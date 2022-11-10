Anime is an art form that has existed in entertainment since the 20th century, though only since the 2000s has it found mainstream success with American audiences. Typically adapted from Japanese manga series, anime offers a near-endless variety of compelling stories for fans to keep up with on a weekly basis.

RELATED: 'The Best Anime TV Series on Netflix Right Now'

Popular manga like Dragonball Z, Naruto, and Yu-Gi-Oh! all eventually became anime adaptations that introduced an entire generation of Americans to a medium they had never seen before, paving the way for countless other series to become anime and find success both at home and overseas. While there are countless anime adaptations out there, here are just a handful of amazing series that took their respective manga to the next level.

'One Piece' (1999-)

Image via Crunchyroll

Based on Eiichiro Oda's manga of the same name, One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy as he assembles a pirate crew and travels the high seas to find a mysterious treasure left behind by the man known as the King of the Pirates, whose title he seeks for himself.

One Piece is the definition of a story of epic proportions, spanning 1000+ episodes, 20+ years, and 15 movies. With stunningly creative visuals, a massive cast of quirky characters, deeply moving moments, and intricate world building on the scale of the Star Wars or LOTR universes, there's more than enough to get completely immersed in. With the anime currently in one of its best adapted arcs yet, there has never been a better time to catch up with the adventures of the Straw Hat pirates.

'Mob Psycho 100' (2016-)

Story creator ONE's followup to One Punch Man (another great anime series), Mob Psycho 100, currently in its third season, tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, otherwise known as 'Mob', as he juggles his unexciting middle school life and his duties as a superpowered psychic working for a phony exorcist.

RELATED: 'Why We Love 'Mob Psycho 100's Reigen Arataka'

With such a simple premise, it would be easy to make the mistake of labeling this series another copy/paste entry in the supernatural genre. Mob himself is as wholesome as they come, which makes it even more impactful when he loses all control during one of his psychic outbursts. Backing him is a colorful cast of hilarious characters who act as a foil to his mild-mannered nature. With dazzling action sequences and story beats that will have you teary-eyed before you know it, and you have a series that takes its source material and elevates it with ease.

'Fruits Basket' (2019-2021)

An adaptation of Natsuki Takaya's manga, Fruits Basket follows Tohru, a young high schooler recently orphaned after her mother's death, as she's taken in by two charming classmates who happen to be members of a very powerful and mysterious clan.

Widely regarded as one of the best romance anime of all time, Fruits Basket has everything you'd want in a compelling shojo story. Tohru is one of the most pure-hearted and lovable protagonists in anime, making it all the easier to root for her as she unpacks her trauma, learns more about the notorious Soma clan, and forms close relationships. The large roster of side characters is interesting enough to carry the show even in the absence of its protagonist, all with storylines that will leave you welling up by the finale.

'Spy x Family' (2022)

The most newly adapted anime, Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family is the story of international superspy, Twilight as he gets married and adopts a daughter to go undercover. The only problem, however, is that his new wife is secretly a deadly assassin, his young daughter has the power to read minds, and they're all hiding the truth from each other.

RELATED: '7 Great Animes That Are As Wholesome As 'Spy x Family' '

For as intense a plot as that may seem, Spy x Family just so happens to be one of the most simple and heartwarming anime of the season. With elementary school dodgeball games and missions to prevent a World War being handled with the same amount of fun and whimsy while also maintaining stakes, the series is a masterclass in balancing tones.

'Hunter x Hunter' (2011-2014)

An adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi's highly acclaimed manga, Hunter x Hunter sees Gon, a brave and curious tween, venture off on his own into a world full of danger in order to track down his father, who abandoned him as a baby. In order to do that, he has to become a Hunter, a title that grants daring adventurers license to go virtually anywhere on the globe in search of the world's many wonders and mysteries.

For what seems like a traditional shonen on its surface, Hunter x Hunter is far from conventional. This story is unafraid to explore humanity's evils or show how such a corrupt world can influence the bright-eyed protagonist. The series boasts an awe-inspiring soundtrack, heart-pounding action scenes, and tender character dynamics to get fully invested in.

'Haikyuu'(2014-)

Image via Production I.G

One of the most beloved sports anime of all time, Haruichi Furudate's Haikyuu tracks a high school boys' volleyball team as they work tirelessly to shed their underdog status and become one of the best teams in Japan. At the center of the story is Hinata, a freshman who aims to become a star player in spite of his short stature.

RELATED: 'Sports Anime and the Art of Relatability'

If you thought volleyball couldn't make for an exciting tv series, think again. Each game, scrimmage, and practice session is full of fast-paced back-and-forth action sure to have you glued to the screen. Coupled with a roster of players and staff members who are all funny and endearing in their own ways, Karasuno's volleyball team is easy to root for.

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure'(2012-)

Adapted from one of the oldest manga, Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure focuses on different members of the Joestar family across several generations as they battle various foes with their superhuman strength and abilities.

While each season of this colorful narrative follows a different Joestar, each one has their own unique personality and style. A show as action packed as it is meme-able, every storyline is a feast for the senses and a rollercoaster from start to finish.

'Sailor Moon'(1995-2000)

Image Via Cartoon Network

Another classic manga turned anime, Sailor Moon comes from author Naoko Takeuchi, and follows the magical tale of Usagi, a teenage girl who discovers she can transform into the cosmic warrior Sailor Moon. With a group of super-powered allies known as the Sailor Scouts, they're entrusted with protecting our solar system from the forces of evil.

RELATED: ' 'Turning Red': Every Anime that Inspired the Movie, From 'Sailor Moon' to 'My Neighbor Totoro' '

This anime is as 90s as it gets, in all the best ways. From its colorful, vibrant hand drawn animation, a lovable cast, to the themes of responsibility and friendship, Sailor Moon is a pure delight of a throwback anime.

'Bungo Stray Dogs'(2016-)

From creator Sango Harukawa's manga, Bungo Stray Dogs is the story of Nakajima Atsushi, a homeless young orphan who is recruited by a stranger into an elite detective agency full of supernaturally powered agents that handle cases too dangerous or complex for average law enforcement.

In case "superpowered detectives" doesn't already make it clear, Bungo Stray Dogs is a blend of all sorts of genre influences. This shows quirky cast and funny moments often stand in stark contrast with moments of serious tension and stakes, but its narrative stays solid enough to have both extremes coexist in a way that works. There's a reason fans are eagerly waiting on season 4's premiere in January 2023.

'Vinland Saga'(2019-)

From Makoto Yukimura's hit manga, Vinland Saga sees Thorfinn, a young viking and explorer, on a bloody quest for revenge by joining the ranks of his father's killer during an all out war for the English crown, in order to challenge him to a duel.

If you like a good old-fashioned viking story, this is surely one to look out for. The battles in this historical-fiction epic are as violent and gripping as they come, and Thorfinn serves as an incredibly well written protagonist for the viewer to follow. With a second season slated for January 2023, now's the best time to catch up on all of Vinland Saga's high stakes action.

NEXT: '10 Popular Manga That Deserve An Anime Adaptation'