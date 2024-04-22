The Big Picture The British baking sensation goes stateside with The Great American Baking Show on The Roku Channel.

The spin-off has been renewed for Season 3 with three new holiday specials on the way.

The upcoming specials will feature sports-themed challenges and a celebrity competition for charity.

The British invasion continues its spread into the world of reality show baking. The Roku Channel announced that The Great American Baking Show has been renewed for Season 3. The series is the Americanized version of the pop culture sensation, The Great British Bake-Off. The series premiered in 2010, showcasing a group of amateur bakers as they gather in a tent in the British countryside to compete in a series of challenges for baking professionals such as Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

It was only natural that an American version would hit the airwaves across the pond. Hollywood and Leith turn their attention to American bakers with the addition of two celebrity hosts. This iteration includes Severances's Zach Cherry and Happy Endings comedian, Casey Wilson. Cherry and Wilson said:

“What could be sweeter than more of The Great American Baking Show? We can’t wait to return to the iconic tent to meet the next batch of bakers and to put your favorite celebrities and athletes to the test. Hosting ‘The Great American Baking Show’ has already been so much fun -- we can’t wait to show viewers what we’re baking up for season three and these brand-new specials only on The Roku Channel.”

Season 2 will air later in 2024 and the series has already been renewed for Season 3. Baking fans should be excited to learn that Season 3 is not the only surprise Roku has up its sleeve this season.

‘The Great American Baking Show’ Reveals Three Seasonal Specials

image by MATT FROST/ROKU

To top off a delicious season of new content, The Roku Channel will also premiere seasonal specials airing throughout the year. The specials are as follows:

“The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special” will return for its third iteration with the deliciously entertaining holiday treat of celebrities in competition for charity. “The Great American Baking Show: Big Game Special” will invite viewers to join fan-favorite athletes and celebrity football fans in the iconic tent, as they prepare special bakes for America’s biggest sporting event of the year. “The Great American Baking Show: Sweet Summer Special” will feature celebrities and comedians competing to make the best sweets and treats of summer.

These specials highlight how an originally British television series works when brought to a new culture. The American version implements more celebrity challenges as well as American pastimes such as the Super Bowl. But this doesn’t diminish what makes The Great British Bake-Off great as the original series heads into Season 14. Viewers can still count on Hollywood, with his trademark glare, getting even more worked up over American baking staples.

Season 2 of The Great American Baking Show will premiere on The Roku Channel in 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for more and watch previous episodes on The Roku Channel.

