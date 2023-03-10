Coming-of-age movies have always been a popular genre in the film industry. They provide a glimpse into the struggles and triumphs of growing up and navigating the complexities of life. However, some coming-of-age really stood out among the rest.

Recently, filmmakers are finding new and interesting ways to explore the genre further. Movies like Bones and All and The Half of Itmanage to be more powerful and thought-provoking than possible. The last five years of movies have gone by in a flash, but these movies deserve all the attention they can get compared to others in the same genre.

10 'Booksmart' (2019)

A coming-of-age comedy that follows two high school girls on the cusp of graduation, Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), who realize that they haven't lived the life they should've during high school. They decide to finally break out of their shell and cram everything they missed out on during their last four years into one last night.

Olivia Wilde's directorial debut centered around two teen best friends about to graduate who couldn't see past their academic curriculum to have fun. It demonstrates how impactful a high school experience can be even if we're simply waiting to grow up. This endearing teen piece could sound cliché, but it shows off all the right kinds of fun that bring anyone back to their teenage years.

9 'Little Women' (2019)

As the seventh film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's1868 novel of the same name, it chronicles the lives of the March sisters: Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Florence Pugh) in Concord, Massachusetts during the nineteenth century. Each sister goes on their own path and deals with different obstacles, often relying on each other.

As a period piece that's made for the modern age, Alcott put the sisters aspirations at the center of her story. It takes on issues of women not being treated equally, hopes of marrying a wealthy man and the idea of love and romance as a luxury instead of a necessity. The sisters' stories prove that life comes with choices to either follow your heart, mind or morals.

8 'Waves' (2019)

A coming-of-age drama that captures the life of a suburban African American Family, the Williams. The son, Tyler works hard for a wrestling scholarship in the midst of accidentally getting his girlfriend pregnant. He makes mistakes along the way and begins an emotional journey of love and forgiveness with his family.

Trey Edward Shults storytelling heightens the narrative of a family that is simply trying to solve the problems they were unexpectedly put through. It's a powerful tale that seems too realistic, especially being enhanced with creative images. The brutality and intensity throughout the story makes this a thrilling watch that will deeply affect its viewers after the credits.

7 'All Together Now' (2020)

Amber Appleton (Auli'i Cravalho) struggles with homelessness after her mom, Becky (Justina Macahdo) leaves her abusive boyfriend behind. Appleton keeps busy with work and luckily, gets an invitation to audition for the drama program at Carnegie Mellon University. The idea of achieving her dreams are just beyond reach, but she must decide on whether her passions or her family are top priority.

Cravalho's charming performance helped this uplifting drama favor on the side of a character that feels lived in. The sheer goodness of a group coming together makes this feel-good movie filled with clichés a movie worth watching. Despite the commonly used storyline, the cast and screenwriters make this story completely heartfelt with a generous dose of sweetness.

6 'Chemical Hearts' (2020)

Based on Krystal Sutherland's novel Our Chemical Hearts, two aspiring teen writers share their high school newspaper's editor position. Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) has just transferred schools, but was lucky enough to share the editor position with Henry Page (Austin Abrams). Seeing that they'll be working together, they get to know each other a little better. Soon enough, they fall for one another, but the truth of why she transferred schools becomes apparent.

Amazon Prime has captured a movie that showcases well-known teenage love, but with a heartbreaking twist. This not-so typical romance drama doesn't hold back on the disappointments and imperfections of being a teenager. No matter how old you get, this movie is a reminder of young love and heartbreak.

5 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' (2021)

A science-fiction romantic comedy that is based on Lev Grossman's 2016 short story of the same name. Two teenagers, Mark (Kyle Allen) and Margaret (Kathryn Newton) are stuck in a time loop that has them repeating the same day over and over. Although Mark is extremely interested in breaking the time loop, Margaret would rather stay there forever. They work together to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect and figure out if they should or how to escape.

The likable characters and lead actors' chemistry make this movie a delight to watch. With a slightly overdone Groundhog Day premise, it brings similar elements to a must-see time loop movie, but in a new way that seems welcoming and charming. Despite its fairly predictable scenes, it's certainly a fun time that is aimed for younger viewers.

4 'MOXiE!' (2021)

Adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name comes a 16-year-old Vivian (Hadley Robinson) who is fed up by her classmates' pretentious behavior. Following in the footsteps of her mother's rebellious past, she creates a feminist zine to empower young women in her high school in order to expose all the wrongdoing in her school.

This coming-of-age story brings on the issues of bullying, harassment, and rape with a sense of optimism in the minds of teenagers. It celebrates the idea of girlhood through a good old teenage rebellion during their high school years. Discovering the importance of speaking up especially at a younger age is a great lesson to teach in this genre.

3 'Bones and All' (2022)

This typical coming-of-age romance film comes with a horror cannibalistic twist. Based on Camille Deangelis' 2015 novel of the same name, Maren (Taylor Russell) seeks self-discovery after her hunger for human flesh becomes more apparent. Along her journey, she meets another teen cannibal, Lee (Timothée Chalamet). He teaches her how to survive and live life despite being different from most.

Lee and Maren unknowingly fall in love given their similarities in satiating their hunger and inability to live a normal teenage life. As a romantic horror movie that will have your heart racing, its unfortunate demise at the box office simply does not do the lead performances justice. Their flawless job makes the audience buy into the madness of their love.

2 'The Fabelmans' (2022)

Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical story is loosely based on his adolescence and first years as a filmmaker. Following a young aspiring filmmaker, Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), as he dives into the power of films with the encouragement of his mother, Mitzi (Michelle Willaims). During his venture, he finds out the truth about his dysfunctional family.

This movie is simply a love letter to the power movies can hold, making it one of the best movies of 2022. Spielberg shares a nostalgic glimpse into his childhood and what helped make him the filmmaker he is. Despite the movie having a few slow-moving parts, its masterfully made direction could at times seem like a fable.

1 'The Half of It' (2020)

As a modern-day retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac, the film follows a shy teenage girl, Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) who helps a popular jock Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) write love letters to a girl they both have a crush on, Aster Flores. Along the way, the three teenagers learn about themselves and what it means to love someone.

Although this coming-of-age story only adds a modern spin to a classic story, it brilliantly capitalizes on the appeal to the romantic-comedy genre while giving a depiction of being friendless and understanding oneself. The idea of finding "the one" is something everyone speaks about, but no one truly understands. Once that ideal clicks, something awakens that encourages one to go for who they truly want.

