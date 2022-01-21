In a world where most food-based competitions have contestants stacked against each other in brutal timed challenges and judges yelling in the participants’ faces, it’s nice to sit back with a hot cup of tea (or coffee, if you prefer) and watch a group of bakers in the quiet British countryside bustle about, cracking jokes and supporting each other through all their baking mishaps.

The Great British Baking Show features people of all different backgrounds, coming together in the name of good-natured competition over their shared passion; while every season has a winner, it’s hard not to hope for the best for each of the contestants. The show has certainly had its ups and downs, but it continues to delight with its quirky cast and delicious-looking food, and each season brings something new to the table (or tent). Here are the seasons of The Great British Baking Show, ranked.

12. Season 1

While the first season isn’t necessarily ‘bad,’ it still feels more like an experiment than a fully baked show; it was short, with only six episodes total, and much of what makes the show what it is today didn’t even exist. The first season was a chance to get a foot in the door of baking and cooking competitions, and it certainly did just that; even with ever-changing tent locations and a lack of ‘Star Baker’ prizes, the show was charming enough to keep audiences hungry for more.

11. Season 5

Ah. Bingate. Named for the trash bin involved in the incident, ‘Bingate’ or the ‘Bincident’ is one of the most controversial moments of the entire show and soured most of Season 5. During the Showstopper Challenge of episode 4, contestant Iain Watter’s baked Alaska melted in the heat; arguments over whether the dessert was deliberately taken from and left out of the freezer by fellow contestant, Diana Beard, or if it was just a mistake continue to this day. Either way, the baked treat ended up in the bin, thrown away by Iain in a fit of frustration.

Though it later came out that the Baked Alaska was only out for about 40 seconds and that there were other things wrong with its construction, the damage had been done. Iain was eliminated from the show for not having anything to present to the judges and Diana received an endless stream of accusations, though she maintains that it was a mistake and that the editing of the episode portrays her as more guilty than she is. Either way, the rest of the season felt like it had a dark cloud hanging over it as audiences would never know what would have happened if Iain's baked Alaska had survived.

10. Season 4

While high ratings at the time would seem to give this season a higher ranking, compared to other the season was relatively dull; no one was particularly unlikable, but the episodes seemed rather routine, with nothing truly exciting taking place other than the lovingly named ‘Custardgate,’ where two contestants custards were mixed up during the trifle episode. However, the mishap was taken into consideration and nothing came of the event, other than a bit of embarrassment.

9. Season 2

The season that finally established the show’s classic formula, Season 2 was a pleasant season, if somewhat unremarkable. While an incident with a dropped chocolate genoise mousse cake, and another with a rather… well-equipped squirrel, gave the season some pizazz, the rest of the season lacked the comedy that the show has become known for. The season did have some emotional wins and losses, when compared to later seasons, it feels like the show was still finding its footing and yet to completely come into its own.

8. Season 12

The most recent season of The Great British Baking Show featured comedic hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas and saw a great amount of skill and passion in the bakers themselves. However, the season felt a bit lackluster when compared to other seasons, though it did seem to pick up as it went on.

Backlash over the elimination of contestant George Aristidou brought the atmosphere of the show down for a bit, especially when combined with the online hate that he received both during and after his time on the show.

7. Season 11

A breath of fresh air in the midst of the pandemic, Season 11 was a welcomed event; even though the show took on many changes, the persistence and dedication of the bakers were inspiring to see. The relationship between the bakers was stronger than ever, seeing as they spent weeks living and working together in isolation, and Matt Lucas’ addition to the show brought a spark of comedy to the show that helped make up for a slightly lower quality of baking.

6. Season 7

If saying 'goodbye' to Judge Mary Berry wasn’t hard enough, longtime hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc left as well. That didn’t stop the contestants from forming strong bonds though, and the incredible amount of passion and talent the show is known for remained throughout the season.

Fans of the show will note that a good portion of its popularity comes from the care and comradery that contestants show to each other and Season 7 did not disappoint in this respect. To top it all off, contestant Candice Brown was a sight to behold throughout the season, and her eventual win felt both satisfying and deserved.

5. Season 3

While the show was still new and working to establish itself, a rise in viewership coincided with an increase in comedy, drama, and big personalities in this season. Every episode was sure to include something exciting, be it a funny joke or another one of James Morton’s ugly sweaters, and the finale was a wonderful mix of talent and drama that had audiences on the edge of their seats.

Everyone, from the judges to the bakers to the hosts, had funny moments and quirky commentary that made the season enjoyable.

4. Season 8

Heralded as the season with some of the most spectacular bakes, Season 8 is certainly one for the books; look no further than contestant Yan Tsou’s bowl of noodle lookalike cake, which was realistic enough to make audiences everywhere crave something savory.

While some changes to the show worried long time viewers, the risks paid off and the addition of Prue Leith and her cheeky commentary made the season something wonderful.

3. Season 10

A fan favorite, Season 10 started off with a bang, with 13 contestants and the threat of a double-elimination hanging over the heads of all the bakers there. With great comedic chemistry between both the hosts and the bakers and an elevation in quality when it came to the actual baking, this episode stands out among the rest.

Despite the intense competition brought on by the possibility of double elimination, the bond between bakers this season was palpable through the screen; every elimination was heart-wrenching, filled with tears, hugs, and the wearing of mementos in honor of previously eliminated bakers.

2. Season 9

With a great combination of talent and likability among the bakers, as well as an overall positive atmosphere within the tent, Season 9 is always among the top two when it comes to fans’ favorites. Every contestant brought something lovely and fresh to the table and baker Rahul Mandal’s transformation from quiet and shy, lacking in self-confidence, to the bright and proud winner of the entire season was something to behold.

1. Season 6

Like Season 9, Season 6 packed a punch with talented bakers who stole the hearts of fans and judges alike. With some of the most stunning creations to date, from lions made out of bread to bakes with flavors unlike any seen on the show before, Season 6 had some of the hardest eliminations ever seen on the show; it just felt like every contestant deserved a place at the top. However, it was Nadiya Hussain’s journey that stole the show.

Her evolution and growth was captivating to watch and her talent and kindness set the tone for the entire season. Her win was well deserved and the final words of her victory speech continue to define the spirit that should be behind every creator and their work, be it baking or not.

“I’m never ever going to put boundaries on myself ever again. I’m never going to say I can’t do it. I'm never going to say maybe. I’m never going to say I don’t think I can. I can, and I will.”

