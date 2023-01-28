As boxers go toe to toe in the ring, likewise, movies about boxing often fight a mean battle at the box office. Movies made about the sport thrive on emotion, action sequences, and the thrill of not knowing what comes next. The third installment of the massively successful Creed franchise is just around the corner. The story of our protagonist Adonis Creed goes one step further.

The sports drama movie explores Creed’s conflict with a childhood friend, Damian. In an effort to prove his worth again, Damian steps into the ring with the intention of defeating Creed, who is at the top of his game. The movie is directed by and stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role. What sets the Creed franchise apart from so many other movies are the moving portrayals and themes of sports and family. If Rocky is the gold standard for boxing movies, there are still many more that film fans simply must see.

1 'Southpaw' (2015)

The sports drama film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Kurt Sutter. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Billy "The Great" Hope, a professional boxer who rises to fame and fortune but loses it all due to personal tragedy and bad decisions. The film follows Billy's journey to regain his former glory and redemption.

The themes in the movie Southpaw include redemption, family, perseverance, and the struggle to overcome personal tragedy. The film explores the idea of a person who has everything and loses it all and then must fight to regain not just his career but also his family and self-respect. Along similar lines, Creed knows a little something about losing everything only to fight and get it back.

2 'Girlfight' (2000)

Girlfight is directed by Karyn Kusama. It features the story of Diana Guzman, a troubled teenager from Brooklyn who discovers a passion for boxing. Diana struggles to overcome her personal demons, including an abusive father and a lack of direction in her life. She finds a sense of purpose and self-worth through training and competing in the male-dominated world of boxing.

Along the way, she also develops a relationship with her trainer, Hector (Jaime Tirelli), who becomes a mentor and father figure to her. The film explores themes of self-discovery, empowerment, and the importance of family and community.

3 'The Quiet Man' (1952)

The film is set in the fictional village of Innisfree, Ireland, and it tells the story of an American boxer, Sean Thornton (John Wayne), who returns to the village of his birth after a long absence. He falls in love with and marries the fiery Mary Kate Danaher (Maureen O'Hara) and finds himself embroiled in a feud with her brother (Victor McLaglen) over the dowry for her hand in marriage.

The film is notable for its lush Irish countryside, as well as its depiction of Irish culture and its use of music, specifically traditional Irish music. The film also explores themes of love, family, and tradition, and is considered a classic of American cinema.

4 'Ali' (2001)

Directed by Michael Mann, Ali charts the journey of a boxer and civil rights activist who became one of the most iconic figures of the 20th century. The film covers Ali's life from 1964 to 1974, including his conversion to Islam, his suspension from boxing for refusing to serve in the Vietnam War, and his comeback to become the heavyweight champion of the world.

Ali's refusal to serve in the Vietnam War is a major plot point in the film, and it shows how he was willing to sacrifice his own career in order to take a stand against a war he believed was unjust. The film also follows Ali's comeback in the ring after his suspension, and how he was able to regain the heavyweight championship in an epic rematch with George Foreman. This shows how sports films are so much more than just sports. It manages to shed light on some very sensitive issues as well.

5 'Jungleland' (2019)

This film follows two brothers, Stan (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack O'Connell), who are struggling to make ends meet in the world of small-time, underground boxing. They take on a job to transport a young fighter, Walter (Jonathan Majors), to a big-money, bare-knuckle fight in the titular Jungleland. Along the way, the three of them navigate the dangerous and unpredictable world of underground fighting and the criminal underworld that surrounds it.

The film is a gritty, character-driven drama that explores themes of brotherhood, sacrifice, and redemption. The performances of the lead actors are highly praised, especially Jack O'Connell, who gives a raw and powerful portrayal of a man battling his own self-destructive tendencies.

6 'The Boxer' (1997)

The Boxer tells the story of Danny Flynn (Daniel Day-Lewis), a former boxer who has spent 14 years in prison for his involvement in the IRA. Upon his release, he returns to his old neighborhood in Belfast and attempts to rebuild his life and reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Directed by Jim Sheridan, the film explores themes of redemption, forgiveness, and the cost of political violence on individuals and families. It also deals with the complex relationship between Northern Ireland's Catholic and Protestant communities. The film was praised for its performances, particularly Daniel Day-Lewis for his portrayal of a troubled and complex character.

7 'Bleed For This' (2016)

Directed by Ben Younger, Bleed for This tells the true story of Vinny Pazienza's comeback to the ring after a near-fatal car accident that broke his neck and left him with a halo brace screwed into his skull. Despite being told he may never walk again, Pazienza refused to give up and trained tirelessly to return to the ring, against the advice of his doctors and against all odds.

The film explores themes of determination, perseverance, and the will to succeed against all odds. The film was praised for its performances, particularly Miles Teller, who was highly praised for his portrayal of Pazienza.

8 'Undisputed' (2002)

Undisputed is directed by Walter Hill and stars Wesley Snipes and Ving Rhames. The film takes place in a maximum-security prison where a legendary boxer, George "Iceman" Chambers (Rhames), is serving a life sentence. A new arrival, Monroe Hutchens (Snipes), is a former heavyweight champion who is also serving time for a crime he did not commit.

The two fighters are forced to compete in a no-holds-barred match in the prison's boxing ring, with the winner to be declared the undisputed champion of the prison. The film explores themes of redemption and the corrupt nature of the prison system.

9 'Cinderella Man' (2005)

Directed by Ron Howard, Cinderella Man follows the life of James J. Braddock, a boxer who became a world champion during the Great Depression. Braddock's career was on the decline until he made a comeback in the early 1930s, eventually winning the Heavyweight Championship of the World in 1935. The film is based on the true story of Braddock's life and career.

The power of determination and perseverance, the impact of the Great Depression on ordinary people, the role of family and community, and the moral and ethical dilemmas that can arise in the world of professional sports are some aspects covered in the movie.

10 'Father Stu' (2022)

Intermingling faith and sports, Father Stu weaves an emotionally moving tale of a boxer who gets beat by an injury. Nonetheless, he makes his way to LA to start afresh and meets the love of his life there. Stu starts going to church for his love and stumbles upon a startling realization.

Written and directed by Rosalind Ross, the movie flawlessly charts the ups and downs of a boxer’s career. It features aspects of determination and kindness that lead a man to be more humane.

