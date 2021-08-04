Paul and Prue will be back for Collection 9 of the highly addictive Great British Baking Show, as well as a slew of other baking series Netflix is rolling out. All throughout fall, Netflix will get audiences ready for winter with what looks like some cozy and some crazy baking shows, including the next season of Nailed It! Netflix's unscripted programming has really been pushing the limit the past few months, offering viewers a mix of traditional fun dynamics, as well as more eccentric and weird tastes (I'm looking at you Sexy Beasts).

The first baking show to premiere will be Bake Squad, debuting on August 11. Each episode of Bake Squad will follow four bakers who will compete to be chosen for someone’s extra special big day with a series of desserts. Hosting the series will be Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who was also a judge on MasterChef. Our lucky bake squad hopefuls are Maya-Camille Broussard, Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, and Christophe Rull.

Next on our baking schedule is the return of Nailed It! Season 6, which will premiere on September 15. In the new season, bakers will compete in challenges with paranormal pastries, a special Black History Month episode, and one of the hardest feats — attempting to recreate chocolate masterpieces by Jacques Torres. The messy baking show drew viewers in with its hot stakes competition and numerous unfortunate baking accidents.

A new competition series called Baking Impossible will premiere on October 6 as the next entry into our baking line-up. Comedian Justin Willman will host the series that pairs bakers with engineers to create wild pieces that defy logic and taste. Each episode, the baker-engineer team will design and bake their creations that must taste delicious and survive intense engineering stress tests. Some notable inclusions are an edible boat that must float, edible mini-golf courses, and edible skyscrapers that can withstand an earthquake. What, like it's hard?

If you're more interested in baking shows that satisfy a chocolate craving, Netflix is also debuting a new series called School of Chocolate this fall. Eight pastry and chocolate chefs will join the School of Chocolate to hone their skills and jumpstart their careers. They will learn firsthand from renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon, who has created mind-blowing chocolate designs and pastries. But, it is a competition series, as only one student will gain the title of "Best in Class" and win a prize that includes a career-changing opportunity.

Finally, saving the best for last, the Great British Baking Show will finally return after a hiatus with Collection 9 later this fall. If you haven't made the jump and watched at least one season of this show, allow me to first scold you, and then summarize the premise. The series follows a group of amateur bakers who compete in a series of three challenges each episode to impress professional bakers Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Winners and other competitors have often gone on to great success with their own books and television series. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, we'll finally get to see which new baker will make the jump from amateur to professional.

Catch glimpses of these new series in Netflix's baking trailer, as well as new images from Bake Squad and Baking Impossible below:

