It can be hard to make the ending of a beloved cartoon show. Along with making the ending satisfying to most fans, it also needs to wrap up any hanging plot and character threads. Though challenging, when it succeeds, it can leave a strong impact on everyone who watched it.

Of course, the opposite is also true. A bad ending can leave fans frustrated at seeing their favorite show decline and, in some scenarios, can retroactively change their opinion of the show as a whole, not just the finale.

1 "Angels in the Night" — 'Gargoyles' (1994-1997)

After the success of Batman: The Animated Series, Disney created its own action cartoon. Gargoyles found success thanks to its amazing character development and season-long storylines. Sadly, behind-the-scenes changes resulted in a lackluster third season which mainly saw the gargoyles face off against a KKK stand-in called the Quarrymen.

"Angels in the Night" brings the conflict to a forced conclusion by having the Quarrymen decide to kill an entire train full of innocent bystanders if it means killing two gargoyles. When the gargoyles stop them, humanity immediately accepts them despite an entire season's worth of fear. Compared to how the previous two seasons took their time to develop the story and villains, it's no wonder fans prefer to forget about the third season.

2 "A Million Points of Light" — 'Digimon Adventure 02' (2000-2001)

While often called a knock-off of Pokémon, the Digimon franchise found an audience thanks to its diverse characters and mature storytelling. As the second season drew to a close, many fans wondered if they would get a similarly bittersweet ending like the first season, where the kids saved two words but were separated from their Digimon friends. The short answer was no: like many things in Digimon Adventure 02, the ending was watered down.

It starts promising enough, with the heroes defeating their final opponent, Myotismon (Richard Epcar), and his unwitting human host sacrificing himself to repair the damage to the Digital World. Then it jumps many years into the future to see the Digitestine as adults with families. What's frustrating is that the choices made don't match most of the characters, either in professions or certain couples inexplicably breaking up.

3 "Back on Shaq" — 'Johnny Bravo' (1997-2004)

One of the original Cartoon Cartoons, Johnny Bravo, followed the adventures of the titular Johnny (Jeff Bennett). An amalgamation of Elvis Presley and James Dean, he is perpetually seeking a beautiful woman but always comes up short due to his incompetence. The show developed a strong following thanks to its on-point humor and fun celebrity cameos.

Unfortunately, the final episode plays out like a committee chose it. Instead of Johnny's romantic exploits coming to any kind of conclusion, he becomes the good luck charm of Shaquille O'Neal. It feels like any other episode meant to show off a celebrity cameo, not a series finale.

4 "Things Change" — 'Teen Titans' (2003-2006)

On the outskirts of Jump City, within a T-shaped tower, lives Robin (Scott Menville), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), Starfire (Hynden Walch), and Raven (Tara Strong). Every day they protect the city from super criminals while also struggling to be roommates. Able to juggle serious themes and silly storytelling, Teen Titans quickly became one of Cartoon Network's most popular superhero shows.

Unfortunately, the show ended with one of the most infamous cliffhangers in cartoon history. While the other titans are busy fighting a monster that can transform into any material, Beast Boy sees a girl resembling the fallen Titan, Terra (Ashley Johnson). It ends with no explanation about how Terra is back, if this girl is Terra, or if the titans defeat the monster.

5 "Phantom Rising" — 'Class of the Titans' (2005-2008)

Class of the Titans saw a group of teenagers descended from Greek heroes working to stop the Titan of time, Cronus (David Kaye), from taking over the earth. It was a wonderful show to get kids interested in Greek Mythology by presenting classic stories in a modern settling. The characters were also a lot of fun, filling in different roles on the team and going through their own arcs.

Unfortunately, "Phantom Rising" concludes the story of the team's mystic, Theresa (Kelly Sheridan), in a poor way. She inexplicably becomes furious with the gods and develops a way to steal their powers. It's poorly explained, out of character, and ends the show on a cliffhanger without resolving the main conflict with Cronus.

6 "Phantom Planet" — 'Danny Phantom' (2004-2007)

After The Fairly Odd Parents, Danny Phantom is Butch Hartman's most well-known show. An homage to superhero comics, it follows Danny Fenton (David Kaufman) and his struggle to maintain his life as a teenager while mastering ghost powers. Beloved for its colorful villains and teenage drama, the show sadly came to a crashing end with "Phantom Planet."

What makes this episode so lackluster is a combination of poor pacing and bloat. The conflict of Danny giving up his powers and a meteor threatening to destroy the Earth could make for separate episodes of their own, but here they are awkwardly fitted together. It doesn't help that the writers also had to wrap up the romance of Danny and Sam (Grey DeLisle) and conclude Vlad's (Martin Mull) story while leaving many other questions unanswered.

7 "Operation I.N.T.E.R.V.I.E.W" — 'Codename: Kids Next Door' (2002-2008)

Stories that focus on how kids view the world tend to breed creativity, and Codename: Kids Next Door was no exception. This show focused on a global organization of kids who use 2x4 technology to fight against oppressive child laws such as homework, flossing, and broccoli. Thanks to its colorful cast and plethora of entertaining villains, the show lasted six seasons before closing with Operation I.N.T.E.R.V.I.E.W in 2008.

Unfortunately, this made-for-TV movie was meant to also serve as the teaser for a spin-off show that never fully developed. As such, this final mission for the KND is a prolonged scavenger hunt with random live-action sections of the grown-up Sector V members giving an interview. In hindsight, the previous made-for-TV movie, Operation Z.E.R.O, was a much stronger contender for a finale.

8 "Cleaved" — 'Star vs. the Forces of Evil' (2015-2019)

Beloved at first, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, fell hard by the end. Early seasons were praised for creative writing, light-hearted attitude, and fun character, while later ones pushed for a serious plot that didn't stick. It also didn't help that the show dedicated much of its time to love triangles.

These frustrating writing decisions came to a head in the finale, where Star Butterfly (Eden Sher) decided to destroy all magic across the multiverse. The show treats this extreme decision as correct while acknowledging that Star is committing what is tantamount to genocide against all creatures born of magic. It also ends with her world and Earth suddenly merging, allowing her and her boyfriend, Marco (Adam McArthur), to get a forced happy ending.

9 "Change Your Mind" — 'Steven Universe' (2013-2019)

After gaining prominence for her work on Adventure Time, Rebecca Sugar left to pitch her own show to Cartoon Network. The result was Steven Universe: a bright and colorful show about a boy named Steven (Zach Callison) who protects his home with his friends, the Crystal Gems, from a galactic empire of gems. Among the praise it received was for its large assortment of LGBTQ+ characters.

Unfortunately, the show's tone was disjointed and unfocused, which culminated in the mess that was "Change Your Mind." The finale is a rushed affair that tries to wrap up multiple storylines and character advancements with little buildup. The villains are also easily talked down and faced no punishment for their crimes.

10 "The Last Lullaby" — 'Centaurworld' (2021)

An ambitious project from Netflix, Centaurworld combined colorful imagery with a mature story that involved themes of self-loathing and identity loss. The second season built on this but, unfortunately, rushed through much of the character development by giving the main character, Horse (Kimiko Glenn), the ability to jump into people's backstories. Using it on her friends was disappointing, but using it on the villain was atrocious.

"The Last Lullaby" has Horse jump inside the head of the terrifying Nowhere King (Brian Stokes Mitchell) in the middle of the final battle — the result is a frustrating exposition dump that should have been spread out across the season. The final battle is also a letdown, with fake-out deaths and an inconsistent tone.

