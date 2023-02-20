Actors predominantly work in front of the cameras, but a common career trajectory is to eventually direct as well, like Michael B. Jordan has done with Creed III. Kevin Costner is one of many who took this leap as well, and it paid off: 1990’s Dances with Wolves earned him an Academy Award for Best Director (and the movie won for Best Picture).

Like in Costner’s (and Jordan’s) cases, actors have not only directed but also starred in the same films. It’s undoubtedly a grueling and difficult process, but these actors were up to the challenge.

1 Michael B. Jordan: ‘Creed III’ (2023)

After starring as boxer Adonis Creed in the 2015 film Creed and Creed II, Michael B. Jordan will be reprising the role for Creed III. But this time, he will also be working behind the camera as a director in addition to starring in the movie. This marks Jordan’s directorial debut, and a position Jordan says he found to be a “liberating experience.”

Jordan is an experienced actor who broke onto the scene in 2002’s The Wire. He is arguably best known, however, for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

2 Ben Stiller: ‘Zoolander’ (2001)

With a long and successful career in comedy, Ben Stiller has appeared in hilarious movies like Tropic Thunder, There’s Something About Mary, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. His first directing job was for Reality Bites and he continued to direct many of the movies he was in, including Tropic Thunder as well as The Cable Guy and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

One particularly memorable film that Stiller both starred in and directed was Zoolander, for which he also co-wrote the screenplay. Most recently, Stiller has dabbled in directing for the small screen with series like Severance.

3 Tyler Perry: All the 'Madea' Movies (2002 - )

Tyler Perry is arguably more known for his entrepreneurship and writing than he is for acting. Perry plays the Madea character in every movie of that franchise and he began directing with the first movie, Madea’s Family Reunion.

Perry has also worked heavily on the small screen directing projects he does not appear in. Additionally, he owns one of the largest film studios in the U.S., Tyler Perry Studios, and is only the second-ever Black individual to do so in the country.

4 Robert De Niro: ‘A Bronx Tale’ (1993)

Robert De Niro is one of the most prolific actors of this generation, known for some of his most defining roles like in Goodfellas, The Godfather Part II, Raging Bull, and Cape Fear as well as more comedic roles in movies like Meet the Parents and Analyze This. With two Academy Awards to his name, De Niro has made his mark in acting.

Early in his career, however, De Niro also tried his hand at directing. He directed A Bronx Tale while also simultaneously starring in the coming-of-age crime film that ranks among the most underrated Martin Scorsese movies fans should see. De Niro returned to directing once more for the 2006 spy movie The Good Shepherd which he also starred in.

5 Danny DeVito: ‘Matilda’ (1996)

It’s well known that Danny DeVito starred in the movie Matilda. But what some don’t know is that he also directed the movie. The long-time actor who first gained fame in the series Taxi and is currently starring in the series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has worked both in front of the camera and behind it for some time.

Co-owning his own film company called Jersey Film, behind massive movies like Pulp Fiction and Garden State, Matilda wasn’t his first stab at directing and starring: he had previously been credited as a director on Throw Mamma from the Train in 1987 and directed three episodes of Taxi, alongside several other directing jobs. He hasn’t done any directing since the 2010s.

6 Bradley Cooper: ‘A Star is Born’ (2018)

Bradley Cooper hit it out of the park with A Star is Born, a movie in which he starred, produced, and directed. As his first-ever serious directing role, Cooper had his hands full handling both directing and tackling the intense scenes for which he was a central figure.

The movie went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations and, not surprisingly, won Best Original Song for “Shallow.” The movie remains Cooper’s only directing work but the captivating shots and touching story (he also co-wrote the screenplay) prove that he has the chops to continue in the direction should he so choose.

7 Ben Affleck: ‘Argo’ (2012)

Ben Affleck first gained attention for writing the inspiring movie Good Will Hunting along with his friend Matt Damon, the latter of whom starred in the Academy Award-winning 1997 movie. He moved on to acting, but his first shift to directing came in 2007 with Gone Baby Gone, which he co-wrote and starred in. He continued the trend of both directing and acting with The Town in 2010.

One of Affleck’s most talked about directing jobs, however, was in the political thriller Argo, which earned an Academy Award for Best Picture and a BAFTA Award for Best Director. Affleck continues to act on screen but also has several projects in development that he is directing, including the movie Air about shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and his work with Nike to commission Michael Jordan as their spokesperson. Affleck will, once again, star in the film: he plays Phil Knight while Damon will play Vaccaro.

8 Charlie Chaplin: Almost Every Movie He Was In (1920s - 1960s)

Charlie Chaplin is known as the most prolific actor in silent movies from the ‘20s through ‘40s. But what fans might not know is that Chaplin also wrote, produced, edited, composed music for, and even directed most of his films.

In total, he is credited with directing 72 movies, most of which he starred in himself and many of which were developed under his own distribution company, United Artists. Some of the most notable ones included The Kid, his first feature-length film, The Gold Rush, City Lights, Modern Times, and The Great Dictator.

9 John Krasinski: ‘A Quiet Place’ (2018)

John Krasinski gained recognition for playing Jim in The Office, and through the series’ run, he also directed a few episodes. But his big directing break was with A Quiet Place, one of the scariest PG-13 horror movies, which he starred in as well as co-wrote. The post-apocalyptic movie was entirely silent and became an instant hit, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing. It also spawned a sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, with Krasinski returning as director, though he did not star.

A spinoff, A Quiet Place: Day One and a third movie, A Quiet Place Part III, are both in development, to be released in March 2024 and 2025, respectively. Meanwhile, Krasinski continues to act, including playing the title character in Jack Ryan.

10 Clint Eastwood: ‘Million Dollar Baby’ (2004)

While Clint Eastwood might be known more nowadays as a director, he has had a long and storied career in front of the camera too, playing iconic roles like Dirty Harry in the movie of the same name and starring in movies like The Bridges of Madison County, Gran Torino, and Escape From Alcatraz. But he has also been directing since the ‘70s.

One of his most notable directing roles, however, was in Million Dollar Baby, which won four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director. While Hilary Swank was the star of the sports drama as Maggie, Eastwood also played a crucial role as Frankie, the boxing trainer who helped her achieve her dreams. Eastwood has directed many other films since them, some of which he has appeared in, most recently 2021’s Cry Macho.

