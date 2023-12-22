The Big Picture Eye-popping and unique, The Great Christmas Light Fight is a laid-back reality show that celebrates elaborate holiday light displays.

The show showcases the craftsmanship and personal stories behind the contestants' extravagant decorations.

Contestants use creativity and cost-effective tricks to create stunning displays, and the show highlights the passion and dedication of the competitors.

Eye-popping, innovative, and breathtaking. ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight lives up to those words and has been doing so for eleven seasons. The reality competition show celebrates the ingenuity and dedication in setting up elaborate holiday displays. It’s a unique show to watch, where there are so many other holiday-themed competitions that are centered around baking. Sweet treats and seasonal dishes can be as delicious as they are beautifully presented on the long list of holiday baking and cooking shows that air every December. MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays and The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will make viewers hungry, but will also have them gnawing over the timed challenges and the wait to find out if a favorite contestant will be eliminated. If someone wants to watch something a little different, and especially more laid-back, The Great Christmas Light Fight is the show to watch, and is currently streaming on Hulu.

Come nightfall, the lights are flicked on, revealing scenery that is breathtaking in how fully the decor takes over the location. But the series takes the time to pay attention to the craftsmanship involved and the personal stories behind the contestants as to why they go wild at decorating their homes bigger and brighter than Chevy Chase in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989). Even the Grinch would have a hard time if he attempted to collect every last wire, blow mold, and animatronic Santa from these properties. The Great Christmas Light Fight is worth watching for the dazzling displays (don't even think about the electricity bill), but that isn’t the only draw. The over-the-top, distinctive, quirky spectacles come alive due to the passion of the contestants, which might even inspire viewers to try and get in on this competition.

'The Great Christmas Light Fight’ Is a Unique Spin For a Reality Show

Hosts and judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak travel to a location somewhere in the United States, whether it’s on the West Coast, the East Coast, or anywhere in between. Usually, the competitors are homeowners, families, and friends, with plenty of space on their lawn, front steps, and roof, that desperately needs to be filled with decorations and lights. During each episode, Carter or Taniya arrive at the property, experience the display in action, and then take a step behind the scenes. At the end of the episode, after four teams have had their chance to light up what they got, a winner is picked for a $50,000 prize, including a special trophy. But before the lights come on, there is the added joy of getting a burst of anticipation for the reveal.

Carter and Taniya aren’t only judging when they arrive on the scene, the contestants often put them to work by flicking on the power button, and it’s never the same way twice. It can be an airport boarding pass that needs to be scanned or a giant token that has to be slid into an equally big arcade coin slot. It’s a cute and fun way to build onto the theme of the display about to be seen. While the cost of each display must be expensive, there are small touches the competitors add in that are cost-effective and ingenious ways to be recyclable. In the recent episodes of Season 11, hair ties and toilet flanges are more helpful than their standard uses. At the show, they help secure several decorations in place. In “Episode 3” of Season 11, the Candyland board game gets new life when Taniya travels to a house that has been turned into a life-size version of the game. She learns that rotating big candies are powered by windshield wiper motors, and the gears turning them are the sprockets that are taken off of a bicycle.

It can be hidden in plain sight too, such as in another location. There is a smoking chimney on the roof, but despite how realistic it appears, it’s a piece of decoration hooked up to a light source and smoke machine. Other displays are inventive through the smaller components that are used. Paperclips, about 12,000 to 13,000 of them, secure lights to panels on one house in Season 11. Over in a different location, loofahs may be sponges for the shower, but a little creativity means they can become icing dollops on the edges of windows. There is usually no trace of the house that is underneath the heavily decorated light display that’s part of the magic. The Great Christmas Light Fight points a camera at a winter wonderland, a gingerbread house, the North Pole, and other designs that are unique to their holiday inventors.

Homeowners Use Creativity in Their Holiday Displays in 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

Season 11 begins with “All-Stars 2”, an episode that is an anniversary clip show to celebrate the houses that were hard to forget from Seasons 6 to 10. Many items are often homemade to fit the planned design, showcasing a great amount of creativity. Carter visits the Quintero Family, who have planted 80,000 lights in their “Peaceful Meadow” under the direction of matriarch Evelyn Quintero, where 8,000 of them include handcrafted flowers constructed from icicle lights, recycled coat hangers, and the melted bristles of industrial brushes. At another previous house, Taniya sees a whole village a group of young men constructed that is ablaze with lights, with a “main street” to allow visiting crowds to wander among the shining bulbs for the holiday experience. Over in Las Vegas, the Watkins Family, led by drag queen Shannel, delivers a personal touch on the outside and, once Taniya is invited in, she can’t help but stare in awe at the inside. Every wall, floor, and ceiling is filled lavishly in a baroque style with color coordination. A Christmas movie classic is a source of inspiration for another house.

The Ford Family gives some love to The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993, inspired by the stop-motion dark fantasy that was not directed by Tim Burton, but by Henry Selick (Coraline). The Ford Family’s display also uses the signature element of The Great Christmas Light Fight, where simplicity can be better. A jelly mold gets used as Dr. Finkelstein’s exposed grey matter, and half of a walnut is painted to become a small brain that Finkelstein is inspecting. Many of these Christmas light creators are invested in letting their neighborhoods and the wider public experience the events as walk-throughs. That is even truer in episodes of Season 11, where a group of friends lifts drones into the sky, 400 feet high, programming a light show with messages, and images of snowflakes that can be visible across five miles. It’s a modern way to bring a light show to life, and beyond the creativity, there are the noteworthy and intimate reasons these contestants extravagantly decorate for the holidays.

‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’s' Key Ingredient Is a Good Imagination

Christmas isn’t the only holiday celebrated during these festive events, much sparkle with the diversity of their backgrounds, where dreidels and holiday messages in Spanish can be seen, as well as international landmarks. In Season 11, the NYC Winter Lantern Festival infuses Chinese New Year culture with the Christmas season in the United States, taking over a baseball stadium with massive lanterns of dragons, lotus flowers, and folklore. In another Season 11 episode, Dan Uzaki, father of the Uszaki Family, works with his wife to transform their home into an 8-bit, retro, video game theme. Dan Uszaki then opens up to Carter about his motive behind the nostalgic show.

Years back, he lost vision in one eye, inspiring him to push himself and meticulously light up their home. While the stories the contestants share aren’t always as personal as this, they lean into what makes the decorated fields, lawns, and homes feel like labors of love. It’s not just about lining up figures perfectly in place or eliminating any empty space (that is part of it), it’s about making everything intimate and still capturing public appeal. Should the holiday baking shows be too hectic to watch with their timed challenges, viewers can sit back to enjoy The Great Christmas Light Fight, where there is no drama to be had. The wait to find out who won isn’t cut off by a commercial break, and the answer from Carter or Taniya isn’t held back for too long.

Instead of the series choosing to catch high-pressure situations, it’s a breezy, gentle program, where each decorated location is shown in radiant illumination. There isn’t even an attempt to find a devastating mishap where the lights won’t work. This isn’t the show where viewers will see a version of Christmas Vacation’s Clark Griswald (Chase) stress out over which single light bulb is dead or what switch needs to be turned on to bring the decorations to life. Along with Carter and Taniya, The Great Christmas Light Fight makes a point to walk through the grand displays of lights and decorations to see the attention that went into them. Maybe viewers can’t drive through the neighborhoods where homes are shining in string lights, inflatables, and holiday-themed icons, but they turn on an episode or two. It’s a distinctive reality show for the holidays that celebrates amazing displays, and more importantly, the people behind them.

The Great Christmas Light Fight is streaming on Hulu.

