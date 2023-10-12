From cinematic icons like Robin Williams and Jim Carrey to established comics like Bill Hader who stunned audiences with his performance in Barry, the film industry is littered with great comedians who later showcased their acting talent. However, there are also plenty of accomplished actors who worked as stand-up comedians long before becoming the stars they are today.

Some found success in the field and used it to serve as a launchpad into acting, while others had only fleeting careers in stand-up which were short-lived. From renowned funny character actors like Simon Pegg to Oscar-winners like Tom Hanks, it is surprising how many of Hollywood’s biggest names tried their hand at stand-up comedy.

10 Simon Pegg

Having broken into the industry with Spaced, Simon Pegg has become one of the best comedic actors of the 21st century. It probably won’t surprise many to learn that before he made it big on British television, Pegg tried his hand at stand-up comedy with some success as well.

RELATED: The 15 Best R-Rated Comedies of the 21st Century, Ranked

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pegg discussed how his start in stand-up came about and how it led him into comedic acting. The actor said “I went into stand-up because comedy was something I enjoyed but also because it offered me a certain autonomy that I wouldn’t have if I was sitting and waiting for the phone to ring as an actor.”

9 Kevin Pollak

Ever since he broke out into mainstream cinema in the 1990s, Kevin Pollak has enjoyed a prolific film career. His major announcement as a film actor came with his supporting role in Oscar-nominated legal drama A Few Good Men which led to what is probably his biggest achievement as an actor with his co-starring role in The Usual Suspects.

In actual fact though, Pollak was a highly successful stand-up comedian long before he worked in film, having started his career when he was just 10 years old. As was reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Pollak, alongside Robin Williams and Dana Carvey dominated the city’s comedy landscape through the latter part of the 1970s.

8 Steve Buscemi

Image via NBC

Across a career that has seen him work with some of the industry’s biggest filmmakers and excel in both comedy and drama, Steve Buscemi is widely respected as one of the most versatile character actors of his time. However, before his big break in the early ‘90s, Buscemi tried his hand at stand-up comedy among other things.

Exploring the earliest stages of Buscemi’s career, Britannica made mention of his beginnings in small theater productions and stand-up comedy. He later became one half of the comedy duo Steve & Mark alongside Mark Boone Junior with the pair developing a cult following across their eight years of performing.

7 Eric Bana

Image via NBC

Following his international breakout in Ridley Scott’s gritty war drama Black Hawk Down Australian actor Eric Bana has gone on to have an illustrious though underrated career. His star continued to rise with dramatic roles in films like Troy, Hulk, Munich, and The Time Traveler's Wife, and his performances were always so strong that most viewers never would have suspected his background was in comedy.

RELATED: The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials on Netflix

In an interview with Vulture, the actor spoke of how his start in stand-up led to a role on the Australian sketch comedy show Full Frontal which then saw him get roles in Aussie comedy films like The Castle. From there he starred in the crime drama Chopper which gained some interest in Hollywood and the following year he was in Black Hawk Down.

6 Tom Hanks

Unlike other actors on this list, Tom Hanks never actively pursued a career in stand-up comedy, but he did throw himself into the cut-throat industry’s deep end in preparation for his role in the 1988 film Punchline. Hanks was yet to reach the peak of his stardom and exposed himself to crowds in the New York comedy scene.

While the film struggled to find much success, Hanks’ comedy performances did reportedly improve after some early struggles, according to Far Out Magazine. Of course, Hanks would go on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest names in the early ‘90s with multiple Oscar wins and a proven ability to excel in any genre, even comedy.

5 Ron Perlman

Image via Syndication

Whether he’s portraying a violent antagonist or a sympathetic but no-less violent antihero, Ron Perlman has forged a hard-edged reputation for himself through his film and television roles. Even his good-guy characters have had their confronting elements, which makes it all the more fascinating that his first taste in performative work for an audience came in the form of stand-up comedy.

While being interviewed by Queen Latifa, Perlman discussed the short-lived career path as he and a high school friend largely stole jokes from their favorite comics to repeat on stage. Perlman said his ventures as a stand-up comedian ended after a heckling exchange in the South Bronx escalated and he and his friend left the establishment through the back door.

4 Michael Keaton

A breakout star of the late 1980s, Michael Keaton rose to prominence through his collaborations with Tim Burton, including Beetlejuice and Batman. His dramatic acting career has hit a resurgence in the past decade as well, with Keaton receiving an Oscar nomination for his role in Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance, while he has also found acclaim for his performances in Spotlight and The Founder.

RELATED: 10 Best Serious Actors Who Successfully Broke Into Comedy

However, before he made it big in film, Keaton tried his hand at stand-up comedy. Nerdist looked into his set piece on A Night at the Improv which came about in the mid-80s as stand-up comedy was experiencing a popularity boom. The article observed Keaton’s emphasis on character work in his piece.

3 Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk has become one of the most popular stars in entertainment in the last decade with his performance of Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul and his unlikely success as an action hero in Nobody. His screen presence has a natural comedic inflection to it, one which stems from his background writing and performing in sketch comedy, but the actor’s attempt at stand-up didn’t go so well.

In an interview with Bill Maher for Deadline, Odenkirk said he struggled with stand-up because “I couldn’t tell a joke more than twice without hating it… a real pro has to be able to do that tight 20, that core material that you bring through the years.”

2 Emma Thompson

Image via NBC

Across a phenomenal film career that has seen her win Oscars for her acting and screenwriting, Emma Thompson has established herself as one of the most immensely talented people in the industry. Her performances range from the delicate and dramatic to the cynical and cruel, and even to the poignantly funny.

It perhaps shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that she has exhibited such prowess in comedy as a career in stand-up was one of her earliest pursuits. In a piece for Variety, Thompson recalled her short-lived stand-up career in the 1980s where she was inspired by the likes of Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner in an industry which was even more male-dominated then than it is now.

1 Jamie Foxx

An immensely talented figure, Jamie Foxx is best known by most audiences as a versatile, Academy Award-winning actor, however, he has also excelled as a musician and was a promising athlete in his youth. Additionally, he also has had a long and successful career in stand-up comedy.

His first venture into stand-up - which was a dare from a girlfriend - was reportedly where he came up with his stage name, and it proved to yield fruitful results as he has a number of comedy specials under his belt from the 90s and 2000s. In a deep dive into Foxx’s illustrious career, Independent covered his comedy career which resulted in him starring in a number of sitcoms throughout the 90s, helping launch his career in film.

KEEP READING: 10 Dramatic Actors Who Need to Do More Comedies, According to Reddit