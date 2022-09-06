No more soggy bottoms! The Great British Baking Show is returning to Netflix next week. That's right, everyone's favorite cozy, garden tent baking competition show is coming to the streaming service for a lucky thirteenth season on September 16.

Netflix made the announcement in a new tweet released today. The statement came from the official Netflix account and reads, "[t]ime to go back to the tent! The Great British Baking Show returns with a new season on September 16 and fresh episodes are added every Friday." The announcement was also accompanied by an image of the new season's hosts, judges, and the fresh batch of contestants all hoping to prove that the proof of their skills is hidden somewhere in their sticky puddings.

Season 13 will be hosted by British comedians Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who also hosted the previous two seasons of the competition series. Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will also be returning for the new season. Paul Hollywood is the mainstay of the series, having been a part of the competition show since its premiere in 2010.

Image via Love Productions, BBC, Netflix

Before airing in the United States and streaming on Netflix, the series was a hit on British television. The series is a long-form baking competition series that follows a group of amateur British bakers through weekly themed baking tests. Contestants are eliminated at the end of each episode, with stakes and challenges becoming even more intense as the competition draws to a close. The series has become well known for its more laid-back pace and friendly atmosphere when compared to more cutthroat cooking competition shows like Chopped.

The series also invites viewers to relate to its contestants, who are all amateur bakers themselves. Each year's batch of contestants ranges widely in age, background, and baking technique, with some bakers playing it safe and others taking bold, almost reckless risks with their stiff peaked meringues. And though we still don't know much about this season's contestants, judging from the image accompanying today's announcement, it looks like we can look forward to an eclectic and delightful crop of contestants for this season.

So prepare to cozy up with a nice blanket, a hot cuppa, and your favorite homemade toffee biscuits (or store-bought, we won't tell), and enjoy the joys of The Great British Baking Show. Season 13 will premiere on Netflix on September 16. You can check out Netflix's announcement below.