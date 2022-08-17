Roku has just revealed the hosts of their highly-anticipated The Great American Baking Show, an upcoming American version of the charming British competition series. Tapped to lead the confectionary challenges are Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Severance's Zach Cherry. Let the games begin!

From the producers of the award-winning competition show The Amazing Race, Love Productions USA has teamed up with The Roku Channel to bring The Great British Baking Show's iconic tent overseas. In place of the goofy Noel Fielding or the likes of sweet food writer Mary Berry, Kemper and Cherry will be co-hosting the American Baking Show, walking among the tent's contestant's as they battle it out for America's top baker. Both co-hosts previously guest-starred on the original British series alongside Paul Hollywood and popular restaurateur Prue Leith, so they've learned from the tent's greats. The Roku Original will feature six hour-long episodes, premiering exclusively on the Roku Channel, and production is now currently underway in the United Kingdom.

The Great American Baking Show is an adaptation of the enchanting contest series that has swept across the hearts of audiences over a decade ago in 2010. Beloved by fans, the bake-off competition features a dozen amateur bakers vying for the honor of the title Best Baker, and manages to have audiences rooting for each and every one. As they face down new challenges each week, the contestants share heartfelt stories of how they started out, their hopes and dreams, and the family and friends who have encouraged them along the way. The judges are tough but warm, and the glitz of most reality competitions is replaced by friendly banter and enchanting pastels. Hopefully Roku and Love Productions USA's all-new series will retain just as much of the heart that makes the show so palatable.

Image via Netflix

Roku's Head of Alternative Originals, Brian Tannenbaum, had high praise for The Great American Baking Show's brand-new co-hosts, saying:

"We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host ‘The Great American Baking Show.’ Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the “Baking Show” universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver. The passion that fans have for this franchise is unmatched, and we’re so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring “The Great American Baking Show” exclusively to The Roku Channel."

Kemper got her breakout role in NBC's hit mockumentary show The Office as the dopey and lovable Erin Hannon, and went on to earn two Emmy and two SAG nominations for her starring role in Tina Fey's Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She's most recently appeared in the latest installment in the Home Alone franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+, and has a number of feature film credits that include Universal's Bridesmaids with Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, 21 Jump Street and Identity Thief with Melissa McCarthy.

Joining Kemper among the bakers is co-host Cherry, who is best known as a series-regular on Apple+'s Emmy-nominated series Severance alongside Adam Scott. Cherry is a Roku alum having featured in the Roku Original Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth and Christof Waltz, as well as a recurring role in the animated Fox comedy Duncanville. Cherry has been seen in a number of roles in shows like HBO's Succession, You on Netflix, a series regular for I Feel Bad and SyFy's The Magicians. Recently Cherry made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Klev.

The Great American Baking Show is executive produced by Richard McKerrow, John Hesling, Jeremy Finn and Love Production's Emmy-award winning producers Al Edgington and Joe LaBracio.

With production for The Great American Baking Show currently underway, Kemper and Cherry's bake-off will premiere sometime in 2023. Check out a clip from the original show below: