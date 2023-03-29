The biographical movie starter pack includes a list of tropes ranging from broken wine glasses to innovation from drugs. These clichés are a surprise when they’re included in biopics that don’t include controversial figures.

RELATED: Football Legend John Madden Getting Biopic Miniseries

Unexpectedly dark biopics present lighthearted products but dive deep into dramatic tones by focusing on the shady backgrounds of the characters. Films like the historically-based movie Steve Jobswas promoted as a simple story with only three scenes. When viewers saw the final product, they weren’t shocked by the amount of scenes but by the compelling dialogue.

10 'Flash of Genius' (2008)

Greg Kinnear stars as Robert Kearns in Flash of Genius, the story about the invention of the intermittent windshield wipers. The product isn’t the most captivating plot choice for a film, but the details surrounding the invention are surprisingly dark.

Kearns goes toe to toe with Ford Motor Company in a legal battle after the former monopoly copies the inventor’s designs for his windshield wipers. The outgunned professor represents himself in the case and is almost swallowed whole by the giant automobile company's corporate lawyers and bottomless pockets.

9 'Air' (2023)

It’s no secret that Michael Jordan originally wanted to sign with Adidas. The trailer for the upcoming Air shows the dramatic elements associated with Nike’s recruiting pitch to land basketball’s most popular athlete.

RELATED: New 'Air' Poster Shows Off the Film's Star-Studded Cast

Adidas’ comical blunder is well documented in past Jordan interviews and briefly highlighted in MJ’s 10-part documentary The Last Dance. Air’s trailer hints the film will go more in-depth on how Nike collected Michael Jordan’s signature for his Air Jordan deal. The preview reveals Nike, the most definitive basketball brand, was on the verge of bankruptcy, and their recruitment of the basketball star was fueled by desperation.

8 'Money Ball' (2011)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Money Ball is the story of how the Oakland A’s general manager, Billy Beane, came up with an evaluation system for recognizing undervalued players to help small market teams compete in the MLB. Many folks expected the traditional beats of a sports drama, but the biopic sidesteps a lot of tropes associated with the genre.

Beane’s revolutionary sabermetric method to scout players sparked controversy with baseball traditionalists. Disagreements lead to heated confrontations with scouts, insubordination with the Oakland A’s manager, and multiple wars of words in the locker room. The analyst side of baseball is a concept that a mainstream audience finds boring, but Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin found a way to build suspense. In addition to the gripping narrative, Money Ball surprises viewers by dodging a common sports movie trope by having the good guys lose at the end.

7 'Saving Mr. Banks' (2013)

Saving Mr. Banks is based on how Walt Disney secured the film rights for the Mary Poppins novels. Viewers witness the making of the Mary Poppins film, its music, the intense negotiations between Disney and the book’s author, and the dark backstory that inspired the novels.

Walt Disney’s personality is romanticized in the media. His clean-cut image was targeted in the film. The studio’s smoking ban was lifted to illustrate Walt’s smoking habit, which eventually led to his death from lung cancer. Also, the story reveals P.L. Travers’ source of inspiration for her books was her traumatic upbringing. The contrast is revealed with flashbacks of her father’s drunkenness.

6 'Tetris' (2023)

Image via Apple TV+

Tetris, the popular handheld game from the 80s, is the subject of an upcoming Apple+ biopic. After the release of the Tetris trailer, it’s safe to assume the film is rated "M" for "Mature."

RELATED: First 'Tetris' Trailer: Taron Egerton Battles the KGB to Bring the Perfect Game to the World

Apple+’s Tetris trailer enlightens the audience about the shady history of the Tetris game. An American entrepreneur had to bend many rules to pry the video game’s rights from the Soviet Union. Produced by action director Matthew Vaughn and starring action star Taron Egerton, the film about the children’s video game is shaping up to be more action-packed than anyone would expect.

5 'Joy' (2015)

Joy is the biographical story based on the inventor of the self-wringing mop. Jennifer Lawrence earned a nomination from the Academy for her portrayal of Joy Mangano. Outside the star-studded cast, the subject of the movie made it a hard sell, prompting folks to limit their expectation for the mop’s biopic.

RELATED: The Oscars Needs to Fix Its Addiction to Biopics

The drama-filled film is similar to a soap opera. Mangano is the recipient of treachery from family members and business partners when she enters the muddy world of business. Her mop invention is the subject of patent battles and criminal charges in the motion picture. It’s perfectly normal to get stabbed in the back by an adversary, but surprisingly, some of the enemies Joy faces are her family. Jennifer Lawrence’s character is sued by her father and half-sister for ownership of her company.'

4 'A Stupid and Futile Gesture' (2018)

A Stupid and Futile Gesture chronicles the beginning and end of the National Lampoon humor magazine. The biographical comedy-drama was expected to solicit laughs but made surprising detours.

The Netflix biopic captures critical National Lampoon moments like the creator’s beef with Saturday Night Live’sLorne Michaels that fueled his depression. The film is satirically narrated by present-day Douglass Kenney, the publication's founder. The old narrator masks the twist ending of Kenney’s 1980 suicide and catches unsuspecting audience members off guard.

3 'Steve Jobs' (2015)

The late Steve Jobs is a five-time member of Time’s Most Influential People In The World list. When the founder of Apple, Pixar, and a board member of Disney became the subject of a biopic, it was a stretch to expect anything controversial.

The entrepreneur was mostly presented in a positive light in the media. Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin captures Jobs’ ambition but incorporates his cold leadership style that alienated his employees and peers. His fractured relationship with his daughter and her mother is chronicled. The CEO has tougher conversations in the motion picture than the keynote presentations we remember him for.

2 'The Founder' (2016)

Image via The Weinstein Company

McDonald’s has an embarrassing history linked to full-length commercials like Mac and Me. When the trailer for The Founder was released, many speculated that the film was product placement ploy. In addition, the home of the Happy Meal and silly clown Ronald McDonald is heavily marketed towards children, so it seemed far-fetched that the fast food chain’s biopic would feature dark elements.

The Founder is more than just a movie about the billions served at the American burger joint. The restaurant industry's corporate betrayal and ruthless dealings are put on a two-hour display. Some of the best moments of the film are excluded from the trailer. The Founder tells how Ray Kroc hustled the company’s founders and shut them out of the company they created. The Ray Kroc biopic did as much damage to the restaurant’s image as the 2004 Super Size Me documentary.

1 'The Social Network' (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

The Social Network is a biographical drama based on the founding of the popular social media site Facebook. Before audiences learned bout the dark origins of the social networking service, the David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin collaboration was a head-scratcher.

Immaturity and laziness were popular stigmas surrounding social media at the time of the film’s release. The story in The Social Network eradicates the stigma by narrating the tale of entrepreneurship. Sprinkled throughout the story are intellectual property theft, lawsuits, and drug use. The film takes so much creative liberties that no one, not even the people the movie is based on, expected the film to get that dark.

KEEP READING: 10 Underrated Biographical Movies to Prepare You For 'Oppenheimer'