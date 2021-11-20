Netflix is ringing in the holiday season with a trailer for their upcoming premiere of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. The fourth installment of this holiday classic, which is set to premiere on the streaming service December 3, will bring back the familiar faces of several fan-favorite all stars from previous seasons to battle it out and find out who is the very best holiday baker once and for all… or at least until next year.

In the trailer, we see judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith along with comedic hosts, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, as they welcome back the “ghosts of bakers past” to the big tent for another round of holiday bake-off fun. Many of the returning bakers spoke of how great it was to be back in the tent and how it felt like they “never left.” The crafty culinary artists will be hit with new challenges as their baking skills are put to the test.

One of the competitions, in particular, looks like it will push the bakers to the edge. In a preview for a showstopper challenge (the final challenge of the week that usually asks bakers to create a flashy baked delicacy), they’ll need to make a “festive illusion cake,” that is, a cake that looks like something else. In the preview, an unseen baker presents a full turkey dinner cake complete with sides including peas, carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and even a gravy in a gravy boat, all presumably made out of pastry.

When Netflix picked up the English created series, it became an immediate hit for Americans. Coming from a world of high-energy, cutthroat cooking competitions, it was refreshing for many to see the relaxed bakers that were happy to help each other out when the timed challenges were ticking down. The show has undergone several personnel changes including the departure of Hollywood’s original co-judge, Mary Berry, along with the beloved and much-missed original co-hosts, comedy duo, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc who now star in their own show, Hitmen, which is in no way related to The Great British Baking Show. Despite the hosting and judge shakeups, the show has still been able to make it work bringing in fresh faces that add their own flair and comedic stylings to the series.

With the fourth season of this holiday tradition quickly approaching, get ready to sit on the couch with a bag of chips, screaming at the TV as the bakers get soggy bottoms and compete to see who will be crowned the top baker of this delightful holiday spinoff. Check out the full trailer below.

