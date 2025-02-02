Anime is known for its creativity and gorgeous animation, which combine to tell some of the most profound and entertaining stories on the small screen. However, the medium is also victim to many poor endings, whether it be the unified hate of School Days or the polarizing ending of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Even worse, sometimes it isn't just the ending but the entire final arc that is horrible.

This list will rank the ten worst final arcs in anime based on the show's quality compared to the last arc. This means that the show must be considered good to be on the list. Only finished anime will be on this list, so while the Bleach manga is completed, the anime is still going and has thus far fixed many of the source material's mistakes. These ten shows tripped in the final stretch, not living up to the rest of the show.

10 'Great Pretender' (2020)

It's just an okay arc that was a letdown compared to the previous ones

Image via Wit Studio

Scamming people isn't a glamorous profession, but Great Pretender dazzles it up with plenty of style and extravagance to entice fans. This underrated anime of the 2020s was a smash hit, having three different story arcs, each following a new elaborate scheme. Makoto goes from a small-time swindler to a full-on con man with the help of Laurent, traveling between Los Angeles, Singapore, London, and Japan.

While many other anime have worse endings, the final arc of Great Pretender was a letdown. The first arc was extravagant with over-the-top entertaining schemes, while the second arc was slower and focused on character growth and an intriguing story. The final arc went right back to the beginning, doing the same thing, just not as entertaining. Fans expected something new, but it felt like a step back from the previous arc, making it a disappointing conclusion.

9 'Attack on Titan' (2013)

The rest of the show was too good

Image via Crunchyroll

Every anime fan has either watched or knows of Attack on Titan, one of the most popular anime of all time. Following Eren Yaegar after Titans invade his home, he gains the power to turn into one and uses it to lead humanity against their true enemies. The final arc was a significant event, with the community hyping up the release, only to be let down by the studio splitting it into multiple parts, killing the hype.

Some fans might not be happy about the inclusion of Attack on Titan, but the final arc was up and down enough to land on this list. The final arc started phenomenally but slowly degraded into a confusing and nonsensical finale with baffling decisions that resulted in an un-creative ending. It is mainly on this list because the rest of the show is a perfect action anime, but the ending was too much of a downgrade compared to the rest of the show.

8 'Tokyo Ghoul' (2014)

Strayed from the source material

Image via Pierrot

The creator is currently working on Choujin X, a great manga that deserves an anime, but before this, they created Tokyo Ghoul, one of the most popular anime of the 2000s. In a world where ghouls live among humans, Kaneki becomes one in a freak accident, now forced to live a horrific life of fighting and torture. To clarify, this entry is about the original anime, not Tokyo Ghoul: re, since that entire series was horrible.

While many fans don't like this anime adaptation, it is still an overall good show, which is why it is at the bottom of this list. However, most viewers agree that the second season was awful, specifically the final arc, which changed key character moments and plot lines for no reason. These changes went against the intended story, resulting in a jumbled and stupid ending that remains frustrating today. It's no surprise that fans are demanding a remake.

7 'Death Note' (2006)

It was never the same after L

Image via Madhouse

The 2000s was a staple decade for anime, full of edgy and dark shows highlighted by Death Note, the phenomenon that swept up every anime fan. The series follows Light, a genius high school student who uses a mysterious book to kill criminals. However, dedicated to building a utopia, his goal gets out of hand, prompting a dramatic cat-and-mouse chase between him and the world's greatest detective.

Death Note would be a perfect anime if it weren't for the latter half of the season. The first half was one of the greatest works of fiction, delivering riveting drama and an astonishing plot. However, the series felt empty after L died and continued out of obligation. It got better at points, and some of the previous arcs were worse than the last one, but the final arc didn't do much to rectify the boredom felt after L's defeat.