The Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith is turning heads all over again after an old photo of hers has just resurfaced. Leith has been part of The Great British Baking Show since March 2024 and is one of The UK’s most renowned restauranteurs and TV cooks. But the fans have found yet another reason to admire her after finding out how glamorous she was back in the day.

It all started when The Great British Bakeoff shared a throwback photo of Leith on Instagram with the caption: “Of course Prue looked this glammy in the 1970s.” The photo showed the judge leaning across a bar top in an evening gown. Soon enough, some fans started talking about how much she resembled Natalie Wood (West Side Story) in the photo.

However, everyone agreed that the judge looks just as striking today as she did back then. “Looking like a Bond Girl,” a fan commented while another talked about looking forward to seeing Leith’s looks on the show. Many commented about wanting to see throwback pictures for other judges of the show, especially Paul Hollywood. For now, though, The Great British Bake Off hasn’t shared old photos of anyone else.

Prue Leith Thinks Her Voice Is Too Posh For TV

While most of her fans agree that Prue Leith continues to be a style icon well into her 80s, she thinks that she can definitely improve in the voice department. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the TV judge reacted to a fan’s remark about her unique way of speaking. Leith shared that she hates her voice because it’s just too posh. She revealed that when she replaced Mary Berry on The Great British Baking Show, someone on X (formerly known as Twitter) had made a comment about it — and she agrees with them! However, Leith added that the Americans seem to like her voice.

Speaking of the Americans, the judge does have a problem with the way they bake. While speaking to Delish, Leith noted that all Americans make a huge mistake while baking. She talked about one of the major differences between bakers in the UK and in the U.S. and shared that Americans prefer more sugar. According to Leith, this results in American bakers using a lot more frosting on their cakes than she would recommend.

The professional chef talked about how excess frosting makes it difficult for people to eat big slices of cake because of the sugar overload. On the other hand, she believes that cakes made by British bakers allow people to “taste the almonds or the strawberries” instead of just sugar. But she’s not alone in her opinion, because her fellow judge, Hollywood, isn’t a big fan of American cooking either, as reported by PEOPLE.

All seasons of The Great British Baking Show are currently streaming on Netflix.

