Sometimes the greatest actors come in small packages. Between Leonardo DiCaprio, Drew Barrymore, and Dakota Fanning — there's no point in doubting a child's ability to bring a story to life, as age does not define one's skill. If anything, achieving early stardom can indicate a potential for a brilliant career in their future.

Though this may be considered a rarity — it's not impossible. Sometimes these child stars become such phenomenal performers that their works in adulthood manage to eclipse the ones of their past.

1 Natasha Lyonne

With major TV hits like Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll, along with iconic film roles in the American Pie franchise and Slums of Beverley Hills - Natasha Lyonne has been in the industry for over 30 years.

It began in 1986, at only 6 years old, when Lyonne was cast as Opal in Pee-wee's Playhouse. In the same year, she even played Meryl Streep's niece in the dramedy, Heartburn. From then on, her young acting career continued as she grew up with supporting roles in other movies like A Man Called Sarge, Dennis the Menace, and Everyone Says I Love You.

2 Christian Bale

Praised for his versatility and transformative capabilities in his acting, Christian Bale has become an icon of the screen. From his starring roles in pop culture staples like American Psycho and The Dark Knight Trilogy to his critically acclaimed roles in The Fighter and Vice — it's no surprise that he's received several accolades, including an Academy Award.

Perhaps his success was written in the stars, given that his breakout role came at the age of 13 when he was cast as the lead in Stephen Spielberg's great World War II filmEmpire of the Sun. Despite his hesitations to continue acting, having been overwhelmed with his newly found fame, Bale agreed to feature in Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of Henry V two years later. Eventually, by the time he turned 18, Bale had starred in several TV films like Treasure Island and even the cult classic movie-musical Newsies.

3 Keri Russell

Now known for her award-winning TV roles in Felicity and The Americans, along with her performances in movies like Waitress and the recent hit Cocaine Bear — some fans may be surprised to learn that Keri Russell's career began at a young age, and in the same interesting ways as a few megastars.

At 15 years old, Russell became a cast member of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club alongside the likes of Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake; she was on the show between 1991 and 1994. During those years, Russell also made her film debut in the '90s classic Honey, I Blew Up the Kid.

4 Jason Bateman

Having now made waves in the film industry, Jason Bateman's greatest success has always been in the world of television. With Arrested Development and Ozark being his current famed roles, credit should be given to his iconic performances as a young kid.

His entrance into TV officially came through around 11 years old when he starred as James in Little House on the Prairie for two seasons. Soon after his time on the show ended, Bateman gained further recognition in the NBC sitcom Silver Spoons, which ultimately got him the leading role in his own sitcom, It's Your Move, at 15 years old. But in 1986, at the age of 17, Bateman reached a new level of fame in The Hogan Family, even earning the status of a teen idol.

5 Regina King

Regina King is one of the rare actors that has successfully jumped between film and TV throughout her career. From her iconic roles in Jerry Maguire and A Cinderella Story to her starring roles in shows like 24, The Leftovers, and Watchmen — King has proven her range and has rightfully received many accolades, including an Academy Award.

But where her adulthood has seen great success and fame, some fans may have forgotten that she started her as a child star. In fact, between the ages of 14 to 19, King played Brenda Jenkins in the '80s sitcom, 227, right to its end. This was the project that launched her career.

6 Nicholas Holt

From the X-Men film series to over-the-top action flicks like Mad Max: Fury Road, Nicholas Hoult has had his fair share of mainstream success. Coupled with great performances in beloved black comedies like The Favourite and The Menu, Hoult's also done well in the world of TV, as seen now in Hulu's famed historical comedy, The Great.

Hoult has been in the industry for almost 30 years. In fact, his onscreen debut occurred at the age of seven in a small role in Intimate Relations. Four years later, at 11 years old, he landed his breakout role opposite Hugh Grant and Toni Collette in About a Boy,which earned him great critical acclaim. Soon after, he gained several supporting roles in films like Wah-Wah and The Weather Man, but his true rise to stardom came at 17 when he was cast as the lead in the raunchy teenage drama, Skins.

7 Anna Paquin

Nowadays, many people know Anna Paquin as Rogue from the X-Men franchise or as Sookie from HBO's famed supernatural drama, True Blood. However, this is only a slither of her successes, as Paquin's early career was nothing short of extraordinary.

Her acting debut was in Jane Campion's brilliant film, The Piano. In fact,Paquin's performance was so impressive that she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at the age of 11 — making her the second-youngest winner in Oscar history. From then on, she continued to land great roles as a young actor in Fly Away Home and A Walk on the Moon.

8 Ryan Reynolds

Having played an R-rated superhero in Deadpool, and a renowned art thief in fan-faved heist flick Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds has easily become one of Hollywood's favorite snarky action men. Coupled with beloved rom-coms The Proposal and Definitely, Maybe - no one can deny his onscreen charm.

But what some may not remember is how Reynolds actually began his career as a child actor. At 14 years old, he made his onscreen debut in the Canadian teen soap opera, Hillside, where he played Billy for 13 episodes. Two years later, he was cast as the lead in his first film, Ordinary Magic. Soon after, Reynolds earned a supporting role in the children's fantasy show, The Odyssey.

9 Brie Larson

Having been typically cast in supporting roles in beloved films like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and 21 Jump Street, Brie Larson truly shot to fame with her brilliant performance in Room — for which she earned an Academy Award. Since then, she's dominated the box office by leading huge movies such as the MCU's Captain Marvel and Kong: Skull Island.

Larson began her acting career at a young age, with several guest appearances on TV. Her first major role was in the sitcom Raising Dad at 12 years old. Soon after, she then starred in the Disney Channel original film, Right on Track and even appeared in minor roles for movies like 13 Going on 30. Larson's rise to childhood stardom even occurred with the music industry as she became a teenage pop star. By 16, she had a hit single and was even touring with the likes of Jesse McCartney. Very impressive indeed.

10 Laurence Fishburne

Now regarded as one of the greatest actors on stage and screen, Laurence Fishburne has been in the industry for over 50 years. From critically acclaimed films like The Matrix and Mystic River to appearing in both superhero universes like DC's Man of Steel and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp — Laurence is truly one of the greats.

And yet some fans aren't even aware that he entered the business as a young child. In fact, at 11 years old, his first role was in the teleplay If You Give a Dance You Gotta Pay the Band. His performance in it led him to be cast in the ABC soap opera, One Life to Live, which he was on for three years. But what's even more impressive was how he earned his supporting role in Apocalypse Nowat the age of 14 (though he did lie about his age to get the job).

