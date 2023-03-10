No doubt that stunning visuals are a huge technical element for films and hold the potential to make them stand out among the rest. However, well-executed films also rely heavily on an engaging storyline. Plots don't necessarily have to be sophisticated — just interesting enough to keep viewers invested. Some movies, however, fail at this.

RELATED: The Most Iconic Leading Women of the 2010s, Ranked

Just like there are many captivating masterpieces, there are also disappointing films plot-wise. According to Redditors, these ten movies are disappointing because they fail to deliver a good narrative, but excel at offering audiences immersive and alluring cinematography.

1 'Sucker Punch' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by Zack Snyder, Sucker Punch centers around "Babydoll" (Emily Browning), a young woman who is committed to a mental institution (put there by her abusive stepfather) on a quest to escape the facility with the help of four other female inmates, who retreat to an alternative reality as a coping strategy.

On Reddit, some users think that the movie has little to no substance. Gtdreddit said that, although the story is "okay," "the movie is mostly a visual experience," which is a totally valid and understandable point since the movie does fail short of intriguing some viewers.

2 'Godzilla' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Gareth Edwards' monster reboot film focuses on the King of the Monsters, who arises from the sea to combat gigantic adversaries that threaten the well-being and survival of mankind. The creatures battle in San Francisco, where they leave colossal destruction.

Many people agree that Godzilla failed to meet expectations but turned out to be a highly visually pleasing movie with astounding cinematography and VFX, including McFigroll. Another user added that they "try to explain to people how visually stunning this film is" but "people are skeptical for whatever reason."

3 'Eternals' (2021)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Marvel's Eternals was one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, and for good reason — it was one of Phase 4's first releases and introduced tons of new faces. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film follows a couple of immortal beings, who emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their ancient counterparts.

"My answer as well. It’s the most visually stunning Marvel movie imo and still amazing beyond Marvel standards," a user said in response to a Redditor's comment mentioning the film. Although the movie counted on many mixed reviews, there is ultimately one thing we can all agree on: how visually bewitching it is.

4 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' (2017)

Image via EuropaCorp

Starring Cara Delivigne and Dane DeHaan as the main leads, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is set in a futuristic 28th century, where special operatives work together to maintain order. The two characters team up under the assignment of defense and embark on a mission to identify the menace that threatens the universe's future.

The plot of Luc Besson's sci-fi (based on a graphic novel series) did not impress some — at least in the storyline department. The film counts, however, on stirring cinematography and visual effects. "And it wasn't even the story that was bad it was the acting. Imagine this movie with a couple of good leading actors...." a user commented.

5 'The Neon Demon' (2016)

Image via Scanbox Entertainment Danmark

Nicolas Winding Refn's The Neon Demon follows the beautiful aspiring model Jesse (Dakota Fanning) as she navigates through the Los Angeles fashion industry scene and makes an effort to deal with both fascination and jealousy from those around her.

With a bizarre and disturbing plot, the 2016 movie is undoubtedly unlike any other; it is very unlikely to appeal to all audiences but still features gorgeous neon visuals for viewers to immerse themselves in. "This movie has a confusing and nonsensical plot, but the cinematography is stunning and visually striking," a now-deleted account said.

6 'Ad Astra' (2019)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ad Astra directed by James Gray stars Brad Pitt (who also co-produced the film) in the lead role, following his character on a quest to find his lost father in space and depicting his obsessive ambition (which threatens the Solar System and all life on Earth) to discover intelligent alien life.

Although a user mentioned the film when asked about movies "with a bad story but great cinematography" and many agreed with the comment, alexkhayyam came to the movie's defense, saying that it "had a good story but told in a really dull and ponderous way."

7 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Sofia Coppola's stunning period film Marie Antoinette is all about delicious pastel-colored pastry and awe-inspiring wallpapers as it retells the history of an iconic but ill-fated queen played by Kristen Dunst. The movie depicts the entirety of Marie Antoinette's life: from her marriage to Louis XVI at only 14 and her reign as queen at 19.

Although the movie is actually beloved by many cinephiles, there seem to be a couple of moviegoers who find it dull and boring. "The visuals of Versailles were breathtaking, but the movie lacked umph," luckygirl54 said.

8 'Twilight' (2008)

Image via Summit Entertainment

This widely-known franchise introduces viewers to high-schooler Bella (Kristen Stewart) and 104-year-old vampire Edward's (Robert Pattinson) forbidden romance, which takes place in the foggy landscapes of the gloomy small town of Forks.

Internet memes were not the only good things that came out of the Twilight saga. While many may not enjoy its cheesy storyline, the film's blue-tinted cinematography is actually appreciated. "I was dragged to see the first Twilight movie in the theaters. Hated the movie (for obvious reasons)," sh4w5h4nk said. "But I thought it had some really great shots of scenery, when it wasn’t focusing on sparkly vampires."

9 'The Last Jedi' (2017)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Last Jedi, directed by Rian Johnson, brings back many well-known faces and introduces new ones, following the characters on an epic adventure. Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) peaceful existence gets overturned when he meets Rey (Daisy Ridley), who shows signs of the Force.

"The new trilogy was a visual treat without a coherent plot," a user remarked. As for the movie's storyline, Thunder_Mug, a self-proclaimed huge Star Wars fan, agrees that the "movie was pretty terrible."

10 'Cool as Ice' (1991)

Image via Universal Studios

David Kellogg's comedy film Cool as Ice starring Vanilla Ice follows a rapper who gets trapped in a small town and ends up falling for a local girl whose family is in witness protection.

"Absolutely terrible movie starring Vanilla Ice as a biker romancing a high school student (he doesnt seem to go to school....is he a drop out? Or an adult going for a teen? We will never know...)," a now-delted account said on the movie, then proceeding to mention the fact that the cinematographer was Janusz Kaminski, who often collaborated with Spielberg. "Its a comically bad movie with absolutely gorgeous cinematography."

NEXT: Movies That Have Very, Very, Very, Very, Very Long Titles