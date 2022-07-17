We often think of black and white films as an archaic style that we no longer have a need for. After all, why would we bother when every film could be filled to the brim with vibrant colors?

As it turns out, there are many great ways to utilize black and white photography, even today. Whether it's to give the film a unique visual style or to enhance a theme of melancholy or loneliness, the following films benefit from their minimal aesthetic, each providing a truly special cinematic experience.

'The Man Who Wasn't There' (2001)

In 1940s California, barber Ed Crane (Billy Bob Thornton) is deeply unsatisfied with his life. When he learns of his wife Doris' (Frances McDormand) infidelity, he capitalizes on the moment to concoct a blackmail scheme. However, the plan goes horribly awry, and Ed is only left with more questions to ponder.

Joel and Ethan Coen's underrated existentialist noir is a quietly meditative film that harkens back to noirs of the 1940s. What the directing duo brings to the table is not only a love for the genre but their trademark obsession with philosophy. Much of the film is intentionally enigmatic, but one of the clearer aspects is how the lack of color in the cinematography mirrors Ed's empty worldview. Because of this, we, like Ed, are then forced to look closer to find out what it all means.

'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Lighthouse keeper Thomas Howard (Robert Pattinson) travels to a remote island in New England to tend to a lighthouse. He's greeted by an older, more experienced lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe), and he soon begins to struggle with living in close quarters with his colleague and his own sanity.

Robert Eggers' sophomore effort is a haunting and challenging fever dream centered around two fantastic performances. The black and white aesthetic is combined with a tight aspect ratio to make the viewer feel as claustrophobic and isolated as Howard. At the same time, looking away from the beautiful nightmare that unfolds throughout this eerie psychological thriller is impossible.

'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' (2014)

Arash (Arash Marandi) is a young man struggling to take care of his heroin-addicted father and avoiding the drug dealers that his father owes money. One night, he meets a young woman (Sheila Vand) who skateboards and enjoys listening to records. The two form a bond, which is eventually tested when hints of a dark secret the girl is withholding begin to reveal themselves.

A Girl Who Walks Home Alone at Night is an inspired genre mashup that keeps its audience guessing from beginning to end. While fun and darkly comedic, the film also has a streak of sadness throughout, echoed by its black and white photography.

'Frances Ha' (2012)

20-something Frances Halladay (Greta Gerwig) lives in New York City with dreams of becoming a professional dancer. The film follows Frances' nomadic lifestyle, surfing from one apartment to the next while pursuing her goals and gaining a better understanding of herself.

This quintessential quarter-life crisis classic is a simple yet insightful look at the overwhelming expectations we hold for ourselves in our formative years. The black and white cinematography perfectly captures the wistful transience of post-college life, reminding us that those moments don't last forever, for better and for worse.

'Sin City' (2005)

In Robert Rodriguez's adaptation of Frank Miller's neo-noir comic series, four loosely connected stories of love, betrayal, and violence unfold in the seedy underbelly of Sin City.

This stylized neo-noir pulled its gritty stories directly from the pages of Miller's work, almost entirely unchanged. Keeping with the style, each story is executed with a grizzled narration and mostly black and white visuals. Color is used sparingly to great effect, enhancing a sense of longing or danger in a world where no one can be trusted and everyone's got their own agenda.

'Passing' (2021)

Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) is a black woman living with her husband and two sons in Harlem in 1920s New York City. She is mostly content with her humble life until an old friend (Ruth Negga) reappears in her life after years, only to reveal she has been "passing" as a white woman.

Rebecca Hall's directorial debut is a quietly bold character study that feels distinctly vintage in many ways, including its black and white photography. However, the aesthetic is more than a mere gimmick, as it beautifully ties into the movie's themes of racism and cultural identity. It's a nice touch in a delicately moving film that proves that discussions revolving around these themes are more than just black and white.

'Nebraska' (2013)

Convinced he's won a million-dollar sweepstakes, elderly grump Woody Grant (Bruce Dern) is prepared to walk from his home in Billings, Montana, to Lincoln, Nebraska, to claim his prize. When his son David (Will Forte) attempts to talk him out of the trek, Woody stubbornly ignores his plea, and the two embark on the trip together.

Nebraska is an infectiously sweet and relentlessly funny road trip movie, free of the absurdist antics of other films of its ilk. Instead, it finds both humor and heart in awkward and mundane interactions, as Dern's lovable curmudgeon and Forte's reluctantly supportive every-man make their way across small-town America. The black and white cinematography mirrors Woody's worn view of his surroundings as he desperately marches toward something he hopes will bring light back into his life.

'Cold War' (2018)

In Post-WWII Poland, musician Wiktor (Tomasz Kot) holds an audition for a folk music ensemble. One of the attendees, Zula (Joanna Kulig), quickly catches his eye, and the two eventually fall in love. Over the next decade, their romance is tested by demons from their pasts and a rocky political climate in the present, causing them to wonder if they could ever be together for good.

This tragic love story is enhanced by its melancholic pacing and stunning visual style. The film is not only shot in black and white but also utilizes a 4:3 aspect ratio, injecting the film with a sense of nostalgia. It simulates the feeling of sifting through old photos of someone else's memories, making their past our present, if only for a short time.

'Persepolis' (2007)

Based on Marjane Satrapi's autobiographical graphic novel, Persepolis follows young Marjane as she grows up during the Iranian revolution of 1979. She begins as an aspiring activist, but as she gets older, the shifting world around her grows more complicated and overwhelming.

The film provides a fascinating insight into the idiosyncrasies and unique obstacles of Satrapi's early years, all in a fun and informative way. The simple yet striking black and white animation is put to good use, providing story beats and exposition with clear and creative imagery. Despite its occasionally heavy themes, the film (like its lead character) is irresistibly charming and likely to leave a lasting impression on viewers of all ages.

'Blue Jay' (2016)

After spending years away from his hometown, Jim (Mark Duplass) returns after his mother passes away to prepare her house for the market. He unexpectedly runs into high school sweetheart Amanda (Sarah Paulson), and, over the course of the night, the two relive both wonderful and dark moments in their shared past.

Blue Jay strips its cinematic storytelling down to the bare minimum, with a short runtime, limited setting and only two major characters. Additionally, the film is shot in black and white, emulating Amanda and Jim's mutual nostalgia and the depreciated manner with which they view their old town. It's a touching and humanist look at how we glorify a time in our past, only to realize that it can't often be relived.

