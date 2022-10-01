In live-action films and TV shows, an actor's appearance is altered through costumes, hairstyling, and makeup. However, once an actor enters the realm of animation. They have to convey their character through their voice. How actors enunciate their words, the accent, intonation, and inflection all create the character they are voicing.

These voice actors have to alter these traits for each character that they voice to make sure that their characters have different personalities and behaviors. Actors that have appeared on-screen, such asIdris Elba, Mindy Kaling, and John Goodman have also lent their voices to animation. Yet there are a few actors that are most recognizable by their voices rather than their live-action performances.

George O'Hanlon voiced George Jetson

Image via Hanna-Barbera Productions

Set in the not-too-distant future (round 2062), the Jetsons navigated their daily responsibilities while relying on the technological advancements that many could only dream of. While The Jetsons was set in the future, the TV series aired from 1962-1963, and 1985-1987. George O'Hanlon voiced one of the lead characters on the show, George Jetson, a caring father of two, and a loving husband.

The character appeared in the TV series and the 1987 film The Jetsons Meet The Flintstones, a crossover between the family from the Stone Age and the futuristic family. Even though George Jetson may have been Hanlon's most prolific role, the actor also had roles in a few shorts, films, and TV series over the years.

Eartha Kitt voiced Yzma

Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios

Eartha Kitt voiced wicked and egotistical, Yzma, from The Emperor's New Groove (2000) movie, The Emperor's New School (2006-2008), and a series of video games. Her character planned the ideal plan to secure the throne as empress after killing the emperor. Her plans usually fell apart.

Yzma wasn't the only character that Kitt voiced. Between 2002-2006, she voiced Vexus in My Life as a Teenage Robot. Vexus was also an antagonist and was able to transform her appearance to hide her identity. In the late 1960s, Kitt briefly portrayed Catwoman, in the live-action TV series The Batman (1967-1968).

Veronica Taylor voiced Ash

Image via Kids' WB

Ash Ketchum is part of the Pokémon universe, the Japanese Manga series, and aspired to become the strongest and best Pokémon Trainer. In the original Japanese version, Ash Ketchum or Satoshi is voiced by Rika Matsumoto. In the English dubbed version, the character is voiced by Veronica Taylor.

Aside from voicing Ash, Taylor also voiced Tamao in Shaman King (2021-2022), a Japanese Manga series. Tamao was a manager of the Funbari Hot Springs Inn, who was trained to become a Shaman by the Asakura family. In addition to these characters, Taylor lent her voice to Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! (2019) TV series, where she portrayed Pauline, a kind young woman who specialized in water and healing magic.

Tom Kenny voiced SpongeBob

Image via Nickelodeon Animation Studios

A handful of individuals know the answer to the question "who lives in a pineapple under the sea?" The person that voices SpongeBob SquarePants is no other than Tom Kenny. Three SpongeBob SquarePants films and a show continue to air on Nickelodeon with new episodes since 1999, Kenny voiced the eccentric yellow sponge as well as other minor characters on the show.

Besides breathing life into SpongeBob, Kenny also voiced the Ice King, an unstable yet powerful antagonist, in Adventure Time (2010-2018), the optimistic dog, a sibling to the cat, in Catdog (1998-2005), and the pragmatic Rabbit in Winnie the Pooh, to name a few.

Bill Fagerbakke Voiced Patrick

Image via Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Bill Fagerbakke voiced Patrick Star who was SpongeBob's best friend since day one. It wasn't until a few episodes later, that viewers would find that SpongeBob and Patrick met at a very young age and have grown to become neighbors. Together they would find ways to annoy Squidward or spend time jelly fishing.

Fagerbakke's character Patrick appeared in television shows, movies, shorts, and video games. Aside from the gullible starfish, Fagerbakke voiced the Scarecrow, Mayor of Muchkind, Tinker, Kaliko, and several other characters in Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz television series (2017-2020), as well as playing Prince Cashmere, a Viking, in Wander Over Yonder (2013-2016).

Dan Castellaneta voiced Homer Simpson

Image via 20th Television Animation

Today, the catchphrase "D'oh" can be found in Oxford English Dictionary and the Merriam-Webster dictionary. "D'oh" is a term used to express an unexpected twist and was commonly used by Homer Simpson, a character that Dan Castellaneta voiced Home Simpson since 1989.

Homer may be Castellaneta's most notable role as the character is one of the lead characters in The Simpsons and has appeared in The Simpsons Movie (2007), a few shorts, and guest starred on a few talk shows. In addition to Homer, Castellaneta voiced other reoccurring characters on The Simpsons such as Krusty the Clown, Grandpa, and Groundskeeper Willie, to name a few. Outside of The Simpsons, Castellaneta's voice can be heard in Futurama, and The Batman as well as in other animated shows.

Nancy Cartwright voiced Bart Simpson

Image via Fox Television Animation

Aside from Homer Simpson, Bart Simpson was another lead character on the show The Simpsons. Nancy Cartwright voiced Bart Simpson, Homer's mischievous son who enjoyed playing pranks on the residents of Springfield. However, Bart wasn't the only character she voiced on The Simpsons, she also voiced Nelson Muntz, the school bully, Maggie Simpsons, Bart's little sister, as well as Ralph Wiggum, Rod Flanders, and other characters that had minor roles on the show.

Besides The Simpsons, Cartwright lends her voice to Chuckie in the Rugrats (1996 - 2006) as well as other TV shows and shorts. Chuckie Finster, the second oldest of the Rugrats bunch, didn't have the same fearless attitude as the other toddlers.

Henry Corden voiced Fred Flintstone

Image via Hanna-Barbera Productions

The Flintstones was the iconic family that practically everyone knew. Behind the voice of the lead character, Fred Flintstone was Henry Corden. Fred sought out opportunities to improve his family's life, and his ideas were often impulsive and not thought out. The Flintstones family appeared in a variety of and crossed over to other animated shows.

Aside from voicing Fred, Corden also voiced Spider-Man's enemy, "Wild" Willie Wilson in the TV series, Spider-Man (1981-1982) and Ookla the Mok in the 1980s TV show Thundarr the Barbarian. Strong and an excellent fight Ookla the Mok was Thundarr's friend.

Tara Strong voiced Timmy Turner

Image via Billionfold

Viewers who watched any of the classic animated TV shows like Fairly Oddparents, or Rugrats have likely heard Tara Strong's voice. Strong has voiced over 100 animated characters across various animated shows. In Fairly Oddparents alone, she lent her voice to at least 80 characters from the most minor characters such as a cheerleader to Timmy Turner, the young boy, who's for the most part, ignored by his parents and relies on his fairy godparents to grant all his wishes and the lead in the show.

While she does have a credited appearance in Big Time Rush for playing Miss Collins, a teacher who emphasized spending time having fun rather than writing a difficult assignment or studying for a math test.

Mel Blanc voiced Bugs Bunny

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Bugs Bunny is the clever gray rabbit that manages to outsmart Daffy Duck and Elmer Fund. Over the years, many actors voiced the rabbit. However, Mel Blanc voiced the character the most from the 1940s through the 2000s. In the Looney Tunes universe, Blanc also voiced Yosemite Sam, Marvin the Martian, Tweety Bird, Porky Pig, Sylvester, and Bug's Bunny's rival (and sometimes Bug's friend) Daffy Duck.

Including Bugs Bunny, Blanc voiced about 400 different characters throughout his career. In the 1980s, he lent his voice to Barney Rubble, the blonde-haired caveman who was Fred Flintstone's best friend and next-door neighbor, in The Flintstones. In The Jetsons (1962-1963), Blanc voiced the short-tempered boss, Mr. Spacely.

