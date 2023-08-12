Making a movie is a tricky process, especially if it's animated. It is a long, time-consuming process where every single scene and character has to be created through the painstaking labor of animators. Given how expensive many animated movies can become, it's no wonder some of them feel like gambles.

Fortunately, more often than not that gamble pays off thanks to passion from the creative teams. A fair few animated movies have managed to surpass what was expected from them and gone on to become classics. All box-office numbers have been sourced from Box Office Mojo.

10 'SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge Out of Water' (2015)

Worldwide Gross: $325,186,032

SpongeBob SquarePants is Nickelodeon's longest-running show, and its first movie released in 2004 is considered one of the best-animated films based on a TV show. Sadly, the seasons following the movie saw a massive drop in quality. When a sequel was announced in 2017, nobody thought much of it, especially since it was entering theaters alongside Jupiter Ascending by the Wachowskis.

Thankfully, series creator Stephen Hillenburg returned for this movie. His return was like a shot in the arm, returning the comedy and character-writing to how it was in the show's early years. Throw in some talented names like Antonio Banderas, and it's no wonder why it became the sixth highest-grossing film of the year.

9 'The LEGO Movie' (2014)

Worldwide Gross: $468,266,122

Whenever a movie is made based on a popular toy, there's a fear that it will turn out to be a glorified commercial. This was the major fear when The LEGO Movie was announced. While it did have the directing duo of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, audiences were worried that it would be a paint-by-numbers affair.

On release, the film captivated audiences and critics to the point where people were angry it wasn't considered for Best Animated Feature in the 2015 Academy Awards. It is a beautiful mix of clichés that never takes itself too seriously, with a solid message about individuality. Its side characters like Lego Batman (Will Arnett) and Princess Unikitty (Alison Brie) also proved so popular that they received spinoffs.

8 'Rango' (2011)

Worldwide Gross: $245,724,603

Following his success with the first three Pirates of the Caribbeanmovies, Gore Verbinski’sdecided to dip his toes into animation. Rather than follow the mold set by Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks, he wanted to make something more experimental. The result was Rango, and nobody really knew what to expect.

What they got was an off-the-wall blend of comedy and Western tropes, with Johnny Depp playing a pet Chameleon trying to play sheriff. Audiences and critics alike fell in love with the memorable characters, references to classics like Blazing Saddles and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and the stellar voice cast. It further surprised everyone by winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature over Kung Fu Panda 2.

7 'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

Worldwide Gross: $14,665,733

Tired of working under Disney's conservative and restrictive practices, Don Bluth led a mass exodus of animators to form their own studio. He chose for his first film an adaptation of Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH, which Disney had rejected. He and his team wanted to use it as a chance to remind the world how beautiful and inspiring animation could be.

The Secret of NIMH offered a darker alternative to Disney films, with themes of mysticism, animal testing, and courage. The animation does a phenomenal job of re-creating the look of Disney's golden age, especially through the background and lighting effects. While it underperformed due to E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, it made enough of an impact to kickstart Bluth's legendary career and restore faith in animated films.

6 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Worldwide Gross: $632,083,197

The mid-2000s were looking pretty rocky for DreamWorks. While their movies were still making money, things were more divisive among critics, especially regarding Shrek the Third. When it was revealed that their next movie would feature Jack Black as a martial-arts panda, there was a heavy dose of skepticism.

While on paper the plot does sound silly, Kung Fu Panda would go on to become one of DreamWorks' flagship franchises. This is thanks to the amount of heart in its story, with a powerful message about how everyone has the potential to make something special. It also blew audiences away with its well-choreographed fight scenes and gorgeous depictions of Chinese culture and landscapes.

5 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Worldwide Gross: $482,129,780

Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) proved to be a popular addition to the Shrek franchise and got his own film in 2011. Though a commercial success, it was seen as lackluster by critics and fans of the franchise. When a sequel was announced eleven years later, coming out around the same time as Avatar: The Way of Water, expectations were low.

On release, Word of mouth soon spread about how good Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was. The film's art style is gorgeous, using beautiful color shading to give the appearance of an animated fairytale storybook. The story is one of the best from DreamWorks thanks to the fantastic character work and its strong themes regarding mortality and accepting the good parts of life.

4 'Cinderella' (1950)

Worldwide Gross: $96,383,330

The 1940s was a rocky time for Disney. To recuperate from their losses due to World War II, they released a series of package films comprised of numerous short stories, and all but abandoned their attempts at artistic creativity. With Walt Disney also expanding into theme parks, the idea of Disney heading into the 50s with another major animated film was quite the gamble.

Fortunately, that gamble paid off, and Cinderellabecame one of Disney's most beloved stories. It ushered the company into its Silver Age with its strong themes about kindness, a strong villain in Lady Tremaine (Eleanor Audley), and breathtaking animation. The moment when Cinderella is given her dress for the royal ball also ranks highly as one of Disney's most iconic moments.

3 'Shrek' (2001)

Worldwide Gross: $488,441,368

After splitting from Disney in 1994, Jeffrey Katzenberg co-founded DreamWorks with David Geffen and Steven Spielberg to make their own films. During the production of their high-budget musical, The Prince of Egypt, any animators found underperforming were sent to work on Shrek.The project was seen as an ugly one that went through many re-writes until Katzenberg was convinced when Mike Myers joined the project.

Shrek became DreamWorks' first major franchise and change the world of animated movies forever. It provided audiences with a new, cynical look at fairy tales, and gave a solid story about looking past appearances with relatable and hilarious characters. It also showed studios that CGI movies were the way of the future over hand drawn.

2 'The Lion King' (1994)

Worldwide Gross: $968,511,805

After Beauty and the Beast was nominated for Best Feature at the 1992 Academy Awards, Disney was eager to make a movie that would win. They chose Pocahontas to be that movie and assigned all of their top animators, writers, and songwriters to the project. Meanwhile, the B team was assigned to work on a film about lions to tide audiences over until 1995.

Nobody predicted that The Lion King would become the highest-grossing traditionally animated movie while Pocahontas is now seen as an awkward revision of history. Audiences were blown away by the size and scope of the movie, as well as the groundbreaking animation techniques used in iconic scenes like the wildebeest stampede. Its story is also one of Disney's most mature, with strong themes about responsibility and not running from the past.

1 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Worldwide Gross: $184,925,486

Fearing that his animated shorts weren't bringing in enough profit, Walt Disney trained his animators through his Silly Symphony cartoons until they were ready to tackle a full-length animated film. Many in Hollywood thought the project was too ambitious and referred to it as "Disney's Folly." Still, Walt stayed his course and even mortgaged his home to get the funding he needed, as documented by J. Michael Barrier in Hollywood Cartoons: American Animation in Its Golden Age.

When Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs finally hit theaters, it changed history. Disney's animators captured a full spectrum of emotion from the characters, and audiences were reported showing concern for Snow White (Adriana Caselotti) when she is nearly killed by the Huntsman (Stuart Buchanan). Its success marked the beginning of Disney's animated catalog and the world of animated movies we enjoy today.

