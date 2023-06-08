Stand-Up comedy has consistently been one of the most significant outlets for singular comedic voices to make an impact and spread their comedic ability to as wide an audience as possible. Many great comedians have been famous for their stand-up work, which continues to thrive, especially nowadays adapting perfectly to the digital and streaming era.

Although, stand-up is far from the only outlet for these comedians to share their comedic prowess, as many stand-up comedians take the extra step and star in a feature film. Recent releases such as The Machine and About My Father have shown that this trend continues to this day, and shows no signs of stopping. Whether the film further amplifies the same style of comedy as their stand-up routine or a new style of comedy that could only work in film, stand-up comedians have always found success on the big screen.

10 Jim Gaffigan - 'Linoleum' (2022)

Linoleum follows the story of Cameron Edwin, the host of a children's science show that has been on the decline as he lives in the shadow of his successful scientist father. Cameron soon gets the chance to follow his far-reaching science dreams when he gets the opportunity to rebuild a rocket ship in his own garage and become an astronaut himself.

Jim Gaffigan plays the leading role of Cameron Edwin, and provides an exquisite performance that perfectly translates Gaffigan's awkward/pathetic comedy style to film. Gaffigan's comedic style perfectly fits Cameron as a character, allowing Gaffigan to harness and hone in on some surprisingly great acting ability, especially when the film enters surprisingly dramatic moments.

9 Ali Wong - 'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Always By My Maybe follows Sasha and Marcus, two people who used to be best friends, but disconnected after an awkward hookup. 15 years later, the two are reunited, with Sasha being a famous chef and Marcus being a hometown musician, and the two begin to fall for one another once again, but can't connect with their new worlds.

Ali Wong plays the role of Sasha in the film, a now world-famous chef who has hardened on her journey of self-improvement and fame. More than simply playing a lead character, Wong also is one of the writers of the film, and her true to herself no holds barred comedy style works perfectly in the context of a romantic comedy. The dialogue is definitely a highlight of the film, as the characters have great comedic responses to the wild and strange circumstances surrounding Sasha and Marcus.

8 Robin Williams - 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

The classic 90s comedy Mrs. Doubtfire sees a loving but irresponsible dad who has been estranged from his spouse and soon forced under court order to only have weekly visits with his kids. He devises a scheme to disguise himself as his ex's new housekeeper and dawns the persona of British nanny Mrs. Doubtfire in order to get a second shot at parenting his children.

Robin Williams was a comedic icon during the 90s, between all of his amazing stand-up work and his multitude of smash-hit comedy classics, with Mrs. Doubtfire being one of his most iconic. From the premise alone one would assume that the film simply hadn't aged well 30 years later, yet the undeniable charm and wit from Williams' performance still continues to make the movie a household name.

7 Jerrod Carmichael - 'On the Count of Three' (2021)

On the Count of Three follows the story of Val, a man who feels the only way out is to end his own life, and teams up with best friend Kevin in a plan where they end their own lives in a double suicide. Although both parties have unfinished business to take care of, so they spend their planned last 24 hours on earth righting wrongs and making sure they go out with no regrets.

Jerrod Carmichael plays the role of Val in the film, as well as being the director of the film. Carmichael's comedy specials have always toed the line between highly comedic and highly personal, and this mix of darker and lighter tones is achieved perfectly in On the Count of Three. There's a deeply important and heartbreaking story at the center here, yet Carmichael is still able to find comedic potential throughout, helping make the entire experience somehow uplifting.

6 Kevin Hart - 'Fatherhood' (2021)

Fatherhood follows the story of Matt, a newly widowed father who is dealing with the fears and struggles of raising his new daughter all by himself. As his daughter beings to grow up and become her own person, Matt still struggles to find a way to deal with his own grief and the loss of his wife.

While Kevin Hart may be most known nowadays for his comedic side characters, his stand-up comedy is what put him on the map, and Fatherhood is a dramatic culmination of Hart's work. Hart's comedy has always been family-centric, putting a comedic twist on the awkwardness of being a father and having a family, and Fatherhood takes this familistic nature and brings out a great dramatic side to Hart. There's still enough comedy here for fans of Hart's classic comedic style, yet at the same time, the authenticity on display gives home to Hart's best performance to date.

5 Amy Schumer - 'Trainwreck' (2015)

Trainwreck follows Amy, a professional who has always been fearful of commitment and believes that monogamy simply isn't possible. Her mindset begins to change however when she meets Aaron, a genuinely good person who she starts to believe she could actually spend her life with.

Amy Schumer's filterless style of stand-up comedy mashes perfectly with Judd Apatow's directing style in Trainwreck, as Apatow's romcom roots fit Schumer's comedy perfectly. Schumer is also the solo writer for the film, creating a blank canvas comedically for Schumer to do all sorts of jokes, from the calculated and absurd to the improvised and in the moment.

4 Chris Rock - 'Top Five' (2014)

Top Five follows once top-of-the-world comedian Andre Allen as he attempts to break away from his status as only being able to be a comedian, attempting to show off a more serious side. Things being to be more chaotic for Andre's life however when his reality-TV stay fiance convinces him to broadcast their wedding on her TV show.

More than simply starring and writing the film, Chris Rock's directorial role in Top Five gives him full creative control to craft this deeply personal and hilarious look into Rock's psyche. Rock calls together aspects of his entire career, from his stand-up work to his roles in feature films, to craft a project and narrative that feels like a love letter to the art of comedy in itself.

3 Steve Martin - 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' (1987)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles follows unlucky Neal Page on his constant and seemingly never-ending journey back home for Thanksgiving. In his attempts to return home, he is joined by obnoxious shower ring salesman Del Griffith, the singular person accompanying him, whether he likes it or not.

Both Steve Martin and director John Hughes are comedy icons of the 80s in their own respective ways, with Martin's focus on stand-up and Hughes's timeless films. Planes, Trains and Automobiles is the perfect combination of their two separate styles to create a timeless comedy classic that could easily be considered the peak of both of their careers. Very few comedies have reached the legendary status of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, as it's gone down as one of the greatest most rewatchable comedy movies of all time.

2 Eddie Murphy - 'Coming to America' (1988)

Coming to America follows the story of Prince Akeem, the heir to the throne of Zamunda, as he embarks on a journey away from his country for the first time to Queens, New York to find a bride. While the differences in culture are initially too much for Akeem, he is soon able to find himself blending in as an ordinary American and is even able to find his one true love.

While Eddie Murphy may only be known nowadays for his roles in movies, Murphy was for a long time the king of stand-up comedy, with Coming to America releasing at the height of his superstardom. The character and world that Eddie Murphy portrays and created in Coming to America is one that perfectly lines up with his comedic stylings of the time, further cementing his status as a comedic tour de force.

1 Kumail Nanjiani - 'The Big Sick' (2017)

Based on the real-life relationship of Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon, The Big Sick sees Kumail and Emily falling in love, but soon struggling as their cultures clash too much. However, just after they break up, Emily is placed into an induced coma for treatment, and Kumail can't find himself to stop visiting Emily. Kumail soon finds himself initially clashing but soon bonding with Emily's parents as he struggles with his relationship with his own parents, as well as his continuing love for Emily.

The Big Sick is a story that is as deeply personal as it is genuinely hilarious from start to finish. Nanjiani's stand-up has frequently touched upon his clash of cultures and experiences as a Pakistani-American, and The Big Sick further amplifies his comedic voice and talents. It's rare for a film to be able to balance both highly emotional and touching scenes with consistently laugh out loud comedy, yet Nanjiani and Gordon pull it off perfectly in The Big Sick.

