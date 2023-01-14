After seeing the infamous Addams Family characters Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Lurch, Thing, Uncle Fester, and the titular Wednesday in Netflix's new show, viewers were enthralled with this new adaptation of one of their favorite fictional families. In the newly announced Season 2 of Wednesday, it would be epic to see some other original, iconic Addams Family characters like baby Pubert, Cousin Itt, Dementia, and many more.

RELATED: 7 Things You Need to Know About the Addams Family Before 'Wednesday'

Having Thing and Lurch in Season 1 was both entertaining and hilarious, and nostalgically brought viewers back to the previous Addams Family films and shows. Though the show focuses on Wednesday attending the Nevermore school where her parents met, and her family members are seen rather sparingly as background characters, it would still be amazing to see any of these characters sprinkled in throughout whatever dark, mysterious adventure awaits everyone in the next season.

Pubert Addams

Image via Addams Famiy Values (1993)

Portrayed as a mustached and highly indestructible baby in Addams Family Values (1993) and originally played by twins Kristen Hooper and Kaitlyn Hooper, Pubert Addams is the younger brother of Wednesday and Pugsley.

Adding Pubert to Wednesday would be downright hilarious, as it was in 1993. In some versions of the Addams Family, it is commented that Pugsley ate the third sibling, which could be in reference to Pubert. It would be interesting to see what would happen to baby Pubert if he ever makes an appearance in the franchise again.

Grandmama Addams

Image via Halloween with the New Addams Family (1977)

Portrayed above by Jane Rose in Halloween with the New Addams Family (1977), Grandmama Addams is Gomez's mother. Often confused or interchanged with Granny Frump, Grandmama is quite close with the children and is often shown as a witch, brewing potions and casting spells in the background. Many actresses have played her over the years, and it would be truly beguiling to see another actress take over the role in the modern adaptation.

RELATED: 8 Character Castings That Got It Right The Second Time Around

A visit from a character like this would be epic. Not to mention that it would be a chance for Netflix to showcase a real Latin Bruja abuela through Grandmama Addams, as they have already utilized the family's Hispanic heritage through casting Latinx actors like Luis Guzmán and Jenna Ortega. The fans are sure to be in for a spooky delight if this Addams ever graces our screens again.

Granny Frump

Image via The Addams Family Reunion (1998)

Portrayed above by Alice Ghostley in the 1998 film, The Addams Family Reunion, Granny Frump is mother to both Morticia and her sometimes-portrayed sister, Ophelia. Not to be confused with Gomez's mother, Grandmama Addams, Granny Frump is a less-portrayed character that has appeared sparingly in the Addams Family universe. One thing that has stuck to the character is her brash personality, and her favor for Ophelia.

To have both Granny Frump and Grandmama Addams appear on Wednesday would make for some iconic content, and would expand the repertoire of actresses that have played these infamous and spooky grandmas. It would be particularly iconic to revive Granny Frump too because the character has gotten less love and attention than Grandmama.

Lady Fingers

Image via The Addams Family (1964)

Having been portrayed more than once in The Addams Family (1964) original television series, Halloween with the New Addams Family, and The New Addams Family (1998) series, Lady Fingers is a handmaiden to Princess Millicent Von Schlepp, and ultimately, Thing's female counterpart and fiancé. This character is often shown with painted nails, sometimes with jewelry, and having their own beautifully decorated box.

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso' and 9 of the Best Half-Hour Dramedy Shows of the 2020s (So Far)

With Thing having such a prominent role in Netflix's Wednesday, having a female counterpart like Lady Fingers would make for some wildly entertaining and hilarious scenes. It would be just spooktacular to see Lady Fingers help Wednesday, Thing and Enid on their adventures!

Kitty Kat

Image via The Addams Family (1964)

Having been portrayed since the beginning of The Addams Family franchise, it is only fitting to include the family pet, a lion named Kitty Kat. Even a brief appearance of a majestic pet lion would make for some great content in the modern adaptation. Why would the Addams family ever have a "normal" pet, anyway? What even is "normal"?

While it may be unlikely that fans see something like a fully grown lion on the Netflix show, die-hard fans of the Addams can still dream of seeing their iconic pet lion depicted on their screens. As this beloved and dangerous pet comes from the original adaptation in the 1960s, it is not much of a stretch for fans to hope that this lion might reappear someday.

Cousin Lumpy Addams

Played by Ryan Holihan in both The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values, Cousin Lumpy Addams is a hunch-backed and often quiet member of the Addams Family. He is first seen in the franchise dancing with Wednesday at a celebration of Uncle Fester's return. In this appearance, Morticia comments to him that he is all grown up which makes him happy.

While this character has only appeared briefly and more recently, his scenes are still memorable and Lumpy would make for a great guest appearance on the show. Perhaps he and Wednesday could even have another dance like in his original appearance?

Cleopatra

Another notable member of the Addams family that has appeared in even the earliest iterations is the not-well-known Cleopatra, Morticia's very carnivorous pet plant. Not only would Cleopatra make a great guest for the modern adaptation, but so would Morticia's love of gardening and taking care of exotic and dangerous plants. It would add more depth to her character, and showcase one of the character's favorite hobbies.

RELATED: From 'The Addams Family' to 'Yellowjackets': Christina Ricci's Performances, Including Those You May Have Forgot

As viewers have seen Catherine Zeta-Jones with roses as Morticia already, it might not be too much of a stretch to think they could expect to see her love of plants and flowers expanded upon even further with an appearance from Cleopatra. The Addams Family cinematic universe deserves a chance to expand and grow in as many ways as it can.

Dementia

Image via The Addams Family Values (1993)

Shown in The Addams Family Values and played by Carol Hankins, Dementia is originally hired by Cousin Itt and Margaret as a nanny for their baby named What. She is shown to be somewhat of a female counterpart companion for Uncle Fester Addams, having a bald head just like he does, which attracts him. She tells Fester that her name means insanity, which also attracts him. By the end of the film, the two of them have hit it off and gotten together, to nobody's surprise.

Having already seen Fred Armisen as the iconic Uncle Fester in the first season of Wednesday, it would be fantastic to see a female counterpart for him as the original role of Dementia was an unforgettable one. Of course, viewers could also argue for an appearance of the character Debbie Jellinsky, but Joan Cusack's portrayal of that character might be too iconic to recreate.

Ophelia Frump

Cleverly originally played by Carolyn Jones, who also played Morticia Addams, in both The Addams Family and Halloween with the New Addams Family, Ophelia Frump is Morticia's twin sister who is quite frankly a stark contrast of her in both looks and personality. She is described as being more cheerful, more athletic, and overall more "normal" than her sister. Equally, she is shown with blonde hair and flowers on her head.

RELATED: 10 Scarily Cute Horror Movie Couples That Will Melt Your Heart

In keeping with her original portrayals by Carolyn Jones, wouldn't it be just fantastic to see Catherine Zeta-Jones play both Morticia and her twin sister, Ophelia in the new series? There is no doubt that she is an amazingly talented actress who could certainly pull off both of the roles should the opportunity arise.

Cousin Itt

Image via The Addams Family (1964)

Being one of the most iconic and well-known Addams Family characters, Cousin Itt would make a great addition to Netflix's Wednesday. He is shown as covered in hair, sometimes wearing opera gloves, sunglasses, and/or a top hat. It has never been clearly explained or specified what is underneath all of Itt's hair, but once he told Gomez that underneath the hair was simply roots, which left more questions than answers.

As Cousin Itt has existed since the first Addams Family television show, he is perhaps the top contender for a character that viewers might want to see on Wednesday. It's only fair that viewers might get their hopes up for a reappearance of this iconic, original, and beloved member of this mysterious and kooky family.

KEEP READING: Family Values: Every 'The Addams Family' Version and Where to Stream Before 'Wednesday'