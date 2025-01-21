Casting is among the most important aspects of any film, as even the greatest screenplays need compelling actors in order to portray their characters. While obviously there’s no point in hiring a cast if the filmmaker does not have a grand vision in mind, even the best actors can fail at their job if they are not well suited to play the various heroes, villains, and supporting characters they are set to star as.

Even good actors can end up appearing in bad movies, and it often is not entirely their fault. They may give performances that simply don’t fit the tonal approach of the story, or may be so weighed down by the other disappointing aspects of the film that they do not have the capacity to stand out in their own right. Here are ten great actors who were horribly miscast.

11 Jamie Foxx, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ (2014)

Character: Electro

Jamie Foxx is one of the best actors of his generation, as his Academy Award winning performance in Ray indicated that he could transform into any role that was required of him. However, Foxx was completely wrong for the role of Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as Sony’s highly anticipated sequel basically asked him to play a caricature of what a Spider-Man villain should look like.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is one of the superhero films that began to turn people away from the genre, as it was evident that Sony Pictures was just trying to build up anticipation for the future spin offs that they had planned. As a result, Foxx had little room to give Electro much of a personality, as his screen time was cut down because of the other supervillains that appeared in the film.

10 Christian Bale, ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings’ (2014)

Character: Moses

Christian Bale has made it a habit of working with almost every single great director working today, so it was only a matter of time before he finally got to collaborate with the legendary Ridley Scott. Unfortunately, Bale and many of his co-stars were completely miscast in Exodus: Gods and Kings, a Biblical epic that was not culturally sensitive in the way it depicted its characters.

Bale comes across as stilted and awkward in Exodus: Gods and Kings, and was not able to give a transformative performance like the ones he gave in Vice or The Machinist. While it’s hard to imagine anyone being able to emerge from Exodus: Gods and Kings with any degree of self-respect, this historical epic is one of the rare instances in which Bale was not able to be a standout whose performance superseded the source material.

9 Sir Anthony Hopkins, ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ (2017)

Character: Sir Edumund Burton

Sir Anthony Hopkins is by far one of the greatest actors of all-time, and has continued to give great performances well into the later stages of his career. It is confusing as to why Hopkins was even cast in Transformers: The Last Knight, as the fifth installment in Michael Bay’s science fiction franchise cast him as an obnoxious English professor who serves no other purpose than to deliver exposition to the audience about the history of the Autobots and Decepticons.

Hopkins has a candor and intensity to his performance that feels completely awkward in a Transformers film, as he certainly does not seem to understand Bay’s very strange sense of humor. It was yet another example of how the Transformers films would be far better if they put more attention on the robot characters, and tried to disregard what the humans did altogether.

8 Cate Blanchett, 'Borderlands' (2024)

Character: Lilith

Choppy, incoherent, and visually ugly, Hostel and The Green Inferno helmer Eli Roth's video-game adaptation Borderlands is one of the worst movies of recent years, an astonishing misfire from top to bottom. Though the floor-to-ceiling problems with the movie are seemingly innumerable, one of the most glaring is the casting of Cate Blanchett.

Though fans of the popular video game were quick to note Oscar winner Blanchett has very little in common with the Lilith of the source material, the actress also lends a gravitas and presence that is frankly at odds with a movie this shoddy and half-baked. Borderlands is an utter misfire, but it does nothing to tarnish Blanchett's reputation as one of the finest actors alive, for decades now.

7 Dan Stevens, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017)

Character: The Beast