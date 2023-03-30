From the Avengers to the Justice League, heroic team-ups aren't anything new. But surprisingly, the unlikely band of heroes still keeps audiences on their toes. These rag-tag ensembles are unpredictable, and yet they almost always end their crazed adventures by finding a new family among themselves.

With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves coming to theaters, more than a few movies feature an odd band of heroes embarking on their daunting quests. From rowdy kids to alien assassins, these films show how anyone can be a hero.

10 'The Goonies' (1985)

After discovering an ancient treasure map, a group of young misfits embark on a journey to find long-lost pirate treasure. Unfortunately, in doing so, they catch the attention of a family of criminals.

RELATED: Best Superhero Groups Who Are Literally Family, From 'The Incredibles' to the Maximoffs

A now cherished cult classic of the '80s, The Goonies has cemented itself as the classic adventure flick that has uplifted and inspired all. Filled with the wonder of youthful courage and enthusiasm, no one can beat the love and camaraderie shared between these bunch of kids. After all — Goonies never say die.

9 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

When a vicious group of bandits threatens a small village in Mexico, the townspeople call upon Chris Adams (Yul Brynner), a highly-skilled gunslinger, for help. He, in turn, forms a team with six other gunfighters — each set with their plan of attack.

Where its reboot received mixed reviews, the original version of The Magnificent Seven is often described as one of the greatest westerns of all time. From its thrilling action to its brilliant score — the movie even surprises audiences with some narrative unpredictability and the well-meshed dynamics of its large and crazed ensemble.

8 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Living the life of an intergalactic scavenger, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) makes himself a target for the genocidal warrior Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) after stealing a mysterious yet powerful orb. Hoping to evade a manhunt, Quill forms an unlikely alliance with a group of criminals to stop Ronan and eventually save the galaxy.

RELATED: From 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'The Suicide Squad', Every Movie By New DC Boss James Gunn Ranked

Many argued that James Gunn took a huge risk by adapting the comic featuring a random bunch of dysfunctional anti-heroes. And yet, it has since become one of the most fan-faved films of the entire Marvel franchise. Where its music and action sequences are undoubtedly iconic, the found family narrative makes this movie special.

7 'Kelly's Heroes' (1970)

After obtaining inside information from a drunk German officer, a motley crew of American soldiers devise a plan to steal millions of dollars worth of gold from enemy territory.

A World War II epic with its own unique flare, Kelly's Heroes isn't shrouded in dread as it mixes the genre with some heist-action and screwball comedy. The brotherhood of the characters brings this story to life — which isn't surprising given that it includes legendary stars such as Clint Eastwood, Donald Sutherland, and Don Rickles.

6 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Image via Walt Disney Animation Studio

The life of Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter), a young robotics prodigy, changes forever with the sudden death of his older brother. But after stumbling upon Baymax (Scott Adsit), a healthcare robot Tadashi (Daniel Henney) created, Hiro decides to transform him and some other friends into a band of high-tech superheroes to avenge Tadashi's death.

An arguably underrated addition to the world of Disney animation, Big Hero 6 is a beloved story highlighting the significance of friendship and found family. Beyond its fun, action-packed sci-fi elements, this movie stresses the need to find the ones you can lean on. For Hiro, not only did his friends become his protection in battle, but they were his emotional lifeline within his cloud of grief.

5 'Stand By Me' (1986)

After finding out about the death of a close friend, Geordie (Wil Wheaton) recounts a memory of his childhood when he and three other friends set out to find the body of a missing teenager.

While the inciting incident is macabre, Stand By Me is one of the greatest coming-of-age stories and one of the greatest Stephen King adaptations. Dressed as a typical adventure flick, this movie is anything but: it hits audiences with some of the most compelling and gut-wrenching character arcs. These kids are courageous and aren't afraid to show vulnerability — even as they tackle grief, love, and loss.

4 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

With a zombie outbreak leaving Las Vegas in ruins, a group of mercenaries embark on a risky heist that requires them to break into a zombie-infested zone.

RELATED: 10 Smart & Creative Zombie Movies To Watch Across All Genres

As the spiritual sequel to Dawn of the Dead, Army of the Dead is an apocalypse film that entertains audiences with its surrealism. Even with its pacing issues, it's still a fun blockbuster to sink your teeth into — don't think too much about its narrative logic. Plus, it's hard to skip once you see the epic opening sequence with all its guts and gore.

3 'Kick Ass' (2010)

Image via Lionsgate

With a mundane life and a few friends by his side, Dave (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) weaves his love for comic books into his real life as he sets out to become a true superhero called Kick-Ass. But soon, his amateur heroics are put to the test when he meets other masked heroes — Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and his ruthless 11-year-old daughter HitGirl (Chloe Grace Moretz) — who are on a quest to take down a big crime boss.

Where it is one of the wackier action comedies to grace the screen, Kick-Ass was a huge cultural hit that shocked its audience with its tag-team of violence. Yet, the sheer goofiness of the superhero squad gave the movie its heart. It's campy; it's savage; it's vulgar; it's bold.

2 'It' (2017)

As children go missing in Derry, a small town in Maine, seven kids band together to solve the mystery. Unbeknownst to them, the foe they face is an ancient shape-shifting entity in the form of a killer clown who exploits the fears of his prey.

The Loser's Club keeps the movie compelling through all the dark and scary moments. Their love and deep need to protect one another almost seem nostalgic, as their dynamics reflect the likes of '80s adventure classics. The performances are stellar, and the horror is spectacular — making this another great King adaptation.

1 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Wanting to reduce their prison sentences, a group of dangerous supervillains embarks on a government search-and-destroy mission on the island of Corto Maltese.

Where its prequel failed to wow fans and critics, The Suicide Squad did it all. Perhaps it was its R-rating, the newly expanded cast, or even the new genius direction of Gunn — but either way, this movie had some serious magic. Its vibrancy was not only clear in its visuals but in its characters. The squad was strange yet still found a way to warm fans' hearts.

KEEP READING: 'Doom Patrol' and 9 Other Great Shows about Unlikely Superheroes