying with Constantine. Almost animalistic, his facial expressions and vocal sounds have serpent-like notes. His appearance is brief, but Stormare makes sure it’s memorable.

3 Elizabeth Hurley in ‘Bedazzled’ (2000)

Elliot Richards (Brendan Fraser) is a down-on-his-luck geeky guy desperately in love with his coworker, Alison Gardner (Frances O’Connor). The Devil offers him seven wishes in exchange for his soul. Charmed by the Devil, Elliot signs her contract, not knowing the Devil will do everything she can to ruin his wishes, so she can get his soul.

A remake of the 1967 British comedy, choosing to make the Devil a woman this time was a genius move. Hurley’s chemistry with Fraser is undeniable, and her version of the Devil is pure delight. Fun, sexy, and with a wicked sense of humor, the Devil’s reputation as the ultimate trickster is solidified in Hurley’s lighthearted performance. And the fact the Devil has a British accent is the cherry on top.

4 Al Pacino in ‘Devil’s Advocate’ (1997)

Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves) is a young defense attorney who has never lost a case. His vanity pushes him to win acquittals for many guilty clients. This attracts the Devil’s attention, who goes by the name John Milton, and recruits Kevin into his law firm.

Vulgar yet charming, Milton snakes his way into Kevin’s life and marriage. Tempting Kevin’s vanity, the Devil surrounds the young couple with luxury. And gives Kevin a big case to keep him occupied, causing him to neglect his wife, Mary Ann (Charlize Theron). Pacino’s Devil is enthralling. His name is a direct reference to the author of the poem Paradise Lost, and Pacino plays him with such giddiness and ardor that it’s hard to dislike the character.

5 Tim Curry in ‘Legend’ (1985)

A forest-dweller (Tom Cruise) and a princess (Mia Sara) battle evil when the Lord of Darkness sends his goblins to kill all the unicorns in the land.

Although clad in a heavy-looking bodysuit complete with big black horns and hoofs, Tim Curry’s talent and signature smile shone right through all that costume and makeup. In his bestial appearance, the Lord of Darkness frighteningly steps out of a mirror to meet Lili, the princess, and he seeks to woe her and make her his bride. Moving his imposing body with grace and confidence, Curry’s Devil is the stuff of nightmares and a flagrant visual oxymoron. Quite charming and gallant, he reveals a rare, vulnerable side of the character by expressing affection towards Lili.

6 Rosalinda Celentano in ‘Passion of The Christ’ (2004)

Recounting the Passion of Jesus Christ according to the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, this movie depicts the events before, during, and after Jesus (Jim Caviezel) was arrested, tortured, and crucified.

Rosalinda Celentano’s delicate facial features play well into Satan’s appearance and hint at the character’s mythology of being a fallen angel, therefore, undoubtedly beautiful. Forever lurking in the shadows, clad in black, gliding through crowds, staring at Jesus like a beguiling gateway out of his misery, Celentano’s Satan has a piercing stare and an unnerving presence. Her calm and steady performance highlights Satan’s patience and willingness to disconcert his victims until they break.

7 Peter Fonda in ‘Ghost Rider’ (2007)

Seventeen-year-old Johnny Blaze (Matt Long) deals his soul with a demon called Mephistopheles in exchange for curing his father’s cancer. But Mephistopheles tricks him, and Johnny Blaze becomes Ghost Rider (Nicolas Cage), the bounty hunter of the damned.

Although his introduction is kind of cliché, appearing at night during a thunderstorm, Fonda makes the most of the situation with an unassuming and effective interpretation. His demon is a suave, soft-spoken man. In a black suit with a walking cane, Mephistopheles advances towards Johnny like a predator, almost vampire-like, making an offer few would refuse. Although merely a representative of the Devil, Fonda’s Mephistopheles makes it clear that he is as much to be feared as the Devil himself.

8 Viggo Mortensen in ‘The Prophecy’ (1995)

Detective Thomas Dagget (Elias Koteas) wanted to be an ordained priest but lost his faith when he had a vision of a terrible battle between angels in Heaven. When the war descends onto Earth, Thomas gets caught in the middle with a surprising ally coming to his aid, Lucifer himself.

Jealous of God’s love for humans, the rebel angels want to make Heaven a second Hell. Lucifer thinks that’s “one Hell too many.” First seen crouched on the brick ruins of a house, Mortensen’s Lucifer is not charming or seductive. He’s direct in his disdain and repulsion towards humans. Technically on the good side, the Devil wants to save his reign in the realm of evil, and although his role is minor, Mortensen plays it to a T.

9 Jack Nicholson in ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ (1987)

Jane (Susan Sarandon), Sukie (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Alexandra (Cher) are three single women living in the town of Eastwick. They are unaware they are witches and inadvertently form a coven. Daryl Van Horne (Jack Nicholson), the Devil, moves into town and seduces the three witches.

In this dark comedy, Nicholson plays every facet of the Devil. Able to seduce and tempt, and able to repulse and horrify. And when the three witches betray him, the vengeful beast in him comes out, and Nicholson’s performance goes from funny and light to downright frightening. No stranger to playing the bad guy, Nicholson’s Devil is amusing to watch, driven mad by the three witches. And his hilarious speech about women to a bunch of frightened churchgoers remains one of Nicholson’s best monologues.

10 Robert De Niro in ‘Angel Heart’ (1987)

Louis Cyphre hires a private investigator (Mickey Rourke) to find a man named John Liebling. Louis, who, in reality, is Lucifer wants the soul John promised him in exchange for fame.

This version of Lucifer is calm and polite, and De Niro plays him with an aura of a refined businessman on the surface, but something is burning underneath. This impression is confirmed once the movie’s plot twist is revealed. The Devil likes to play sick and twisted games on the damned. And De Niro’s performance has such effortless restraint it’s hard to believe this talented actor made his name by playing violent mobsters.

